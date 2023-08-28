OXFORD — Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin said Monday he hasn’t decided who will start at quarterback Saturday when the 22nd-ranked Rebels open the season against FCS foe Mercer.

In practices available to the media this month, incumbent Jaxson Dart, who started 12 of Ole Miss’ 13 games last season, seemed to take almost all of the No. 1 reps. However, on Monday, Kiffin would not name Dart, saying instead that he is not ready to decide between the former USC quarterback and Oklahoma State transfer Spencer Sanders.

“We’ve not made that final decision,” Kiffin said. “We’re very excited about all the guys. Both guys played extremely well and made explosive plays Saturday (in a scrimmage versus the Rebels’ scout team). …We’re very confident with either of them.”

Ole Miss entertains Mercer at 1 p.m. Saturday, the first of three straight games against non-conference foes prior to opening Southeastern Conference play at No. 4 Alabama on Sept. 23.

“I just like to collect information and keep practicing and keep pushing forward,” Kiffin said. “Like I said, I feel extremely confident in both guys. I think they both can win games. They both have on big stages, and that’s very unusual to have. It’s not often in the NFL you have veterans like that, so we’ll have that. …We’re excited.”

Dart was 226-of-362 passing for 2,974 yards and 20 touchdowns last season at Ole Miss, leading the Rebels to an 8-5 mark. He had a strong spring and worked through a knee procedure over the summer.

Sanders transferred to Ole Miss from Oklahoma State in December. Sanders enters the 2023 season No. 3 among active FBS quarterbacks in career rushing yards (1,956), No. 4 in total offense (11,509 yards), No. 7 in passing yards (9,553) and No. 12 in passing touchdowns (67). Sanders had 41 starts in 43 appearances at Oklahoma State, going 30-11 as a starter.