OXFORD -- Lane Kiffin was turning his attention to No. 6 Alabama Monday afternoon.

First, however, the Ole Miss coach took one final jab at Texas A&M.

Kiffin’s Rebels, now ranked No. 11 nationally, improved to 8-1 overall and 4-1 in the Southeastern Conference this past Saturday, thanks to a 31-28 win over Jimbo Fisher’s Aggies in College Station.

The game’s pace was marred by the Aggies’ propensity for defensive injuries, something that was still very much on Kiffin’s mind Monday.

“They had nine defensive injuries that stopped the clock that they stayed down for a very long time, as we all saw,” Kiffin said. “It’s not like they jumped right up. Obviously, that's usually frustrating for us with tempo. Especially when eight of the nine return, a number of them the next play after sitting out a play.

“I said, ‘Hey guys, let's look at the positive. What they did let Q (Ole Miss freshman running back Quinshon Judkins) rest. So every time they had those injury timeouts, he got to rest and was able to carry the ball 34 times.”

Judkins rushed for 205 yards and a touchdown, earning SEC Freshman of the Week honors.

Still, Kiffin was peeved about the “injuries,” and it appeared the third-year Rebels coach was sharing that information with the SEC office.

Ole Miss put together a summary of the stoppages, including the aftermath. It’s fairly telling.

— In the first quarter, defensive lineman Shemar Stewart was not involved in a second-and-9 play. However, he looks to the Aggies’ sideline and then sits down, stopping play. Five plays later, he returns to the game when another defensive lineman, Walter Nolen, went down grabbing his ankle. Nolen returned on the next series after Ole Miss converted a fourth-and-4 from its own 16 yard-line on JJ Pegues’ four-yard run on a fake punt.

— In the second quarter, after Ole Miss converted a fourth down play, defensive lineman LT Overton, who was involved in the play, remained on the ground with an injury. He returned on Ole Miss’ next offensive series, though he did have the benefit of the halftime intermission.

— Later in the second quarter, defensive lineman Albert Regis was pursuing an Ole Miss runner on a 19-yard gain on second-and-21. After the play, which he was involved in, Regis stood up and walked toward the huddle before taking a knee and grabbing his ankle. He returned on Ole Miss’ next offensive series.

— In the early part of the third quarter, after a five-yard gain for the Rebels, defensive back Tyreek Chappell stayed down after assisting on the tackle. Chappell grabbed his head, but the Aggies’ trainers looked at his ankle. Chappell left the game — for one play.

— Later in the third quarter, defensive lineman Adarious Jones went down during a 25-yard Ole Miss run. Jones grabbed at his ankle/lower leg. He did not return to the game.

— Late in the third quarter, defensive back Bryce Anderson made the tackle after a 30-yard Ole Miss gain. He got up, looked at the sideline and then goes down again. He tried to return after one play, when it appeared Jaxson Dart’s 2-yard TD pass to Jonathan Mingo was going to be nullified by a penalty. However, when the flag was waived off, the score stood. Anderson returned for the first play of Ole Miss’ next possession.

— In the fourth quarter, following an 18-yard Ole Miss gain, Nolan went down again. The Aggies’ medical team looked at his wrist and elbow. Nolan returned on Ole Miss’ next offensive series.

— Finally, later in the fourth quarter, defensive back Jardin Gilbert stayed down after covering an incomplete pass on a fourth-and-6 attempt by the Rebels. Trainers looked at his shoulder. It apparently wasn’t bad, as Gilbert returned on the first play of Ole Miss’ next possession.

"You guys saw whatever it was," Kiffin said in the postgame press conference Saturday. "At one point it was eight injury timeouts, all on defense. Whatever. It is what it is. There’s no way around the rule. I’m not going to say they did it but I’m into the analytics. What are the analytics of that happening? And then seeing the players a play or two later back out there."