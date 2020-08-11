RebelGrove - Kopp visits Oxford, hearing he can be "dynamic part of offense"

Maddox Kopp burst on the scene earlier this summer at the Elite 11 competition In Murfreesboro, Tenn. The quarterback competition, put on by Super Bowl champion and Lipscomb Academy head coach Trent Dilfer, has been used as a make or break tool by some for separating the contenders and pretenders when it comes to playing the position. And the Houston, Texas, native didn't disappoint when he had his chance to shine with the other elite names at the position. After his impressive three-day showing, he quickly received offers from Colorado, Ole Miss, Tulane and Wyoming. He's also receiving interest from Texas and Vanderbilt. But, before he makes a decision, the 6-foot-5, 212-pounder knew he needed to see the University of Mississippi for himself, taking an unofficial visit over the weekend.

"It was a great experience. It was very good for me to see the campus, with some students on it," Kopp said. The three-star quarterback was unable to meet with anyone from the staff, obviously, but he has been in constant contact with both Lane Kiffin and offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby. "They tell me they are really excited about me and that I fit their offense in a really dynamic way," Kopp said.

Blessed to be in this position! Thank you to all the schools that have recruited me to this point. These are my top 5 schools moving forward. (recruitment still open) @STHFootball pic.twitter.com/FMwbpWfLIn — Maddox Kopp (@maddox_kopp) August 5, 2020