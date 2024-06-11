Carson Lawrence returned to Chattanooga, Tenn., following his official visit to Ole Miss still committed to Vanderbilt.

However, the Rebels gave him plenty to consider as he continues his summer of visits.

The three-star defensive back from McCallie School described his official visit to Oxford as “amazing.”

“The highlight of it was definitely getting to be around the players,” Lawrence said, adding he spent a lot of time with Ole Miss defenders TJ Banks and Key Lawrence. “I learned about the culture and how much they love football down in Oxford.”

Lawrence, a 6-foot-2, 185-pounder who has been committed to Vanderbilt for the past year, visited West Virginia earlier this month. He has an official visit scheduled this weekend to Vanderbilt and to Virginia Tech later this month.

Asked if the visit to Ole Miss had changed anything as it pertains to his commitment to the Commodores, Lawrence said he was still committed to Vanderbilt, “but I’ll definitely make another decision soon.”

Rivals ranks Lawrence as the No. 23 prospect in Tennessee and the No. 52 safety nationally.