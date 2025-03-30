McCready: 10 Weekend Thoughts, presented by Sego Wealth Management

The end was still raw, but Ole Miss players and coaches reflected on a special ride Friday night
Dre Davis was frustrated with how it ended, but thankful that he got a chance to fulfill a dream at Ole Miss
Malik Dia couldn’t stop the tears following Friday’s Sweet 16 loss to Michigan State.
Ole Miss simply ran out of time Friday night in Atlanta, but the season changed the program's trajectory
Ole Miss is 5-2 in the SEC for the first time since starting the 2021 season 6-0 in the league.
The end was still raw, but Ole Miss players and coaches reflected on a special ride Friday night
Dre Davis was frustrated with how it ended, but thankful that he got a chance to fulfill a dream at Ole Miss
Malik Dia couldn’t stop the tears following Friday’s Sweet 16 loss to Michigan State.