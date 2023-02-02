News More News
{{ timeAgo('2023-02-02 19:24:02 -0600') }} football Edit

Lewis wraps up wild week by committing to Ole Miss

Michael Luker and Neal McCready
RebelGrove.com

Earlier this week, Jameer Lewis picked up his first offer when Ole Miss let him know it viewed him as a future piece of the Rebels’ defense.

A day later, things escalated quickly.

Lewis, a 6-foot-3, 235-pound linebacker from Southwest Mississippi Community College, got a text from new Ole Miss defensive coordinator Pete Golding.

“He said that I was a qualifier,” Lewis said.

Later that day, Golding called.

“He explained that they looked into my transcript and (saw) that I can leave and that I could be enrolled into school by Friday so I can start working with the team in the spring,” Lewis said.

Lewis said Golding told him the Rebels, who entered the offseason very short on linebackers, are switching to the 3-4 scheme he operated at Alabama. He said the Rebels want to put him at the Jack linebacker (strong-side outside linebacker) position.

Lewis, a McComb, Miss., native has four years of eligibility, including three on the field.

