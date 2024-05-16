BATON ROUGE | Mike Bianco spent five or so minutes on Sunday lecturing and pleading, imploring his Rebels to “stay in the fight” even when behind in games.

Don’t let the opponent extend and put things away.

That day Texas A&M stretched an early lead into a six-run shutout victory that put a bit of a damper on the Ole Miss series win over the Aggies. On Tuesday in Hattiesburg, the Rebels led Southern Miss 4-0 early but gave up seven unanswered without a response.

The final days of the season have a theme, and it’s not a positive one for Ole Miss’ NCAA chances. LSU beat the Rebels, 5-1, Thursday in Baton Rouge to take the first game of the series and hand Ole Miss its third straight loss.

"We got to do more," Bianco said. "We have to have tougher at-bats, more competitive at-bats and make it a little harder on them. Got to get some traffic on the bases."

An early two-run deficit ballooned because of a crippling three-run fourth inning that featured four hits, three of which came with two strikes. LSU had five hits with runners on base in the first four innings. Ole Miss was 1-for-12 for the game including 0-for-6 with runners in scoring position.

The Rebels had tough luck in the first with Luke Hill walking before Andrew Fischer lined into a double play. An inning later, Will Furniss and Ethan Groff singled to start the frame, but Reagan Burford popped up a bunt, and the Rebels stranded both runners.

Judd Utermark’s solo home run in the fifth was the Rebels’ only run.

Ole Miss is 27-26 overall and 11-17 in the SEC with two games remaining. The Tigers are 34-20 overall are now even with the Rebels ini the league. Game two is at 6 p.m. Friday, though thunderstorms are expected throughout the day and evening.

A 1 hour, 39 minute lightning and rain delay paused Thursday’s contest in the sixth inning and ended LSU starter Gage Jump’s day.

Ole Miss needs two more wins to expect an NCAA Tournament berth. There’s never been a 12-18 regular season SEC team make a regional. The Rebels do have excellent metrics to have an argument to be the exception with a mid-20s RPI and the nation’s No. 1 strength of schedule.

"Tomorrow we have to come out and keep competing," Furniss said. "We won the last two against Mississippi State after getting our rears kicked on Friday. Tomorrow we have to get it done."

LSU is 1-8 in the third game of SEC series this season if Ole Miss could even things in game two. Liam Doyle and Luke Holman are the starters on Friday.

Ole Miss clinches an SEC Tournament berth with one win or a Missouri loss. The Tigers trail Mississippi State late in Thursday’s opener.

Furniss, whose dad, Eddy, is LSU’s all-time hits leader, had two hits including a double. Ole Miss struck out 12 times.

Riley Maddox allowed seven hits and five runs in 3.1 innings. He struck out four with a walk and threw 51 of 80 pitches for strikes.

Brayden Jones retired seven of eight batters faced. The one hit was a two-run single as soon as he entered the game.

Mason Morris threw 2.1 scoreless innings following the delay.

"We just didn't put pressure on them," Bianco said.