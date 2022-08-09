Markevious Brown in the cornerback mix for the Rebels

OXFORD | Markevious Brown had days as a true freshman when he didn’t understand his lack of playing time.

The IMG Academy product had six Southeastern Conference offers and committed to the Rebels just before ether early signing period, so he could be on campus for spring practice.

Brown wore a non-contact jersey because of a nagging injury early in camp last season, but his energy and athleticism were obvious. The physical tools weren’t an issue, but he had to learn things mentally, and he had to learn that he wasn’t ready in some ways.

“I didn’t understand because coming in I made a lot of plays, but (coaches) sat me down and let me know to keep preparing and make the most of my opportunities for when it’s my time,” Brown said. “I locked in and got better.

“I’ve grown and matured more and learned how to practice, knowing that every day is time to get better. Work on my technique and get one percent better. Having a feel for the guys I’m on the field with and knowing to fix my alignment. Just growing.”

Brown played cornerback for two snaps against Austin Peay and 13 against Tulane last season. He was on special teams for 17 total snaps in the four nonconference games, in order to preserve his redshirt.

Now, in year two, he’s still bouncing around and high energy, and he’s getting meaningful repetitions in the loaded defensive backfield. Brown took snaps with the first unit to start the first day of fall practice, and on Monday, he was still rotating in with the ones, as the Rebels are trying to put the best rotation together.

The 5-foot-10, 180-pounder says he has a higher football IQ, especially with route combinations compared to last season.

Brown, fellow cornerback Kyndrich Breedlove and safety Trey Washington leaned on each other during their first seasons in Oxford, encouraging each other to stay with it during weeks when they were down the list for playing time. Washington played 182 snaps on the year including at least 20 in four different SEC games. Breedlove only played against Austin Peay.

“I had to step up and always let them know the time was going to come,” Brown said. “Encourage each other to get better no matter what the situation is. (Defensive coordinator Chris) Partridge is also pushing everyone to be the best players they can be, especially in this position group.”

It’s a deep, experienced cornerback unit with Miles Battle and Deantre Prince back after solid 2021 seasons, as well as newcomer Davison Igbinosun, who has drawn rave reviews from players and coaches. There are also other players who could float between positions if needed.

“We definitely could have one of the better secondaries in the country, not just the conference,” Brown said. “We have a lot of smart, physical guys and guys who can change positions and play at a really high level.”