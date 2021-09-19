Martin gets complete experience on official visit to Ole Miss
Inglewood (Calif.) quarterback Justyn Martin unofficially visited earlier this spring and got to experience what Oxford was like during baseball season. Last weekend, though, he finally got to see ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news