Martin has 'great experience' during first ever trip to Ole Miss
Ingelwood (Calif.) quarterback Justyn Martin hasn't been able to travel much at all due to things being shut down when the COVID-19 pandemic started. Now, despite a commitment to Cal, he is getting...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news