RebelGrove - Matt Corral, John Rhys Plumlee split reps on first day of Ole Miss practice

OXFORD | The Ole Miss quarterback competition has been the priority non-Lane Kiffin, on-field storyline throughout the offseason and the delayed head to head between John Rhys Plumlee and Matt Corral finally played out with its first official practice on Monday.

The two sophomores — Corral a redshirt sophomore and Plumlee a true sophomore — split first and second team repetitions while Grant Tisdale and Kinkead Dent and Kade Renfro filled in the remaining snaps.

The varying styles of play create additional interest and may cause Kiffin and offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby to prioritize certain attributes, but with the September 26 opener against Florida still more than five weeks away, there’s no rush to determine an order.

"We don't really have any set deadlines on those things," Kiffin said during Monday’s media opportunity. “They answer themselves sometimes in a couple of days, they may not answer until a couple weeks into the season sometimes. We don't put deadlines… I would think that would be a little bit later."

Lebby said he’s not against a two-quarterback system or using both players in the game plan, though in a perfect world there’s a starter who sets a standard as the primary quarterback.

Corral started the first four games of the 2019 season before an injury sent Plumlee in against Cal. Plumlee maintained the job throughout the year, rushing for 1,023 yards, 12 touchdowns and 6.6 yards per carry.

Corral played in 10 games and completed 59 percent of his passes for 1,362 yards, six touchdowns and three interceptions. Plumlee completed 52 percent for 910 yards, four touchdowns and three interceptions.

Corral entered late in the Mississippi State game and orchestrated the comeback that fell short following the Elijah Moore penalty and Luke Logan missed extra point. The final touchdown drive covered 82 yards in 12 plays and 2:02.

“At end of the day you ask players to do what they are able to do,” Lebby said. “We have to find that balance and mix of both of those things, making sure we are putting guys in positions for success because that’s our job and at the same time we have an identity to be who we are and do the things we do. It’s a fine line balance as we move forward.

“I think everybody wants to operate where you have one quarterback and he has command of the offense and you know exactly what you’re getting before you snap the ball each and every snap. That’s where you want to get to, but with some circumstances that’s not realistic because both guys have done such a good job you have to make sure they are on the field. We’re not going to be close-minded to anything. We’re going to move the ball and score points.”