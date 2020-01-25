Ole Miss had a second-half hiccup, but then rallied in strong fashion to take a convincing 70-60 win at Georgia Saturday afternoon.

Ole Miss improved to 10-9 overall and 1-5 in the Southeaster Conference. Georgia fell to 11-8 and 1-5.

Here are 10 observations from the Rebels' win:

1. What a team effort. Losers of six straight games, Ole Miss let an 11-point second-half lead get away briefly. Instead of folding, the Rebels rallied with one of their best stretches of the season. Body language was terrific. Effort ratcheted up. The Rebels desperately needed a win. On Saturday, they by God earned one.

2. Ole Miss'. shot selection, such an issue all season, was great Saturday. The Rebels shot 52 percent from the floor and took just nine 3-pointers, making five. They moved the basketball, drove to the goal, forced contact. It was really good stuff.

3. Breein Tyree was outstanding. The Rebels' senior guard scored 20 points on 8-for-15 shooting. He played strong defense and moved well without the basketball.

4. He also got help from Khadim Sy. Sy finally played the way Ole Miss envisioned, getting 16 points and four rebounds. He was also impactful at the rim on the defensive end. For this team to win, it has to get that game from Sy consistently.

5. KJ Buffen had another very solid game. Buffen had 14 points and four rebounds, making five of six shots from the floor. He never lost his composure. He just kept playing. Again, that's got to be his consistent game.

6. Blake Hinson played his role. Hinson had nine points and six rebounds and was very impactful on the defensive end.