Happy New Year. Here’s hoping the new year brings peace, prosperity, happiness and health to all of you. I’ll use this version of 10 Weekend Thoughts to look back on the stories that shaped 2018 and look ahead to the stories we’ll be following in 2019. As is always customary for this particular piece, I’ll count backwards (a skill taught me at Harvard on the Bayou just before final exams) from 10-1 as we ring in the new year.

Andy Kennedy stepped down in February after 12 seasons at Ole Miss. Associated Press

10. Andy Kennedy called me on a Sunday afternoon. He opened the conversation by asking if I’d published 10 thoughts yet. I told him I hadn’t but I also told him I’d planned to open the column by saying the time had come for he and Ole Miss to end the suspense and say that March would be the end of his tenure in Oxford. He knew it was time. Everyone following the program did. Kennedy told me to hold off on going far with that theme, hinting an announcement was indeed forthcoming. A day later, this site broke the news that Kennedy would be stepping down at the end of the season. Two losses later, Kennedy moved up the timetable and walked away from the job he held for a dozen years. Ole Miss’ season finished on the first day of the SEC tournament in St. Louis, with Kennedy in the building as part of the SEC Network. Like I said then, it was time, but there was a tinge of sadness in the air that Kennedy’s time in Oxford ended the way it did. His last team was a bad one, and it was fragile. Once it lost its confidence, it was over and there was no getting it back. Kennedy lost that team, and he was man enough to admit it. Kennedy always said you are what the numbers say you are, and therefore, Ole Miss had to make a change. He took the high road on his exit. He could’ve blamed Jeffrey Vitter, but publicly, he didn’t. Others, however…

Jeffrey Vitter announced his resignation in November after an embattled 2018.

9. I was covering the SEC baseball tournament in Hoover, Ala., when the persistence of the conversations about Vitter’s future hit the point where I not only could report but where I also felt compelled to report. The chancellor had been told, I reported on a Saturday afternoon following Ole Miss’ win over Texas A&M, that his contract would not be renewed when it expired in June 2020. The IHL denied that report without actually denying it. From there, it was painfully obvious Vitter couldn’t make it to the end of his deal. By November, the news broke, this time courtesy of Chase Parham, that Vitter’s tenure would end at the end of 2018. Vitter’s legacy, fairly or not, will be largely related to athletics. He oversaw an NCAA investigation which went horribly for Ole Miss. He butchered Kennedy’s situation and he intervened in a football coaching search. Vitter also saw enrollment drop, donations lag and morale crater. He had to go, but we’ll always have those memories of the great hostage video.

Kermit Davis was introduced as Ole Miss' new men's basketball coach in March. Josh McCoy/Ole Miss Athletics

8. I skipped a thought there for dramatic effect, so forgive me for going backwards for a minute. In late March, Ole Miss hired Middle Tennessee coach Kermit Davis to replace Kennedy. It became apparent quickly that the Mississippi native and former Mississippi State player was a perfect fit in Oxford. Davis took the Rebels to Canada in the summer, a trip that sped up the process of installing Davis’ patented 1-3-1 zone and changing some of the culture inside his new program. Through 12 games, Ole Miss is 10-2, and the Rebels head to Vanderbilt Saturday to open SEC play ranked No. 44 in the NET. The Rebels’ guard play has been excellent so far this season, and their post play _ considered their massive wart entering the year _ has been OK at times. More importantly, the Rebels’ defense has been excellent. They’ve moved the ball, shared the ball and played with passion. They appear to be having fun, and it’s readily apparent the players, both old and new, have completely bought in to Davis’ coaching and system.

Ole Miss players celebrate with Michael Fitzsimmons following his home run in the SEC tournament title game in May. Josh McCoy

7. I mentioned Hoover earlier. A day after the Vitter news broke, Ole Miss defeated LSU in the SEC Championship Game, wrapping up a national top-eight seed and looking every bit the part of a team headed to Omaha for the College World Series. After losing on the opening day of the tournament, Ole Miss rattled off wins over Georgia, Auburn, Texas A&M and LSU, turning Hoover Metropolitan Stadium into Swayze East for a weekend. About an hour after the finale, I exited The Met, headed for my truck and a trip home. The skies opened. It was a vicious thunderstorm. I got soaked. I could barely see the road. Turns out, it was probably an omen for things to come.

Mike Bianco Josh McCoy

6. Eight days later, that team that looked unbeatable lost twice on a Monday to Tennessee Tech, ending an incredibly promising season in devastating fashion. The next few weeks saw a fan base grieve. Mississippi State made it to Omaha, making it even worse. Arkansas, which shared the SEC West title with Ole Miss, came one strike away from winning the national championship before losing to Oregon State. Some seven months later, that disappointing day against Tennessee Tech still resonates. Ole Miss will likely open the season in February as a top-15 team, but fans will be skeptical until and unless Ole Miss wins a regional.

Ole Miss running back Scottie Philips breaks free for a long run in the Rebels' season-opening win over Texas Tech on Sept. 1. USA TODAY

5. Ole Miss’ football season was predictable, really. The Rebels played their best game in the opener in Houston, beating Texas Tech. A week later, in a win over Southern Illinois, Ole Miss gave up 38 first-half points. From there, it was all angst and frustration. The Rebels went 5-7, losing their final five games of the season. That stretch was brutal, as Ole Miss blew a fourth-quarter lead against South Carolina, lost in controversial fashion in overtime at Vanderbilt and then got blown out in Oxford against Mississippi State. The next morning, defensive coordinator Wesley McGriff was fired, the first of several changes to come over the next month.

Mike MacIntyre was hired as Ole Miss' new defensive coordinator in December.

4. In December, over a wild 72-hour period, Ole Miss’ search for McGriff’s replacement went into hyperdrive. The Rebels targeted two candidates — Alabama linebackers coach Pete Goulding and former Colorado coach Mike MacIntyre. We reported on a Wednesday night (I think it was Wednesday; weeks later, those days still run together) Goulding had agreed to terms — three years, $1.5 million per year — to become Ole Miss’ new defensive coordinator. Over the next two days, Goulding basically ghosted Ole Miss before the Rebels finally went in a different direction, landing MacIntyre to the same three-year, $4.5 million deal. My opinion: MacIntyre is who Matt Luke wanted all along. Goulding would’ve been a big splash on the recruiting trail, but Luke was more comfortable with MacIntyre, who has had head coaching stints at San Jose State and Colorado and whom Luke has known for decades.

Nakobe Dean signed with Georgia Dec. 19. Chad Simmons

3. Of course, that recruiting splash would’ve been nice. Ole Miss made a big production of #MississippiMade over the past 12 months or so, and when the early signing period rolled around on Dec. 19, things didn’t go as planned. Horn Lake’s Nakobe Dean signed with Georgia. His teammate, Raydarious Jones, signed with LSU. Lafayette’s Brandon Turnage signed with Alabama. Gulfport’s Derick Jones signed with Auburn. The reaction from Ole Miss fans was justifiable anger and talk of a win-or-else 2019 season gained traction — at least with frustrated ticket-holders.

Former Arizona coach Rich Rodriguez was named as Ole Miss' offensive coordinator Monday. AP

2. On Friday night, a Twitter account owned by Bunkie Perkins published photos of Luke meeting with former West Virginia, Michigan and Arizona coach Rich Rodriguez in Oxford. A day later, Luke and Rodriguez met for breakfast and then talked football before Rodriguez left town. By Sunday afternoon, the news was breaking (courtesy of Mr. Parham) that Rodriguez had agreed to terms to become Ole Miss’ new offensive coordinator. What does that mean? Well, it gives Ole Miss an offensive coordinator who checks a lot of the boxes Luke was looking to check. Rodriguez is excellent at using the talent he has on hand. He can build offenses around the run. He can built them around the pass. I was covering the SEC as a whole back in 2006 when Daphne, Ala., product Pat White, an athletic quarterback who didn’t get SEC offers because of his lack of a big-time arm, combined with running back Steve Slaton to help make West Virginia a national power. I spent some time in Morgantown around the Mountaineers’ program, and it was clear Rodriguez had his home-state team very prominently on the national stage. Later that fall, Rodriguez famously changed his mind and turned down Alabama. A year later, Rodriguez bolted for Michigan. I’ve always wondered if he wishes he had some do-overs. Perhaps I’ll get a chance to ask him about that. Who knows? Regardless, the hirings of MacIntyre and Rodriguez are home-run hires for Luke. They speak volumes for his commitment to winning and for his selflessness. It also speaks to Ole Miss’ commitment to Luke. I’ve said this repeatedly over the past few days, and I think I’m right: Luke isn’t coaching for his job in 2019. Yes, Ole Miss has to show progress and the product on the field must improve as the season goes on, but this is going to be a young team playing a difficult schedule. There will come a day when Luke will judged strictly by wins and losses. I just don’t think that day comes in 2019. The financial commitment to his new coordinators supports my belief, in my opinion.

Ole Miss guard Terence Davis finishes a dunk in the Rebels' win over Florida-Gulf Coast Saturday in Oxford. Petre Thomas/Ole Miss Athletics

