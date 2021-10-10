McCready: 10 Weekend Thoughts, presented by GameChanger Patch Co.

The Grove is open for tailgating this fall and GameChanger Patch Co. wants to help you prepare. GameChanger Patches are the only two-patch system available in the market to stop hangovers before they start. The WarmUp Patch is used before or while you drink, and the OverTime patch is used after you’ve been drinking to recover while you sleep. The all-natural ingredients will keep you in the game and ready for your next play. Go to GameChangerPatch.com and enter Promo Code RebelGrove20 at checkout for 20% off your purchase.

1. Arkansas and Ole Miss played another dramatic masterpiece in Oxford. The Rebels won this one, 52-51, stopping K.J. Jefferson and the Razorbacks on a two-point conversion attempt with no time left on the clock. The win kept so many of Ole Miss' hopes alive. At 4-1 overall and 1-1 in the Southeastern Conference, the Rebels are in every race they want to be in at this point. Oxford was one helluva party -- or so I'm told -- Saturday night. Hopefully, everyone used their GameChanger Patches. Regardless, when Ole Miss woke up Sunday, it did so with a big cup of the strongest coffee available, knowing there's a lot of work to do and some big tests forthcoming. Ole Miss must get better on defense. Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin did not even attempt to disguise his frustration with the Rebels' defense after Saturday's win. Kiffin plainly stated the obvious, noting that the margin between victory and defeat Saturday couldn't be much narrower. "You can be on the other side of the last play," Kiffin said. He's right, but Ole Miss wasn't. The Rebels get back to work with a win under their belt. Tennessee, fresh off two SEC wins, waits in Knoxville Saturday night. LSU, in the midst of chaos, heads to Oxford in 13 days. Then it's a solid Auburn team, Hugh Freeze's Liberty squad, lowly Vanderbilt, a Texas A&M team that just knocked off Alabama and a trip to Mississippi State to face a Bulldogs team that beat those same Aggies eight days ago. Ole Miss could go 11-1. There's not a game that can't be won left on the schedule. It could lose four of those games too. When your defense gives up 676 yards at home, only Vanderbilt -- and probably Liberty, if we're being honest -- are sure things. Then there's Matt Corral's Heisman hopes. Some people -- hand raised here, meekly -- wrote Corral's chances for college football's most prestigious award off after the three-touchdown setback in Tuscaloosa. A week later, those proclamations look foolish. As of Sunday, Corral is second to Alabama's Bryce Young in the Heisman race, per BetMGM. Only Ohio State's C.J. Stroud, Michigan State's Kenneth Walker III, Texas' Bijan Robinson and Cincinnati's Desmond Ritter are really even in the mix. Of course, for Corral to win the Heisman and for Ole Miss to stay in anything resembling a championship mix, the Rebels have to keep winning. That's it. As simple as it sounds and as difficult as it is, Ole Miss simply has to keep winning at this point. As crazy as it was, and as close to a loss as it was, Ole Miss won. Like the 2001, 2015 and 2017 games went in the book as losses, despite the fact all of those games couldn't have been closer to being wins, Saturday's game will always be a victory for Ole Miss. The rest of the slate will determine just how meaningful or trivial that one-point win was.

2. I haven't gone back and watched the entire thing yet, but I still can't get over just how good Corral was Saturday against Arkansas. As I wrote Saturday afternoon, with no margin for error, he was perfect. He ran when he needed to run, played an incredible game with his eyes, allowing him to look off defenders and create wide open passes and was his usual deadly accurate self throwing the football. Through five games, Corral is 80-for-117 passing, good for 1,284 yards, 11 touchdowns and no interceptions. Further, he's grown so much as a leader. Throughout Saturday's game, Corral rallied the offense on the sidelines, urging teammates to continue to press on. Whether the Rebels were behind or ahead, Corral was providing encouragement. Every time Arkansas punched back, Corral punched again. And he did it without forcing anything. He didn't force one throw, even on a day when it was obvious Arkansas was going to keep the pressure applied. He's the best quarterback in the country. Frankly, it's not that close. Kiffin has said repeatedly Ole Miss should relish having Corral on the team, noting guys with his arm talent don't grow on trees. There are things to be concerned about, obviously, but Corral's presence gives Ole Miss a shot in every game left on the schedule. After some of the seasons Rebel fans have endured over the last few years, that, in and of itself, should be exciting.

3. As I watched Henry Parrish Jr. and Snoop Conner dominate in the running game Saturday, I couldn't help but wonder if perhaps Jerrion Ealy's role shouldn't change moving forward. It's hard to criticize much on a day when Ole Miss rolled up 611 yards of total offense and scored 52 points. Corral wasn't sacked. The offensive line was borderline brilliant. Braylon Sanders had a huge day. John Rhys Plumlee and Chase Rogers contributed in the passing game. I could go on and on. Parrish rushed for 111 yards. Conner added 110. They make a very nice, dangerous duo. Ealy missed the game with a concussion, one suffered at Alabama on Oct. 2. Presumably, he'll return this weekend against Tennessee, and I wonder if he'd provide an elite weapon in the slot. Sure, Ealy can play tailback, and there are times when he's the best back on the roster. However, if Parrish and Conner can hold things down back there, Ealy could give the offense more balance as well as help provide some replacement value with Jonathan Mingo out for a while with a broken foot. I know it's not as simple as just sticking Ealy in the slot, but he worked there a lot this preseason and brilliant offensive minds like Kiffin and Jeff Lebby have figured out more complicated situations before. To keep winning, Ole Miss is likely going to have to score a lot of points. Having all hands on deck is likely the best idea, and Ealy is certainly talented enough to stress defenses already worried about Corral, Sanders, Parrish and Conner.

4. Like Chance Campbell said Saturday, Ole Miss' defense simply must get better. There were positive things to take away, of course, but allowing 676 yards and 51 points is usually not a recipe for a win. "We have to do a better job tackling," Campbell said. "It starts with me." In reality, Campbell's play was one of the few bright spots for Ole Miss' defense Saturday. After the game, Kiffin subtly called out the Rebels' scheme and at least one position group. "That kind of says it’s a schematical issue because they do the same thing and there was 674 yards rushing you know both teams did a good job running the ball, both quarterbacks ran the ball well, you know both had almost 100 yards rushing each," Kiffin said, referring to Arkansas' defensive struggles with the Rebels as well. "We need to get better and play better. We need to get (Jake) Springer back. He’s the key guy out there in our scheme. ...Our play at corner was not good in the run game or the pass game. Our play out there needs to be better and we’ve got some older players out there that need to play better." Personally, I don't know the answer. Maybe Ole Miss has to add another linebacker to the scheme, but I wonder if there's not enough confidence in some of those players to do it. Maybe it's bringing in another lineman to clog the box a bit, but again, I wonder if there are actually competent bodies that can just be inserted. I also can't help but wonder if it's simply on players to perform better. I thought Miles Battle made a difference at cornerback late. Kiffin mentioned Springer, who obviously would be a difference-maker at safety when/if he returns. I just know this, for I've seen it before. When a defense is this shaky, every week is a potential circus.

Tennessee quarterback Herndon Hooker scores a touchdown during the Vols' win over South Carolina Saturday. (Calvin Mattheis/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK)

5. Up next: Tennessee. For the second week in a row, the Vols have put up four first quarter touchdowns on an SEC opponent. Saturday's explosion led to a 45-20 win over South Carolina giving Josh Heupel’s team a second consecutive SEC win. “Our kids are competing really hard and that’s the first step in making this fan base and this state extremely proud of who we are on the football field,” Tennessee coach Heupel said after the win. "This group of guys, we’re far from perfect, but they care about each other. They’re prideful and they’re growing really good habits.” Transfer quarterback Herndon Hooker was 15-of-20 passing for 217 yards and three touchdowns in the first half. In the last four games, Hooker is 46-of-65 (71%) passing, good for 696 yards and 10 touchdowns in the first half. “Hendon’s continuing to grow with us offensively to have complete command of what we’re doing; that’s in the run game, that’s in the pass game, it’s understanding protections,” Heupel said. “You can see that we trust having the ball in his hands in different situations. He continues to grow and is taking great care of the football. He has great command. The players have responded to him in a really positive way.” Here's more, including a brief glimpse ahead to Ole Miss, from Volquest.com, part of the Rivals network: Tiyon Evans has managed first half touchdown runs of 92 and 45 yards the past two weeks while hauling in a 47-yard screen past against Florida in the first quarter. JaVonta Payton has found the end zone in the first half of each of the last four games with touchdown receptions of 29, 75, 35 and 39 yards. In all, Tennessee has scored 159 of the team’s 249 points this season in the first half of ballgames. That’s 63.8%. “Just coming out of the locker room from the jump with great energy. We did a great job this week preparing and really just dialing in on the little things,” the Hooker said postgame. “Having an upbeat tempo is our goal every play and we try to go as fast as we can literally every play. When we do accomplish that, great things are accomplished on the back end.” Missouri and South Carolina aren’t impressing anyone on defense when it’s all said and done. But with the Volunteer offense finding this type of production of late, what could it mean against Ole Miss next week? Could it sustain against the likes of Georgia or Alabama later in the year? We’ll have to see, but the Rebels gave up 51 points in a close-call over Arkansas on Saturday, for what it’s worth. Every game is different and each have defining moments that either make it or break it for teams. But if Tennessee continues it’s hot starts out of the locker room, it’ll give itself a chance to hang on longer in games where the opponent is favored – or even heavily favored. It gives you a chance. One thing is for certain. With points lighting up the scoreboard, it’s different times here in Knoxville. “I hope the [fans] enjoy the check out of it,” Heupel said of the offensive play. “Offensively, we’re probably a little bit different than what’s happened [in recent years]. But defensively, too, we have the ability to be multiple and aggressive. “Our kids are competing hard. I think that’s the first step to making this fan base and this state extremely proud of who we are on the football field.”

Texas A&M Aggies punter Nik Constantinou (95) celebrates Texas A&M Aggies place kicker Seth Small (47) 28 yard game game winning field goal against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the fourth quarter at Ky... Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

6. Here's my weekly ranking of the Southeastern Conference: First, a note: This league is insane right now. Transitive property doesn't work if you're trying to forecast things. One team is on top. Two teams are on the bottom. The rest, at least to some degree, is a jumbled mess. 1. Georgia -- I think the Bulldogs are the best team in college football. I'm not sure that defense can be beaten. 2. Alabama -- The road to Atlanta still goes through Tuscaloosa, but the Tide is mortal. One can't help but wonder if Nick Saban got so locked in on Ole Miss and Lane Kiffin that he set his team up for a letdown at Texas A&M. It felt personal eight days ago. If I'm right, the Tide paid for that in Aggieland. Of course, it's possible -- and likely -- the Aggies' defensive front kept them in the game, something Ole Miss' DL couldn't do. 3. Kentucky -- The Wildcats are 6-0 and they're a very balanced, solid team. The job Mark Stoops has done in Lexington is simply remarkable. The Wildcats get an absolute free shot Saturday in Athens, where they're 24.5-point underdogs. 4. Ole Miss -- I thought hard about Ole Miss at No. 3, and hell, I am probably wrong at this point. There's time to sort it out. Matt Corral's presence gives the Rebels a shot in every game. Defense is a major issue, however. 5. Florida -- Despite losing at Kentucky eight days ago, I still think the Gators are a solid club. 6. Auburn -- Auburn's running game and it's OKish defense have me putting the Tigers here, but I'll be honest; at this point in the rankings, it's all guessing. I could've easily gone with... 7. Arkansas -- The Hogs had the ball in the air with a chance to beat Ole Miss on the final play. If that's converted, what are they in these rankings? Fourth? This is an impossible exercise. Can we kill the one-dimensional narrative now? That's an explosive offense with a ton of weapons. A 9-3 finish in Fayetteville is far from impossible. 8. Texas A&M -- I was happy for Zach Calzada. That's it. The rest of the cult makes me feel angry thoughts, but I was happy for that kid. Also, Isaiah Spiller is a bad man. 9. Tennessee -- This feels low, and the Vols can make me look stupid Saturday in Knoxville, but wins over Missouri and South Carolina have to be put in context. 10. Mississippi State -- Alabama's coming to town coming off a loss. Have fun with that. 11. Missouri -- The Tigers' defense is awful. 12. LSU -- Coach O's gonna geaux. The question now is when. The Tigers' next four games are Florida, at Ole Miss, at Alabama and Arkansas. There's no win in that stretch, in my opinion. Orgeron is due $17 million. It's negotiate a buyout time. 13. South Carolina -- The Gamecocks get Vandy at home this weekend. They're playing hard, and they'll enjoy a rare easy win at Brice-Williams. Good for them. 14. Vanderbilt -- I mean, holy hell.

Iowa Hawkeyes fans celebrate after a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Penn State, Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa beat Penn State, 23-20. 211009 Penn ... Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen-USA TODAY NETWORK

7. I could never, ever be trusted to be an Associated Press Top 25 voter, not with my myriad of biases and my lifelong, undying love of Iowa, but if I had a ballot, mine would look like this today: 1. Georgia 2. Iowa 3. Alabama 4. Cincinnati 5. Michigan 6. Oklahoma 7. Penn State 8. Kentucky 9. Oregon 10. Ole Miss 11. Ohio State 12. Michigan State 13. Oklahoma State 14. Notre Dame 15. North Carolina State 16. SMU 17. San Diego State 18. Coastal Carolina 19. Florida 20. Auburn 21. Arkansas 22. Wake Forest 23. Arizona State 24. Texas A&M 25. Texas

Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (0) and forward LeBron James (6) walk to the bench during the first quarter against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center. Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

8. The NBA regular season begins Oct. 19. Here are my predictions for how the Eastern Conference and Western Conference will shake out: Eastern Conference: 1. Brooklyn Nets 2. Milwaukee Bucks 3. Philadelphia 76ers 4. Chicago Bulls 5. Miami Heat 6. Atlanta Hawks 7. Boston Celtics 8. Indiana Pacers 9. Charlotte Hornets 10. New York Knicks 11. Toronto Raptors 12. Washington Wizards 13. Detroit Pistons 14. Orlando Magic 15. Cleveland Cavaliers Western Conference: 1. Utah Jazz 2. Los Angeles Lakers 3. Denver Nuggets 4. Phoenix Suns 5. Golden State Warriors 6. Dallas Mavericks 7. Portland Trailblazers 8. Memphis Grizzlies 9. Los Angeles Clippers 10. Sacramento Kings 11. New Orleans Pelicans 12. San Antonio Spurs 13. Minnesota Timberwolves 14. Houston Rockets 15. Oklahoma City Thunder

Burton Webb authors Taste of the Place each week on 10 Weekend Thoughts.

9. It's time to eat. Here's our resident Parisian chef, Burton Webb, with Taste of the Place, Lesson 107 — Zucca Alla Gouda With the temperatures dropping, you’re going to see a lot more “gourds” everywhere. And no, not just on your front porch. So get ready to use not only pumpkins this season but also butternut squash. It’s easy and tasty. Tidbit #1: You can use either pumpkin for this recipe or butternut squash. You will need 3 tiny pumpkins or 1 butternut squash for this side dish. Tidbit #2: When it comes to working with these gourds, you need to first chop them in half. Then take out the seeds. When you bake/roast them, place the cavity side down on the pan. This will allow not only to cook the meat but also steam the meat. Tidbit #3: Lastly, be careful when using your knife to slice the gourds in half. It is a little tuff, so watch your fingers. Things you will need: 4 People White Burgundy Preparation time - 5 Minutes Cook time 1- 20 Minutes Cook time 2 - 15 Minutes Utensils needed: Worksurface and chef knife Measuring cups Medium mixing bowl Casserole dish 13 x 9 Oven Spoon Ingredients needed: Butternut squash(1) or pumpkin(3) 2 Tsp balsamic vinegar 2 Tsp powdered sugar Salt and pepper 1 Container mozzarella 1 Tsp dried thyme 1 Pinch cayenne pepper .25 cup heavy cream 1 cup gouda cheese 2 Tsp dried sage Mise en Place Step 1: Pre-heat your oven to 400°F. Then slice your gourd(s) in half and take out the seeds. Drizzle over the balsamic vinegar on the inside with the powdered sugar. Roast for 20 minutes. Step 2: Once you take the gourd(s) out, let them rest for 5 minutes before working with them. Take the meat out and place it back into the casserole dish. Add the mozzarella, heavy cream, thyme, salt, pepper, and cayenne pepper to the mixing bowl. Mix with the spoon and then place on top of the gourds. Final Cooking Step 3: Reduce the heat in your oven to 350°F. Then add the gouda on top with the sage. Place in the oven until golden brown and then serve up with your favorite chicken dish or fall dish. From the Mississippian in Paris, Bon Appétit!

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) during a game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5BZnRlciB0aGUgZXJyb3IgbGFzdCBpbm5pbmcsIEt5bGUgU2Nod2Fy YmVyIGNlbGVicmF0ZXMgbWFraW5nIHRoZSByb3V0aW5lIDMtMSBwdXRvdXQg YW5kIHRha2VzIG9mZiBoaXMgY2FwIGxvbCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3Qu Y28vWUFrMjFybDFzdSI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1lBazIxcmwxc3U8L2E+ PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgTUxCIEVycm9ycyAoQG1sYmVycm9ycykgPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9tbGJlcnJvcnMvc3RhdHVzLzE0NDczMTQz MTg1OTMyOTg0MzI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+T2N0b2JlciAxMCwg MjAyMTwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRw czovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9 InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5OZXZhZGEgc2VuaW9yIFFCIE5hdGUgQ294IGlzIDYtRk9PVC05IGFu ZCBoZSBjYW4gZG8gaXQgYWxsITxicj48YnI+SGUgY2FuIHRocm93LiBIZSBj YW4gcnVuLiBIZSBjYW4gUFVOVCBMRUZULUZPT1RFRCBhbmQgS0lDSyBGSUVM RCBHT0FMUyBSSUdIVC1GT09URUQ/IT8hIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5j by9nekhTc1l5aWpKIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vZ3pIU3NZeWlqSjwvYT48 L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBDQlMgU3BvcnRzIE5ldHdvcmsgKEBDQlNTcG9ydHNOZXQp IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ0JTU3BvcnRzTmV0L3N0 YXR1cy8xNDQ3MDkwMzY1NjEwMDkwNTA4P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0Znci Pk9jdG9iZXIgMTAsIDIwMjE8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFz eW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRz LmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4K Cg==