McCready: 10 Weekend Thoughts, presented by GameChanger Patch Co.

GameChanger Patches are the only two-patch system available in the market to stop hangovers before they start. The WarmUp Patch is used before or while you drink, and the OverTime patch is used after you’ve been drinking to recover while you sleep. The all-natural ingredients will keep you in the game and ready for your next play. Go to GameChangerPatch.com and enter Promo Code RebelGrove20 at checkout for 20% off your purchase.

1. Lane Kiffin isn’t usually ebullient after a game, win or lose. On Saturday night, however, the second-year Ole Miss coach was borderline giddy. On a picturesque day in Oxford, with ESPN’s College Gameday in town for a clash with No. 11 Texas A&M, Ole Miss shined brightly. It wasn’t a perfect game — beat-up teams rarely post flawless wins over really good teams — but the outcome was downright joyful. Kiffin just wanted a win. He knew a win — any kind of win — would be the perfect punctuation mark for a day in which Ole Miss cemented its place as a force to be reckoned with in college football. He just needed a win — any kind of win — to show prospective recruits what’s possible in Oxford. So in the fourth quarter, when Ashanti Cistrunk’s interception set up Snoop Conner’s touchdown run, Kiffin exhaled. “It was big,” Kiffin said. “We just needed to score. We kept getting down there. In the first half we got down there three times and had a combined three points, which is obviously an issue. We joked in the locker room about how we came off to kick and (punter) Mac (Brown) had one carry for two yards. I wish he had fallen forwards. I told Casey Kelly that he needed to start pushing him. “It was just a really good game. That play where Snoop broke right there was a big relief for all of us because we had really been struggling down there. I think that and then when they didn’t get the two-point conversion, because that obviously kept it a two-score game. “The game would’ve been over if our quarterback wouldn’t have slid the one time we didn’t want him to slide, so he could end the game with a first down, but now he wants to slide.” Kiffin was full of jokes Saturday night. His punter came up just short on a fake field goal attempt, a decision that would’ve been second-guessed for weeks on end had the outcome been different. His quarterback, Matt Corral, is bravely playing through an ankle injury and is just now following orders to get down and take fewer hits. Corral has been too determined to will his team to wins than to protect himself. Corral might not win the Heisman, but he’s won a lifetime’s worth of respect. So has this team. The Rebels, now 8-2 overall and 4-2 in the Southeastern Conference, have positioned themselves to play in a New Year’s Six bowl. They’ve still got to get through Vanderbilt and Mississippi State, but this team has started to do what great teams do — find different ways to win games. “I’m not saying we were great but this is one of those steps on the path from good to great,” Kiffin said. “We know that we can play really great offense when everyone’s healthy. We’ve seen that movie. So, to play the way we did on defense today was huge. I always look at the big picture of the season and not just the one game. That was pretty cool. I know we’re going to continue to get healthier, the receivers are coming back. That was a great game by the defense. “That was a team that was playing as well as anybody in America coming in. Four wins in a row. Beat Alabama. We continued to stop them. We scored twice on defense which was amazing. We got both the safety and a touchdown. It was really neat to not just get stops, but to score on them like that.” Again, I suppose one could pick apart the game. Ole Miss got bogged down in the red zone. Corral fumbled twice, killing one drive and forcing another to end with a field goal. The fake field goal failed. There were some drops. Corral looked a little rusty on some throws. Jake Springer got ejected for targeting. I just didn’t see it that way. Instead, I saw a program that — just two years ago — isn’t far removed from being the laughingstock of the country, shine on a really big stage. I saw a program continue to become very relevant in the toughest division of the toughest league in the country. I mean, really, look around. Alabama is Alabama, sure, but look at the supposed bottom of the division. Mississippi State scored 40 unanswered points at Auburn to rebound from a 28-3 deficit and win on the Plains. Arkansas beat LSU in overtime in Baton Rouge to improve to 7-3 on the season. Those were supposed to be the bad teams. LSU is rumored to be preparing $100 million-plus offers for its next coach. Texas A&M entered Saturday’s game with College Football Playoff aspirations. It’s a big-boy division, and Ole Miss is a win over Vanderbilt and an Egg Bowl win in Starkville from a 10-2 regular season. If I were an Ole Miss fan today, I’d be celebrating. Simple as that. Days like Saturday seemed a million years away two years ago. Now, it feels like they could almost become commonplace. That’s remarkable. And if indeed days like Saturday become commonplace, Ole Miss fans should look back on this past Saturday as a catalyst.

2. How big was the moment Saturday? Corral answered a question along those lines succinctly Saturday night, noting the timing, the opponent and the spotlight all coincided to make it huge. "That was the biggest game in my college football playing career," Corral said. "It felt good to come out on top." Corral also addressed red-zone woes, his ankle, the health of his wide receivers, the Rebels' defense and much more.

3. Jerrion Ealy had a huge game Saturday. The Rebels' running back rushed 24 times for 152 yards and caught four passes for 34 more yards in Ole Miss' win. Ealy hit holes hard and got into the second and third levels of the Aggies' defense with regularity, though he was frustrated the halftime lead was just 15-0 and not 24-0 or more. A.J. Finley, meanwhile, said his pick-six, the first of his college career, was a "crazy moment for me." "We knew they were going to go with the out route with the down and distance, so I drove it," Finley said, referring to his fourth-quarter interception of Zach Calzada that basically put Texas A&M away. "The rest is history. I was waiting on that one."

Iowa State's Matt Campbell (CJ online)

4. We're getting closer to the most wonderful time of the year -- unless you're having to actually cover it. Yes, indeed, the coaching carousel is warming up. Here's what I'm hearing: First, all eyes are on LSU. The speculation is LSU won't move forward without a firm no from Jimbo Fisher. However, as of midday Saturday, Fisher was still telling people -- quite emphatically, I heard -- that he's not leaving Texas A&M. If that is true, I do think LSU will make an overture at Oklahoma's Lincoln Riley. I don't believe that will be successful. The new name that has some buzz in Baton Rouge is Iowa State's Matt Campbell. Campbell has long been reticent to even listen to other schools -- some believe he's turned down overtures from the Chicago Bears as well -- but several sources said Campbell is listening this time around. There is no consistent thought on what's happening at Florida, but it feels somewhat untenable to me. The buyout money is an issue, though one can't help but wonder if there's a workaround on that if Mullen could land elsewhere. The job that would make sense would be Penn State if, as expected, James Franklin leaves Happy Valley for USC, but I believe Penn State would really want to talk to Cincinnati's Luke Fickell first. If Florida opens, I would expect Scott Stricklin to take long looks at guys like Campbell and Fickell. More than anything, the Gators need a dominant recruiter. That's not Mullen. That's a weird job. On the surface, it's amazing, but take a deep dive and issues come up. Is the commitment in place to really compete with Georgia? Tennessee's improving. Alabama and Auburn could be moving to the SEC East soon. The "network," if you will, isn't what people think it is. I'm not convinced Mullen is let go. I think -- and others agree -- he will get another year. Miami lost to Florida State Saturday in Tallahassee, and the natives are restless in Coral Gables. If Miami fires Manny Diaz -- and I don't think that decision has been made -- the name to watch is Oregon's Mario Cristobol. Alumni want him and it's well known he and his family aren't crazy about Eugene. If Cristobol said no -- and his contract is considered problematic -- I have no doubt Kiffin's name would come up. As we said Friday in the War Room, it's the one job some in Oxford have worried about. However, it's not clear Miami has the finances to make that splashy of a move at this point, and it's not at all clear Kiffin would want to go. "Lane sees himself as an SEC coach," a source who knows Kiffin well said last week. "It's not like he can't get to Boca all the time anyway." Also, one would have to figure Kiffin is about to get a huge bump in Oxford. At some point, there are only so many places he can go. I guess on one hand Miami makes some sense, but it's for non-football reasons. On the field, there's no doubt which job is better and more relevant. Further, it's anything but a certainty Miami fires Diaz. No one would be shocked if he got a fourth year. Finally, I'm hearing Arizona State will make a move after this season. There's strong buzz -- really, really strong -- that Louisiana-Lafayette's Billy Napier will be the next man to lead the Sun Devils' program.

Arkansas Razorbacks place kicker Cam Little (29) follows through on a field goal out of the hold of punter Reid Bauer (30) against the LSU Tigers in overtime at Tiger Stadium. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

5. It's time for my weekly ranking of the SEC. 1. Georgia -- There's not much more to say. The Bulldogs are dominant. 2. Alabama -- Assuming Arkansas and Auburn can't beat the Tide, everything points toward a showdown in Atlanta against UGA. 3. Ole Miss -- The Rebels are finding new ways to win each week. That's what great teams do. It gets hard here. 4. Arkansas -- Nos. 4-6 are in a mix at this point, but the Razorbacks are 7-3. They lost at Georgia, by one at Ole Miss and they beat Texas A&M. 5. Texas A&M -- They might deserve to be higher, I suppose, but they lost head to head on a neutral field to Arkansas. 6. Kentucky -- The Wildcats are fortunate to play in the SEC East. 7. Mississippi State -- The Mike Leach offense is operating on all cylinders right now. The Bulldogs are dangerous. 8. Auburn -- The Tigers will regret Saturday's loss to Mississippi State for a long time. 9. Tennessee -- The Vols aren't pushovers. They play hard and Hendon Hooker makes plays. 10. LSU -- Credit to the Tigers. They haven't quit. They would finish no lower than third in the SEC East. 11. Missouri -- The Tigers are a home win over Florida away from bowl eligibility. 12. Florida -- Samford scored 52 points. 13. South Carolina -- The Gamecocks really blew a chance at Missouri. 14. Vanderbilt -- Close your eyes. It'll be over soon.

A view of the Baylor Bears students and fans as they celebrate with linebacker Terrel Bernard (2) on the field after the game between the Baylor Bears and the Oklahoma Sooners at McLane Stadium. Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

6. I could never be an Associated Press Top 25 voter, not with my bias for and against Ole Miss, my passionate Arkansas fandom and my giving of all of my money to my beloved ULM, but if I somehow were, my ballot would look like this today: 1. Georgia 2. Alabama 3. Oregon 4. Ohio State 5. Cincinnati 6. Notre Dame 7. Michigan State 8. Michigan 9. Oklahoma State 10. Ole Miss 11. Baylor 12. Wake Forest 13. BYU 14. OklahomaArkansas 15. Arkansas 16. Texas A&M 17. Iowa 18. Houston 19. Kentucky 20. Wisconsin 21. Texas-San Antonio 22. Utah 23. Pittsburgh 24. San Diego State 25. Mississippi State

7. Ole Miss (2-0) plays Marquette Thursday evening in Charleston, S.C., in the Shriners Children's Charleston Classic. The Rebels will face West Virginia or Elon on Friday and then play another game on Sunday. Through two games, Ole Miss is shooting better than many expected, dishing out a very nice assist-to-turnover ratio and struggling a bit to rebound at the level the Rebels will need to in order to win in the SEC in a few weeks. It's a deep roster, even with the hand injury to Daeshun Ruffin suffered in the opener against New Orleans. Austin Crowley, Matthew Murrell, Jarkel Joiner, Ty Fagan, Nysier Brooks and others have all had moments in the first week of the season. "We'll get tested for sure in Charleston," Davis said. "We're trying to play at a higher pace. That'll be seen when we start playing the Marquettes and the SECs of the world. You have to be able to guard and rebound to be able to play at a fast pace. We're still figuring out rotations." Joiner said Davis emphasized playing fast all summer and he feels that's happening. "We're just buying into Coach's system and it's working," Joiner said. "It's changed, for sure," Murrell said. "At times, we'll have four guys on the floor who can get the rebound and push the tempo. That helps us play even faster. ...I knew coming in this year, my role was going to have to step up. I had people like (Joiner) to give me a lot of confidence on the offensive end in practice. He zips me the ball and I know he immediately wants me to shoot it."

Kyle Rittenhouse, left, sits with his attorney Mark Richard as the day is about to begin at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021. Sean Krajacic-Kenosha News

8. LeBron James has 50.3 followers on Twitter. James is inarguably one of the greatest basketball players of all time. In the modern era (in my mind, that's 1980 on, or after Magic Johnson and Larry Bird entered the NBA), he might be the second-best player to ever play the game. Only Michael Jordan is demonstrably better, and many argue with that assertion. Regardless, he's an amazing athlete, a champion who has won titles in Miami, Cleveland and Los Angeles. Whether they should or shouldn't, people listen to him for opinions that go far beyond the basketball court. And it's my opinion that James was reckless last week when he tweeted a sarcastic response to events in a Kenosha, Wis., courtroom.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5XaGF0IHRlYXJzPz8/Pz8gSSBkaWRu4oCZdCBzZWUgb25lLiBNYW4g a25vY2sgaXQgb2ZmISBUaGF0IGJveSBhdGUgc29tZSBsZW1vbiBoZWFkcyBi ZWZvcmUgd2Fsa2luZyBpbnRvIGNvdXJ0LiDwn6Sj8J+ko/CfpKMgPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL0xLd1lzc0lVbUQiPmh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9MS3dZ c3NJVW1EPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IExlQnJvbiBKYW1lcyAoQEtpbmdKYW1l cykgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9LaW5nSmFtZXMvc3Rh dHVzLzE0NTg2MTk0NjQzMjk2NzA2NTc/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+ Tm92ZW1iZXIgMTEsIDIwMjE8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFz eW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRz LmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4K Cg==

I'd bet good money James isn't watching the murder trial of Kyle Rittenhouse, the young man who went to his father's hometown last summer and ended up killing two protestors and wounding another. I've watched the trial, keeping tabs on the details and trying to put myself in the shoes of a juror. I did the same thing earlier this year on the Derek Chauvin trial, and by the end, I would've voted to convict on all counts. Closing arguments in the Rittenhouse trial begin Monday, but as of today, if I were a juror, I'd vote to acquit, and it wouldn't be a difficult decision. Rittenhouse went to protect property against looters, who were intent on destroying property in the wake of the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha. He was chased down -- video, including FBI footage, shows this -- and cornered. After one shooting, he fell and was attacked. After that shooting, he shot an attacker in the arm after that attacker pointed a pistol at him. All three of the people shot were white, but Rittenhouse's skin color was used as a weapon in an election year, stirring up levels of vitriol. My field has intentionally failed the public with its coverage of Rittenhouse. Yes, he crossed state lines. However, did you know Antioch, Ill., is just 21 miles from Kenosha? Yes, it was stupid for him to be dropped off at a car lot in Kenosha with a loaded AR-15, but he's not on trial for stupidity. The media has labeled him a "vigilante," a "racist" and a "white supremacist," despite no evidence to those ends and, more importantly, despite the fact that's not what he's charged with. It's intentional. If Rittenhouse is acquitted, there will be more riots and the media will be thrilled. Riots lead to more breathless coverage, more acrimony and, likely, more scandals to be covered. And James did nothing but pour lighter fluid on the proverbial charcoal, piled high in the grill, just waiting for a match to be struck. James has essentially become a useful idiot without realizing it. Trials shouldn't be about anything other than the facts of the case. An 18-year-old man's life hangs in the balance, and justice should be done, wherever the facts lead. One would think that's what people like James would want, but it's not. So if I'm right and late this week, there's chaos on the streets, you'll know who I'm blaming.

Burton Webb authors Taste of the Place each week on 10 Weekend Thoughts.

9. It’s time to eat. Here’s our resident Parisian chef, Burton Webb, with Taste of the Place, Lesson 112 — Semolina Cakes with Caramelized Onion Jam (Thanksgiving Prep ’21). So this dish is from Rome and is a play on the classic gnocchi pasta. It is a great side dish that is sure to please. I added a little goat cheese to add more flavor. Tidbit #1: Once you mix everything in your sauce pot, you will place the mixture on parchment paper and then roll it into a log. You will let this sit until the mixture cools to room temperature. After, you will just slice into rounds using a knife. Tidbit #2: As you’re letting your cake log cool down, start on the onions on the stovetop to maximize your time. Things you will need: 6 People Glass Chardonnay Preparation time - 10 Minutes Cook time for the cakes - 20 Minutes Cook time for the onions - 20 Minutes Utensils needed: Worksurface and chef’s knife Measuring cups Saucepot Saute pan Wooden spoon Spatula Parchment Paper Knife Stovetop and oven Casserole dish Ingredients needed: 8 Cups milk 1 Stick butter 1 log goat cheese 4 Egg yolks 3 cups semolina flour 2 pinches salt 3 Onions 2 Tbsp olive oil 2 Bay leaves 2 Sprigs rosemary 1 cup white sugar 1/2 cup white balsamic vinegar 2 Pinches salt Mise en Place Step 1: Place your milk, butter, goat cheese, and salt in the saucepot over medium heat and bring to a boil. Turn off the heat and add the rest of the ingredients, stir using a wooden spoon. Transfer to the parchment paper and roll into a log. Let sit until cool. Step 2: Pre-heat your oven to 350°F. Then slice your cakes into the size that you want and place them in your casserole dish. Place in the oven to cook until brown, about 20 minutes. Step 2.1: While the cakes are cooking, start growing your diced onions with olive oil over medium heat in the sauté pan. Once browned, add in the bay leaves, rosemary, and vinegar. Stir. When the liquid in the pan is almost evaporated, take out the rosemary and bay leaves. Step 3: Now add the sugar to the sauté pan. Let the sugar melt and then turn brown. When this happens, turn off the heat and stir in the salt. Let rest until room temperature. Final Step Step 4: When your cakes come out of the oven, serve them up with the jam. If you want to go a little more to a meatier option, stir in cooked bacon pieces into the jam as it is cooling down to offer a more savory option. From the Mississippian in Paris, Bon Appétit!

Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) calls for the ball while defended by Los Angeles Clippers guard Luke Kennard (5) and forward Paul George (13) during the first half at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5SYXcgdmlkZW8gZnJvbSBteSBwYXJlbnRzIHJlYWN0aW9uIG9uIHRo ZWlyIHNvbuKAmXMgY2F0Y2ggPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNv bS9KYXJlZENhc2V5Nz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5ASmFyZWRDYXNl eTc8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vSmF5aGF3a1Ns YW50P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBKYXloYXdrU2xhbnQ8L2E+IDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vbWN0YWl0P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdz cmMlNUV0ZnciPkBtY3RhaXQ8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRl ci5jb20vamVzc2VuZXdlbGw/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QGplc3Nl bmV3ZWxsPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0tVX0Zv b3RiYWxsP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBLVV9Gb290YmFsbDwvYT4g PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvLzU4bXh1MVV0bkQiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVy LmNvbS81OG14dTFVdG5EPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEp1c3RpbiBDYXNleSAo QGpsY2FzZXkxMCkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9qbGNh c2V5MTAvc3RhdHVzLzE0NTk4Nzc4MTk0Njc2Njk1MDU/cmVmX3NyYz10d3Ny YyU1RXRmdyI+Tm92ZW1iZXIgMTQsIDIwMjE8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8 c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNv bS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2 Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==