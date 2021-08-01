McCready: 10 Weekend Thoughts, presented by GameChanger Patch Co.

Chris and Katie Usrey are the creators and owners Gamechanger Hangover Patches. They are native Southerners from Louisiana who grew up just like you — looking forward to Friday night mixers, Saturday game days and Sunday brunch. Chris went to Ole Miss and Katie to LSU, but Oxford is her favorite place to watch an LSU football or baseball game. Going from college to careers and starting a family, their social events expanded to include happy hours with co-workers and long boozy client dinners, girls’ nights out or guys’ trips that included a lot of drinking. Even in a house divided, one thing everyone can agree on is that hangovers suck. As they got older, they got more responsibility, so they had to get smarter. They did their research on scientifically proven ingredients to help prevent hangovers and aid in recovery so they could be as productive as possible. They But there was a problem — it was either 10 pills and capsules before and after drinking or drinking nasty concoctions that smelled, tasted terrible and lingered unpleasantly. When the COVID lockdown started and work slowed down, they were both staying home and drinking more. After using a competing patch that didn’t work, the idea came to them to put their hangover remedy ingredients onto a transdermal patch. They made the patches for themselves; but, they were really excited about how well they worked and believed that other people like them needed a hangover patch that really worked too. That’s how GameChanger came to be. Gamechanger Patches are the only two-patch system available in the market. The WarmUp Patch is used before or while you drink and the OverTime patch is used after you have been drinking and while you sleep. They designed GameChanger patches based on the science of preventing hangovers, to include the highest quality ingredients sourced by the reputable manufacturers in the United States and the UK. They researched the potent ingredients that include enzymes, nutrients, vitamins and minerals that are effective in protecting your liver and metabolizing alcohol to stop hangovers before they start. Gamechanger was the first patch to focus on Glutathione, which supplements and increases the production of the enzyme made by the liver to protect itself. The OverTime patch also include Glutathione PLUS DHM and highly potent ingredients to help you metabolize alcohol while you sleep PLUS melatonin, L-theanine and Hemp extract to help you sleep better so you wake up feeling refreshed. You can use one or both patches based on when and how much you are drinking. They believe in the potency, effectiveness and the science of GameChanger so much that we patented them. Try it for yourself at GameChangerPatch.com. Enter Promo Code RebelGrove20 at checkout for 20 percent off your purchase.

Lane Kiffin (Joshua McCoy/Ole Miss Athletics)

1. Ole Miss opens fall camp this week, preparing for one of the most anticipated seasons I can remember here. That’s just a 13-year sample, but the excitement is palpable. Ole Miss opens the season in Atlanta on Labor Day against Louisville. The Rebels will likely open the campaign inside top 25, and they’re a sexy pick to make some real noise in the Southeastern Conference. We still haven’t been anything official from the university regarding practice access, media opportunities or whatnot. On. One hand, I expect a move towards pre-pandemic normalcy — a hybrid approach of in-person access and occasional Zoom calls. On the other hand, and here comes the cold water… I know fans are tired or reading and hearing about COVID-19 protocols, vaccination rates, mask debates and the like. “Leave the politics out of my sports,” they say, en masse. And I get it, but, and it’s a big but, there are real threats to the season that linger and lead virtually every conversation with people inside athletics. Teams that don’t reach the SEC-approved COVID vaccination threshold — and per sources, Ole Miss isn’t even close — will have to undergo fairly rigorous testing. Games aren’t going to be rescheduled. They’re going to be canceled. They’re going to be forfeited. That’s potentially the biggest story of the preseason: What can be done about vaccination rates? Many players, per sources, are vehemently opposed, whether it be due to mistrust of the vaccines themselves, a sense they simply don’t need them due to a prior COVID infection or family reasons. Changing minds, per sources, is an ongoing operation, but one that is laborious and often unsuccessful. Yet, it’s potentially a bigger issue for Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin than the Rebels’ defense. Critics will ask why his team hasn’t met the threshold while Nick Saban’s and Kirby Smart’s and Sam Pittman’s and others have. It’s a fair question and an unfair one, all at the same time. Kiffin can’t force his players to take a vaccine. He can encourage. He can incentivize. Hell, he can damn near bribe them with creature comforts, clothes, shoes and the like, but he can’t stick the needle in their arms. Still, when people look at the schedule and point out roadblocks, they talk about Alabama, Auburn, LSU, Texas A&M, etc. The one they rarely discuss is the microscopic one not listed on the schedule — COVID-19. And if I'm being honest, I'm concerned. At the current rates of testing and COVID positivity, I don't see how this season gets to the finish line unscathed. I pray I'm wrong.

Jerrion Ealy (Joshua McCoy/Ole Miss Athletics)

2. Of course, there are a lot of non-COVID storylines I’m watching this month, as Ole Miss preps for Louisville. For example: — How will Ole Miss use Jerrion Ealy? It’s not exactly a secret Ealy will be used all over the field — at running back, in the slot, out wide. Kiffin is known for getting the ball to his best weapons, and Ealy figures to be that for the Rebels. Ealy could give opposing defensive coordinators nightmares, as he’s versatile enough to contribute everywhere and Kiffin is savvy enough to take advantage of mismatches in real time. — Is Henry Parrish Jr. ready to take the next step? It’s not exactly a secret this reporter has a bit of a man crush, if you will, on Parrish. The Miami native has an explosive first step, a dynamic second move and breakaway speed. But can he stay healthy? Can he take on a bigger workload? If he can, look out. — Can Ole Miss get to the quarterback? Sam Williams can be dynamic. However, he’s inconsistent. Cedric Johnson showed flashes. So did Tavius Robinson. Regardless, someone has to emerge as a threat off the edge who can get to opposing quarterbacks and disrupt passing attacks. Ole Miss was bad in that category a year ago. They simply have to be better this fall for this season to be special. — What impact will Chance Campbell have? One doesn’t have to be a genius to see that former Maryland coach/Ole Miss defensive coordinator DJ Durkin targeted former Maryland linebacker Chance Campbell to come to Oxford to be an anchor of sorts for the Rebels’ defense. Campbell is athletic, cerebral and a sure tackler, and that skill set should result in improvement for Ole Miss at linebacker this fall. I believe the Rebels are going to be much better against the pass. If Campbell can help them improve against the run, things get interesting for the Rebels in the SEC West. — Are the safeties as good as I think they are? Ole Miss gets a full season of Otis Reese, and he was a difference maker at the end of 2020. I think AJ Finley is one of the most underrated players in the league and coaches and teammates alike rave about freshman Tysheem Johnson. There are more potential impact players on the back end as well, and in Durkin’s scheme, safeties can be playmakers.



3. I reserve the right to change these picks in four weeks and then each week on Neal’s Picks, but as is my pre-camp tradition, here are my preseason week by week predictions for Ole Miss this fall: Sept. 6 vs. Louisville: I believe Ole Miss is going to make a big splash on a national stage. I don’t think this game is particularly close. Ole Miss, 41-23 Sept. 11 Austin Peay: The turnaround will be quick and the play might be sloppy, but it should be one hell of a party in Oxford. Ole Miss, 49-13 Sept. 18 Tulane: The Green Wave will be a nice gauge for just how improved Ole Miss’ defense is. Willie Fritz has done a really good job in New Orleans. Ole Miss, 41-20 Oct. 2 at Alabama: This was one hell of an entertaining game last season in Oxford. I expect more of the same, with a lot more defense on both sides, in Tuscaloosa. Alabama, 45-33 Oct. 9 Arkansas: Credit where it’s due; Arkansas had a helluva plan last season for Matt Corral in Fayetteville. It worked. Payback will be a bitch, I suspect, for the Hogs in Oxford. Ole Miss, 38-20 Oct. 16 at Tennessee: Corral has Arkansas circled. Kiffin has the Vols highlighted in the brightest shade of orange you can imagine. Ole Miss, 52-24. Oct. 23 LSU: If I’m right, Ole Miss will be 5-1 and ranked in the top 15. LSU has a wild October. Eli Manning will have his jersey retired. His nephew should be in attendance. This has all the makings of a blue game. Or is it red? Or magenta? I get lost on color wheels. Ole Miss, 37-35. Oct. 30 at Auburn: It’s got letdown written all over it, and Ole Miss never plays well at Jordan-Hare. Auburn, 31-27. Nov. 6 Liberty: After two straight weeks versus different stripes of Tigers, Ole Miss will need a rubdown. It might get a little tight and the Rebels might have to massage things a bit, but there will be a happy ending for the hometown fans. Ole Miss, 44-27. Nov. 13 Texas A&M: A win for the Rebels could put them in line for an access bowl in January. I just don’t see it. The Aggies are really good up front, and Jimbo Fisher has built a very strong roster. Texas A&M, 30-24. Nov. 20 Vanderbilt: It’s a trap game on the schedule, but Vanderbilt insiders believe the Commodores could be historically bad this season. That’s saying something. Ole Miss, 45-17. Nov. 25 at Mississippi State: This is the one that lends me the most pause, believe it or not. It’s different when a coach takes a team to Starkville wearing Ole Miss gear for the first time. This has the makings of a classic. Ole Miss, 31-30. So, yeah, I’m going with 9-3, setting myself up for quite a bit of ridicule. However, there’s a tangible confidence inside the program. We shall see.

Greg Sankey

4. Ten days after the writing was on the wall, the news became official Friday. Texas and Oklahoma are joining the SEC. “The Presidents and Chancellors of the Southeastern Conference are pleased to welcome the University of Oklahoma and the University of Texas,” said Jere Morehead, President of the University of Georgia and current President of the SEC. “Both universities are prestigious academic institutions with strong athletics programs similar in tradition, culture and success to our current member universities. We look forward to a productive and successful future together beginning in 2025.” Morehead is exercising legalize. The Sooners and Longhorns will be in the SEC long before July 2025. The Big 12, or what’s left of it, might continue to bitch and moan, but reality will set in soon. Sure, they can technically force Texas and Oklahoma to wait it out or pay exorbitant exit penalties — they might anyway, mind you — but what then? Where does Kansas go in July 2025? Texas Tech? Iowa State? West Virginia? Do you think if the ACC extended an invite to West Virginia, the Mountaineers would wait four years? No freaking chance. If Kansas gets an overture from the Big Ten or the Pac-12, will the Jayhawks wait to accept just to punish Texas and Oklahoma? Nope. The bigger issue is the smaller schools in the Irate 8. They’re screwed. Yes, being petty might feel good, but if you’re Baylor, it’s time to focus on survival. The AAC might not be the big leagues, but the Bears would have to consider an invite. So would TCU and Kansas State. Those schools aren’t going to get bailed out, so it’s time to be proactive. Texas and Oklahoma don’t want to wait, but they absolutely can if they have to. The rest of that league doesn’t enjoy the same luxury. So, while the temper tantrum had style points, Commissioner Bowlsby, it’s over. Face it. 5. Let me make this clear: I don’t know specifics as to what’s next for conference realignment. However, I’m willing to bet most anything it won’t stop with Oklahoma, Texas or the remnants of the Big 12. It’s no secret several Big Ten powers are still angry about last fall. Ditto for the Pac-12, where they also are staring a financial shortfall square in the eye. There are high-profile powers in that league that are disgruntled and quietly surveying the landscape. Then there’s the ACC, where a couple of the football-oriented schools are wondering if it’s time to follow Texas’ lead and show some humility while reaching out to the SEC through some backchannels. When it was revealed that the SEC’s contract with Disney regarding expansion was a pro-rata deal as long as Disney approved, the writing was on the wall. The change won’t stop with Texas and Oklahoma. There’s too much money on the table. Some will say it’s the demise of the sport, and maybe they’re right, but a NFL-style model seems inevitable at this point. It might take 5-10 years to get there, but that seems to be where we’re headed.

Clay Helton (Kirby Lee/USA Today Images)

6. This week, on my sure-to-go-wrong preseason conference predictions, I'm focusing on the Pac-12. Pac-12 South: 1. USC 2. Utah 3. Arizona State 4. UCLA 5. Colorado 6. Arizona Pac-12 North: 1. Oregon 2. Washington 3. Stanford 4. California 5. Washington State 6. Oregon State Pac-12 Champion: Oregon

Jaguars quarterback (16) Trevor Lawrence on the field at the start of the Jacksonville Jaguars training camp session at the practice fields outside TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, FL Friday, July 30, 2021.

7. Last week, I focused on the AFC North. Today, it's the AFC South. 1. Tennessee Titans (10-7) -- That collection of talent on offense is impressive. The Titans' defense remains suspect. 2. Indianapolis Colts (8-9) -- The apparent serious injury to Carson Wentz is a game-changer for the Colts. 3. Jacksonville Jaguars (6-11) -- The Jags will be one of the most interesting teams to follow. Urban Meyer, Trevor Lawrence and Co. are intriguing, if nothing else. 4. Houston Texans (4-13). Chaos. Throw in the omnipresent distraction that is Deshaun Watson and his myriad legal issues and it's an absolute mess.

New York Yankees first baseman Anthony Rizzo (48) celebrates with teammates after scoring during the fifth inning against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

8. I was going to write about the NBA Draft in this spot, but I have spent the weekend in a very sentimental mood about my Chicago Cubs. This past week, as expected, the Cubs unloaded. They tore it down to the (lack of) studs. If you're going to tear it down, do it all the way, and the Cubs did. Anthony Rizzo is a Yankee. Javy Baez is a Met. Kris Bryant is a Giant. Craig Kimbrel went to the White Sox. There was more, but I almost couldn't keep up. For one of the few times in my adult sports life, it hurt. Our family text was full of sad-face emojis and heartfelt sorrow. An era, a beautiful era that we as a family enjoyed in unison, ended. On Friday night, Rizzo homered in his first game as a Yankee. On Saturday night, he did it again, prompting a text from Carson. Baez homered in his Mets debut. Bryant drew criticism for his slow reporting to San Francisco, prompting an impassioned defense from some of the females in my life. By Saturday, Carson was researching the new Cubs, looking for silver linings. I offered to buy him a Yankees hat for the rest of the season. He declined. That's fandom, I suppose. New guys are wearing the favored laundry, so the focus shifts. I'm hoping for a Yankees-Giants World Series. It's corny, I know, but after all these years, Rizzo and Bryant feel like family members. "I'm not watching anymore," Laura said Friday, repeating words she's heard from me for more than 25 years. But she will. That's how sports work. They're cyclical, sort of like most everything else. She'll find a new Cub crush at some point, but it'll be difficult to replace Rizzo, a player and person she liked and admired so much that she allowed us to name one of our Labradors after him. There was other news. Russell Westbrook joined the Lakers, setting the stage for a hell of an experiment in Los Angeles. The Grizzlies had a strong draft, I thought, setting the stage for a playoff run in the spring. The Thunder accumulated more assets, making me wonder what the actual plan is in Oklahoma City. Carson was furious at the Thunder's selection of Josh Giddey at No. 6, though by Sunday, he had talked himself into it and was reaffirming his trust in Thunder GM Sam Presti. At the end of the day, sports figures are just humans. Along those lines, the NBA's tribute to former Kentucky standout Terrence Clarke was special and well-done. A dream was dashed in an instant at the age of 19, putting sports and life in perspective. The NBA brought the family to the draft and let Clarke have the moment he had worked for and dreamed of, albeit posthumously. Few moments will ever be more bittersweet.

Burton Webb authors Taste of the Place each week on 10 Weekend Thoughts.

9. Let's eat. Here's our resident Parisian chef, Burton Webb, with Taste of the Place, Lesson 97: Riz au Lait (Turkish Rice Pudding). One of the most wildly underrated desserts out there in my opinion. It’s quick, easy to infuse flavors and yeah, it’s quick. Tidbit #1: Normally you use round rice, aka arborio rice. You have more of a mouthfeel because of its shape. Yet, we are going to use long grain rice in this recipe because we are going to use a whisk at the end and it will cut the rice. Tidbit #2: When adding potato starch, add at the end of the cooking process. It might not evenly combine in a liquid that is boiling. Tidbit #3: Once you have poured the puddings into your serving dishes, place them in the fridge for 4 hours to cool down. Again, it is always best to make the dessert the day before! Tidbit #4: We will need to undercook the rice by a few minutes because of later steps continuing to cook the rice to prevent it from becoming mushy. Things you will need: 4 People A glass of Champagne, the year 2015 Preparation time - 5 minutes Cook time - 20 minutes Cool time - 4 hours Utensils needed: Worksurface and pairing knife Medium sauce pot with lid Measuring cups Wooden spoon Metal whisk 4 Ramekins Stovetop Refrigerator Small metal strainer Ingredients needed: 1/3 cup rice 3/4 cup water 2 cups whole milk 1 tbsp potato starch 1/3 cup sugar 1 pinch ground cardamon 1/2 vanilla bean scraped Cinnamon Directions: Cook the rice Step 1: Pour the rice into the saucepot along with the water. Bring to a boil and then reduce to a low simmer with the top on. Undercook by 2 minutes. Step 2: Pour in the milk and sugar. Bring to a boil uncovered and boil for 5 minutes. Stirring occasionally. Take off the heat. Final additions Step 3: Add in the potato starch, ground cardamon, and the vanilla bean. Use the whisk to combine all. Now pour into your ramekins dishes and place them in the fridge. When you are ready to serve, sprinkle over some cinnamon, and you're there! From the Mississippian in Paris, Bon Appétit!

Russell Westbrook is headed to the Lakers. (Associated Press)