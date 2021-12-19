McCready: 10 Weekend Thoughts, presented by GameChanger Patch Co.

The holiday season is here, which means parties, family gatherings and all of libations that come with this special time of the year. GameChanger Patches are the only two-patch system available in the market to stop hangovers before they start. The WarmUp Patch is used before or while you drink, and the OverTime patch is used after you’ve been drinking to recover while you sleep. The all-natural ingredients will keep you in the game and ready for your next play. Go to GameChangerPatch.com and enter Promo Code RebelGrove20 at checkout for 20% off your purchase.

Ole Miss Rebels players react after the game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

1. Ole Miss players will head to their respective homes on Monday to enjoy Christmas with their families. They'll reconvene in New Orleans on Sunday to begin on-site preparations for the Allstate Sugar Bowl against Big 12 champion Baylor. The Rebels and Bears square off in the Caesars Superdome on New Year's Day at 7:45 p.m. One thing that has become very obvious over the past few weeks is just how close-knit this team is. Every team talks about being a family and about caring for one another, but usually, that's lip service, at least to some degree. With this Ole Miss team, it's quite obviously real, as it comes up in interview after interview. "It's been awesome to be a part of, honestly," Ole Miss safety A.J. Finley said. "I came here buying into the fact that we'd be good in the future." Finley said he felt something changing during the offseason. Then in the summer, the Rebels had "Get Real" meetings. "That was a big part of us getting closer together," Finley said. "They told us we could do it. The Wednesday after that, we all came in (the meeting room at the Manning Center), shared our thoughts and it took off from there." Wide receiver Braylon Sanders said he's reflected on the work he and other veterans have put in over the years to get to this point. "It's a great feeling," Sanders said. "I'm happy to see me and my brothers happy at this point. ...Everything feels more alive than it did two years ago. Every time you see a fan, you say 'Hotty Toddy' and you get a Hotty Toddy back. It's just fun seeing everybody happy."

2. One way or the other, the season will end in New Orleans. When it does, one of the big topics will be who will and who won't return. Ole Miss offensive tackle Nick Broeker was asked about his plans earlier in the week. Obviously, his decision looms large for the Rebels, for if Broeker departs for the NFL, Ole Miss will need another offensive tackle to partner with Jeremy James in 2022. "I'll just meet with Coach (Lane) Kiffin and Coach (Jake) Thornton and talk with my parents and pray about it and see whatever is best," Broeker said. For now, his focus is on New Orleans. "This regular season alone, we won more games than my first two years combined," Broeker said. "It's a big credit to Coach Kiffin and what he's instilled in us. This team is really close. I think that's something that's been super special to me -- how great the locker room is."

3. Jerrion Ealy was asked about that as well. Throughout this season, there have been rumblings Ealy could enter the transfer portal (the specific rumor was he might look into transferring to Georgia) or declare his eligibility for the NFL Draft. Ealy said he hasn't turned his focus to that decision just yet, insisting his focus is on the Sugar Bowl and the here and now.

4. For others, New Year's Day in New Orleans marks the end of their Ole Miss journeys. Braylon Sanders was asked about that trip from irrelevance and chaos to a spot in the top 10 and a berth in a New Year's Six bowl. "I've been here for five years," Sanders said. "For people like us, it's big to go out the right way."

5. That also applies to Ole Miss safety A.J. Finley, who has ridden a roller coaster of emotions throughout his college career. Finley talked about the pride he felt this season, saying it's been "awesome to be a part of" something special in 2021. "I honestly never doubted it because the class I came in was pretty good," Finley said. "I know this class would do something special."

6. Ole Miss got a much-needed win Saturday over Dayton, beating the Flyers, 76-68. The Rebels are now 8-3 entering Tuesday's 3 p.m. home date with Samford, the final game before opening Southeastern Conference play on Dec. 29 against Florida. The story Saturday night, however, was the play of freshman guard Daeshun Ruffin, who came off the bench to score 19 points in 16 minutes of action, showing the speed and scoring ability that had Ole Miss coaches so excited when he chose the Rebels during the recruiting process. "From facilitating the ball to being a pest on defense, it's a tremendous affect on the game," Ole Miss center Nysier Brooks said, referring to Ruffin's impact. "Especially the way our coach wants us to play, his speed is unmatchable, especially when he's got the ball in his hands and he's going downhill. ...He can also shoot the ball. He's definitely going to impact the game a lot more. That means a lot to us and we really appreciate it." Ruffin said he brings heart and toughness to the game, and with Robert Allen out for the season with a knee injury, the Rebels need that now more than ever. "I play with more grit and toughness," Ruffin said. "When I'm going, my team is going." Ruffin said he feels like he's getting closer and closer to being 100 percent, both in terms of healing his hand and in terms of getting into game shape. It's what Kermit Davis had in mind when he brought him to Oxford. "I saw him for the first time as a night-grader, my first year on the job here," Davis said. "I offered him right off the bat. We knew what he was. I know I've said it, but you just don't become a McDonald's All-American. ...What people don't realize is he has unbelievable basketball IQ. I can sit and talk basketball with him. He knows what all the spots do. He gets it. He has a good feel for it. He's just kind of scratching the surface." If anything, the best is yet to come. Ruffin admitted the cast on his hand bothers him, and that almost certainly explains his perimeter shooting issues at this point. The shots will fall, Davis said. "There's no doubt about that," Davis said, adding that Ruffin just brings "swagger" to the Rebels. "I think he just elevates people around him. I just do."

LSU Tigers forward Alex Fudge (3) dribbles against Northwestern State Demons forward Shaun Riley II (11) during the second half at Pete Maravich Assembly Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

7. Starting this week, I'll rank the SEC basketball programs. I'll always post the latest NET rankings (the only rankings that really matter) in parentheses. 1. LSU (3) -- The Tigers are 11-0 and Will Wade remains untouched by the NCAA. 2. Auburn (10) -- I can't wait to watch Jabari Smith Jr. in person. He's a top-three draft pick. 3. Tennessee (9) -- I was looking forward to watching the Vols and Memphis on Saturday, but "protocols" got in the way. More on that in a bit. 4. Alabama (24) -- The Tide has the look of a team that is going to be salty in a few weeks. 5. Kentucky (32) -- The Wildcats are 8-2 and they look good, but there's nothing particularly elite about them at this point. 6. Mississippi State (47) -- Here comes a glut of 8-3 teams that are going to have to make noise in league play to make the NCAA Tournament. 7. Florida (60) -- The Gators have looked sluggish a good bit. 8. Texas A&M (69) -- The Aggies, meanwhile, have been a pleasant surprise. 9. Arkansas (90) -- The Hogs haven't played anyone, and when they have, they haven't been particularly impressive. 10. Ole Miss (119) -- Injuries have really hurt Ole Miss. I wonder about the Rebels' 3-point shooting. 11. Vanderbilt (98) -- Scottie Pippen Jr. is a terrific college basketball players. 12. South Carolina (111) -- The Gamecocks are interesting. At times, they're pretty good. 13. Georgia (177) -- That NET rating should terrify the rest of the league. Tom Crean's team won't go winless in the league, and a loss to the Bulldogs is going to hurt a resume. 14. Missouri (241) -- See No. 13, only on steroids.

8. The NFL, in what I can only hope is a sign that we are coming to our collective senses, changed its COVID policies Saturday. The changes reduce the frequency with which vaccinated, asymptomatic players and personnel are tested. The new protocols will go into place following the conclusion of the current week's games. "The NFL and NFLPA have been engaged with our medical advisors to address the emergence of the new Omicron variant and how to stop the spread to ensure we keep everyone safe and complete the remainder of the season responsibly," the NFL and NFLPA said in a joint statement. "The intensive protocols implemented last week and the rescheduling of three games were designed to stop the transmission of the virus and play this week's games safely. After this weekend's games, we have agreed to put into place a new set of protocols, which will include a more targeted testing plan, more flexibility for players to attend meetings virtually and also a high-risk player opt-out for the remainder of the season." Under the original 2021 COVID-19 protocols, vaccinated players and personnel were required to be tested every week. The new program eliminates that requirement and moves instead to a system under which vaccinated players and personnel will be screened more stringently for COVID-19 symptoms and tested less frequently. Any vaccinated individual who shows symptoms will be isolated and tested immediately, while those who do not show symptoms will be subject to what the league and players' union are describing as "targeted testing," in which a specific group of individuals (such as a position group) will be tested one week, another the next, etc. Additionally, players may undergo voluntary COVID-19 testing as often as they wish, and teams will distribute home testing kits that players can use for themselves or people who live with them. There is no change to the protocol for unvaccinated players, who remain subject to daily testing. The move came after three of Sunday's games were postponed due to positive COVID tests. After more than 20 Cleveland players landed on the COVID-19 list, the NFL and NFLPA agreed to postpone the Browns' game against the Las Vegas Raiders to Monday. The game, originally scheduled for Saturday, will be played at 5 p.m. ET as a part of a Monday night doubleheader with the Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears already scheduled for 8:20 p.m. ET. Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Rams’ game versus the visiting Seattle Seahawks and the Washington Football Team’s game at Philadelphia were both moved to Tuesday because both Los Angeles and Washington have 20-plus COVID cases. Washington-Philly and Rams-Seahawks will kick off at 7 p.m. ET. "We have made these schedule changes based on medical advice and after discussion with the NFLPA as we are seeing a new, highly transmissible form of the virus this week resulting in a substantial increase in cases across the league," the NFL said in a statement. Cancellations are impacting college sports as well. On Saturday, the Tennessee-Memphis basketball game was called off today to COVID-19 protocols within the Memphis program. The announcement came with a little over an hour to go until tip-off in Nashville. The game will not be rescheduled. South Carolina, meanwhile, lost at Clemson Saturday night, with about 40 percent of the Gamecocks' roster out due to COVID. South Carolina coach Frank Martin mentioned in the preseason all but two of the team’s players were vaccinated and said again Friday that status has not changed. This is similar in a way to the Gamecocks’ 2020-21 season where they played just 21 games and had two stretches where they missed multiple weeks because of COVID shutdowns. “We're not going to get to the same mindset the same place that that any of us were last year. I know I’m not,” Martin said. “At the end of the day they’re human beings, man. We all got vaccinated to be safe personally and play a season professionally…If the vaccines are not going to prevent transmission and just keep us safe from death I’m at peace with that. But we can’t have the policies pre-vaccines. If not, it’s not going to work.” Martin spoke on Friday, knowing his team would be shorthanded versus Clemson. However, he spoke more about the "big picture" impact of testing on the sport. “If you’re vaccinated, and you’re asymptomatic, you should not get tested because the vaccine doesn’t prevent you from being positive,” Martin said. “... I’ve had this crap twice. I’m double vaccinated. Next week, I go get my booster. “If they make me take a test, I’m not symptomatic and I’m positive ... (then) I’m out for 10 days. That’s what it was before vaccines. Why are we doing the same thing with vaccines? I don’t comprehend that. I don’t know how we (college basketball) are going to be able to play a season with policies that were in place pre-vaccination.” Per SEC policy, only unvaccinated players, coaches and support staff require regular surveillance testing before games. The SEC Medical Guidance task force also “supports current CDC guidelines that recommend fully vaccinated people get tested 3-5 days after their exposure, even if they don’t have symptoms and wear a mask indoors in public for 14 days following exposure or until their test result is negative.” Martin said he didn’t want to criticize or place blame on anyone in particular, but he did want to express his concern for the policies in place. I'm on record here. I think it's all stupid. I think there's no reason to test asymptomatic people, whether they've been vaccinated or not. However, testing asymptomatic, vaccinated people defies logic and is only being done to appeal to the woke crazies who seem hellbent on shutting down society again. If that offends, it offends. I'm not sorry. At some point, we, as a society, have to get real. People have had two years to adjust to living with the virus. We've had a full year to get vaccinated if we chose. At this point, individuals have made their choices and it's time to get on with life. Otherwise, this college basketball season has no chance of reaching the finish line.

Burton Webb authors Taste of the Place each week on 10 Weekend Thoughts.

9. It's time to eat. Here's our resident Parisian chef, Burton Webb, with a little different version of Taste of the Place. Instead of a recipe, it's Burton's French-inspired take on "A Christmas Story." So, here's Burton, with Lesson 117 -- 'Twas the Night Before French-mas. Try and catch the different traditions and special foods that make a French Christmas Eve! When all through the Parisian flat, Not a person was stirring, not even a cooking rat; The stockings were hung over the sealed fireplace with care; In hopes that Père Noël soon would be there. The neighbors’ kids were nestled all snug in their beds, While visions of chocolates waltzed in their heads. Et ma copine avec son écharpe, and I with my cap, Had just settled down for a long winter’s nap.

The dinner this night was all about the show, Oysters, terrines, and foie gras, and save room for the Bordeaux, Christmas is here and a full belly the intent, To copy Ole Saint Nick, accordingly I went. Before the gathering, there was a mass, In an old Church no less, in honoring of the lass, The place was marvelous with the choir sounds, The children held their play and the offering plates would make their rounds. The smile on each other’s face was something to see, I was happy to be here, standing beside the wonderful tree. Out to the city afterwards, gazing into the lights, Oh, I am so excited for dinner to taste my first bite!

When we arrive to the apartment, the Champagne is poured, The number of glasses you drink will soon be ignored, It is a time of celebration for so many things, Tune in to the music as the artist sings.

Joy is in the air and it is the first round of food this night, Apéro de Noël has started and oh what a sight, Fish eggs, salmon and pain surprise, Oh please can I have one more, just one of these. Garlic butter and escargots is something to try, Why don’t I take two, there is ample supply, How about eating marrons chauds, wouldn’t that be great? And don’t forget about the roasted apricots to complement the plate. It is now time to assemble around the table, Take your seat, to start the fable; A game of breaking the bread will begin, And this year, I don’t know who is going to win.

The first course is here with toasted country bread to share, A bottle of Monbazillac is pulled from the cabinet to pair; It was bought two years ago just for this night, So it could mature and be just right. Take as much foie gras as you would like, But be cautious because round 2 is almost in sight; A whole plate of shucked oysters now arrives, But no cocktail sauce to accompany, to my surprise.

The freshness of the sea paired with just a lemon squeeze is sublime, I could hear my late grandmother shrill, still Nanny I will indulge at this time; On to the next course, which is sauteed fish, What is the sauce pairing with this dish? Did someone just say a whisky mayonnaise? I guess you need to try new things, welcome to my initiation phase; It is different, why wouldn’t you just drink the whiskey I thought? Oh well, save room for the cheese course that is about to be brought. A bottle of Chablis magically appears on the table next to us, Followed by huge blocks of colorful cheeses, thus I of course eat a piece off of each, And now it is time for a speech.

This wonderful part is met with both transcendence and love, Now I can only thank the big man above. It is now time to end the evening with the coolest of bites, Have you heard of a bûche de Noël, a most delightful delight. It’s composed of genoise, compotes, glazes, and mousse, You see each layer, delicious yet difficult to reproduce; I drink upon the newest bottle of Riesling to end the meal, As I sit back in my chair, this year has surely been surreal. During the last glass of Champagne, out in the street arose such a clatter, I sprang from the couch to see what was the matter. When, what to my wondering eyes should appear, But a miniature sleigh, and eight tiny reindeer.

After it appeared that it was French Santa, with his big white moustache, Across the street he magically flew, and before vanishing in a flash, He sipped some vin chaud, finished a whole glass, And grabbed a baguette to feed his antlered squad before the next pass. He sprang to his sleigh, to his team he gave a whistle, And away they all flew like the down of a thistle, But I heard him exclaim, before he drove out in a hurry, Joyeux Noël à tous, et à tous une bonne nuit!

Zach Britton (Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports)