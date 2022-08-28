Kickoff is right around the corner and GameChanger Patch Co. wanted to help y'all get ready with its Kickoff Sale. Click the link and the discount is automatically applied. It runs until Sept. 1. Don't forget orders over $100 in product qualify for 2-3 day shipping. GameChanger Patch Co. will also throw in Corral 2 shirts from last year for free on the orders over $100. S-XL only. You can add your size in Address 3 line.

1. I have no idea why, but I remain a stickler for AP Style in my writing. No one at Rivals.com requires it. For all intents and purposes (or, as others have written in this market before, intensive purposes), I'm my own boss. Frankly, most sites like mine on this network and competing networks present writing that looks like it's never seen an editor, much less a stylebook. But I can't help it. After my days at The Oxford Eagle, the Birmingham Post-Herald the Mobile Register, I suppose AP Style is in my blood. I write all of that to say this: When preseason camp began, I always made reference to Ole Miss' season opener against Troy and included the date -- Sept. 3. As long as the game were more than a week ago, I would mention Sept. 3. As you read this, the game is no longer more than a week away. No, it's game week, so Ole Miss is set to open its season against Troy on Saturday at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium (3 p.m., SEC Network). There's something about getting to write the word "Saturday" that makes the season feel even more imminent, at least for me. After the summer of 2020, when I harbored real doubts about the likelihood of a season, I think it will be a while before I ever take another season for granted again. There's something exciting, something kind of buzzy, about the start of a season. I've printed out my parking passes, been approved for credentials, etc. Football season means more work, more shows, more early mornings and late nights at the computer. This year, it means travel, but I catch myself being more excited than usual. Maybe it's an excitement or an anxiousness about returning to in-stadium coverage. The plan is for me to go to 11 of Ole Miss' 12 regular-season games. The only one I'm planning to miss is Georgia Tech, as I'm planning to spend that weekend with my daughters at Chi Omega dads weekend in Fayetteville. Maybe it's the routine of fall, the series of Zoom calls, the audio and video editing, the rhythm of a week's worth of writing leading up to game day, etc. Maybe it's the knowledge that the weather will soon begin to shift just a bit, bringing a hint of cool in the mornings and evenings. I just know that when I sat down to write 10 Weekend Thoughts this week, I felt a surge of something akin to adrenaline when I realized it was time to write "Saturday" rather than "Sept. 3." Football season has arrived.

2. Typically, in this space on the week before the season begins, I present a best-case scenario for Ole Miss' football season. I follow that with a worst-case scenario and then what I view to be a most realistic scenario. So let's do it here, some six days before the Rebels and Trojans kick things off at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Best-case scenario: Ole Miss rolls through September, not only going 4-0 in the non-league portion of its schedule but building momentum, chemistry and depth in the process. Kentucky comes to town on Oct. 1, likely undefeated, putting the eyes of the country on Oxford. The Rebels frustrate Kentucky quarterback Will Levis and take advantage of a shaky Wildcats' secondary en route to a 34-27 win. After a road SEC win at Vanderbilt, the Rebels return home to face Auburn. The Tigers typically give Ole Miss fits, no matter what, but in this scenario, Bryan Harsin's team is already being rocked by chaos and an uncertain future. T.J. Finley just can't generate enough offense for the Tigers' talented defense to do enough damage. Ole Miss wins, 24-14. At 7-0, things get real. Ole Miss travels to Baton Rouge to face an improved, talented LSU team, one determined to spoil yet another Rebels' season. The Rebels travel to Texas A&M a week later, so I have a very difficult time, even in a best-case scenario, forecasting a road sweep for Lane Kiffin and Co. So let's give Ole Miss a 1-1 mark heading into an open date the first weekend of November. After a week of moving political posts to The Square and listening to people bitch that we took a few days to catch our breath, we turn our attention to Alabama as the Tide rolls into Oxford on Nov. 12. Look, Alabama has some tough road assignments -- Arkansas, Tennessee, LSU and Ole Miss -- but I think Nick Saban's team is simply too talented to lose a league game. I won't be shocked at all if Ole Miss scares the hell out of Bryce Young and the crew, but I'm forecasting an Ole Miss loss here. A week later, Ole Miss heads to Fayetteville to face Sam Pittman's Hogs. I think Arkansas is going to be pretty good, and the Razorbacks typically handle Ole Miss at Reynolds Razorbacks Stadium. Last year's game was an absolute classic in Oxford. This one should be, too. I am picking an Ole Miss win, so in a best-case scenario, the Rebels ruin the Hogs' senior day festivities with something akin to a 30-27 win. Finally, Ole Miss returns home after two physical games against Alabama and Arkansas for a Thanksgiving night game versus Mississippi State. I think everything about this matchup favors Ole Miss, and in this scenario, the Rebels roll to a third straight Egg Bowl win, a second straight 10-2 mark and another New Year's Six/access bowl game.

3. So what's the worst case? After a 4-0 start, Ole Miss loses on Oct. 1 to Levis and the Wildcats. Mark Stoops has been in Lexington for a bit, and the Wildcats are feeling wooly this summer. It's going to be a tough assignment. After a win in Nashville, Ole Miss somehow blows another game against Auburn. I've been on this beat for 15 seasons now. Ole Miss has won what, twice, in that period against the Tigers? So, in a worst-case scenario, the Rebels lose yet again. At 5-2, Ole Miss heads to the road and loses to both LSU and Texas A&M to get to 5-4 at the open date. After a week in which I say, screw it, post whatever the hell you want this week, we turn our attention to No. 1 Alabama, which then rolls over Ole Miss on its way to another title. Now at 5-5, a shaken Ole Miss team heads to Fayetteville. On a rainy, 37-degree day, the Hogs punish Ole Miss on the ground and the Rebels struggle with the conditions en route to a 24-17 Arkansas victory. Maybe I'm nuts, but I just don't see the matchup on Thanksgiving favoring Mississippi State, so even in a worst-case scenario, I see the Rebels winning to wrap up a disappointing 6-6 season.

4. So what's realistic? Usually, it's somewhere in the middle. I see Ole Miss starting 4-0, beating Vanderbilt, Auburn and Mississippi State as well. That's seven wins. I am predicting a loss to Kentucky and a win at Arkansas, but if the football gods told me the opposite came true, I wouldn't be even a little surprised. I have the Rebels losing in Baton Rouge and College Station, and I don't think anyone beats Alabama this year. So I'm going 8-4. Is it possible Ole Miss loses to both Kentucky and Arkansas and finishes 7-5? Sure. Is it possible the Rebels beat both of those teams or splits with the Wildcats and Hogs and then wins one of the games on the two-game road trip at the end of October to finish 9-3? Absolutely. But I'm picking 8-4. From a prognostication standpoint, it just feels like a safe, comfortable pick.

5. Cedric Johnson watched Sam Williams switch jersey numbers prior to the 2021 season. A year later, Johnson made a similar move, switching from No. 33 to No. 2. "I obviously wanted a single digit," Johnson said. "Sam had a big year last year after he switched. I'm hoping to do the same." Johnson is also being asked to step up and lead this season, especially given just how much the Rebels' roster was overturned following the Sugar Bowl. "We're looking pretty good. I'm very confident in the guys we have, the depth we have<" Johnson said. "I feel like our culture that we've built is very solid. I'm looking forward to seeing what I do, what the guys do. It's going to be a fun year for us. "We've got a lot of new guys. It's basically like a fresh new team. It was a little challenging. New guys had to get used to the atmosphere at Ole Miss, but I feel like everybody brought everybody together. We had open arms for everyone, welcoming them to the team."

6. Deantre Prince changed jersey numbers recently as well. Prince, who began his career at Ole Miss, transferred to a junior college and then returned to the Rebels, will wear No. 7 this fall, an ode to a pair of cornerbacks he's tried to model his game after -- former LSU stars Tyrann Mathieu and Patrick Peterson. "I just wanted to be something like those guys and have a part of them on me while I'm representing Ole Miss," Prince said. Prince said preseason camp was "a grind," but in a sign that he's grown up quite a bit during his college career, he said he actually gained weight during the grueling few weeks. Prince said he ate four meals per day during those three weeks, knowing he couldn't afford to lose any weight off his frame. Prince has also had a unique perspective on Ole Miss' quarterback battle. He said Jaxson Dart and Luke Altmyer are "two great quarterbacks," adding that he can't wait to see who wins the spot. "I've picked both of them off," Prince said. " We do the same thing over and over all around. I'm just coming from a DB perspective. We have two great quarterbacks and I can't wait to see who wins the job." Prince, Miles Battle and Davison Igbinosun give the Rebels three very talented cornerbacks. For Prince, the talent was always there. He just sometimes got in his own way. "I'm in a better mental state now," Prince said. "Every day, I'm coming with a smile on my face. No mean mug, no nothing. I'm coming every day ready to work. I mostly do it for my (four-month-old) daughter now so I'm coming to get better one percent every day." As for Igbinosun, Prince said he no longer treats the freshman as a young guy. "In our room, we don't call freshmen freshmen when they make plays," Prince said. "You're an upperclassman now. You're not a freshman anymore if you're going to make these plays in a game. You're just going to ball out."

7. It's time for one last preseason tour of the SEC, courtesy of my colleagues at Rivals.com. At Alabama, Jahmyr Gibbs is as good as advertised. It isn’t an everyday occurrence where a running back, who has been compared to Alvin Kamara and models his game after Christian McCaffrey, walks into a team’s facility. But that’s exactly what happened for Alabama when Jahmyr Gibbs announced he was joining the Crimson Tide in December. Gibbs brings something to Alabama it hasn’t seen since Najee Harris roamed the backfield — an elite pass-catcher with next-level speed. According to Pro Football Focus, Gibbs tallied a 91.5 receiving grade, the second-highest among running backs in the country. It was the second time in his career that the junior surpassed the 90-grade mark hauling in 59 receptions for 771 yards and five touchdowns. While his pass-catching was highlighted with the Yellow Jackets, Gibbs was still an effective rusher, tallying more than 1,800 yards of total offense in two seasons with Georgia Tech. While he may not the typical bell cow back Alabama is used to, Gibbs’ effectiveness as a runner and as a receiver will help Alabama's play-action game. “He’s a really good running back, elite speed,” Will Anderson Jr. said. “He can catch outside the pocket, as well. But trying to run with him, it’s different. He’s like a little wide receiver sometimes. But he’s great. I love playing with him.” At Arkansas, cornerback is one of the only positions on the Razorback roster that has yet to be finalized. Arkansas corner Hudson Clark has been one of the most talked about Hogs since fall camp starter, and he has locked down a starting spot in the secondary. The second cornerback spot is still to be determined, and head coach Sam Pittman said three players are in a battle: Dwight McGlothern, LaDarrius Bishop and Malik Chavis. "I couldn’t tell you who would run out there at corner today," Pittman said Thursday. "We’ve got to find that guy. We’re confident in all those guys, but we’ve got to find that guy. It’s more important to the kids who runs out there the first time, honestly, than it is to the coaches. If they’re that close. But we’ve got to make that decision here some time, Monday or Tuesday I would guess." Last season, Clark led the returning corners with a 63.5 grade from Pro Football Focus. Chavis earned a 58.6 rating at safety and Bishop had a 58.5 rating at corner. Bishops 450 snaps were the most, though, as Clark played 338 and Chavis saw just 132 snaps. McGlothern played for LSU last season and his 69.3 PFF grade is higher than any of the returning Razorback corners. He is arguably the most talented of the four, but he has consistently been on the second and third team defense in practice. Pittman was asked if he would consider rotating the trio of McGlothern, Bishop and Chavis, and he said the real issue has been injuries preventing them from being on the field regularly. 'The problem with the corners has been nagging injuries," Pittman said. "If we were healthy, you know, you probably have a pretty good idea of who's your top two corners, but we just haven't. None of them has been healthy, you know, groin pull here, hamstring here, quad here, just things that's taken them out of practice...They're all healthy right now. So hopefully in the next day or two, we'll make a decision." The player that has seen the most first team reps during media viewing periods since the start of fall camp has been Bishop, who played the most of the three returning Hogs, starting nine games last year. With Cincinnati coming to town next Saturday, Sept. 3, the Hogs will need to settle on a starter soon, like Pittman said. Realistically, they will probably rotate the trio of Bishop, McGlothern and Chavis in Week 1 and see who fares the best. At Auburn, the biggest news came off the field as Allen Greene's tenure as Auburn's athletic director is ending after four and a half years. The University announced his departure Friday afternoon. “The decision to step away from Auburn Athletics is not an easy one, but it is the right time for me to begin the next step in my professional journey,” Greene said. “I am very proud of the work that we have done together to move our athletics program forward. "Christy and I want to thank the Auburn Family for allowing us to be a part of something truly unique and I wish Auburn nothing but the best in the years ahead. I’m confident we leave Auburn Athletics stronger than when we arrived." University President Dr. Christopher Roberts has appointed athletics Chief Operating Officer Marcy Girton as acting AD. University leadership will convene to appoint an Interim Director of Athletics who will serve while a national search begins for Greene’s permanent replacement. Greene's accomplishments at Auburn include the four largest gifts in Athletics’ history, which contributed to $175 million in capital projects. Athletic achievements included eight conference championships, one Men’s Final Four appearance, a No. 1 national ranking in men’s basketball for the first time in school history and two Men’s College World Series appearances. He was responsible for hiring head football coach Bryan Harsin and spearheaded the construction of the new Football Performance Center, which is scheduled to open in the next 4-5 months. “Allen arrived on The Plains with vision, passion and experience to elevate Auburn Athletics to the next level,” said Roberts. “In the brief time that I have worked alongside Allen as President, he has proven to be an asset to Auburn, enhancing our athletics programs and facilities, and has been dedicated to our student-athletes, to integrity and to our University. "We’re grateful for his commitment and contributions to Auburn over the past four and a half years and we wish Allen, Christy and their children all the best as they embark on a new chapter in their lives.” At Georgia, the Bulldogs open their 2022 season at Mercedes-Benz Stadium against Oregon Saturday at 2:30 p.m. CDT. By that time, Kirby Smart should know what type of team he’s going to have. Smart’s defending national champions enter the contest as 17-point favorites, but knowing how Georgia’s head coach feels about point spreads, that doesn’t give him much comfort. Speaking with Buck Belue on 680 The Fan last Thursday, Smart expressed those concerns. “It’s new every year. You never get comfortable with a first game, because you don’t really know what kind of team you have,” he said. “The one thing I’ve learned is to expect the unexpected. You don’t really know until you get to that first game exactly how guys are going to respond. I didn’t know exactly what kind of team we had last year until we played Clemson, and you find out early when you play a team of that caliber.” The gamesmanship has already begun. Former Auburn quarterback Bo Nix is expected to start Saturday’s game for the Ducks over third-year player Jay Butterfield and redshirt freshman Ty Thompson, although former Bulldog defensive coordinator and Oregon head coach Dan Lanning wouldn't confirm that. “I’m not telling you,” Lanning told Oregon beat writers when they asked. “The only reason I'm not really talking about it with you guys is I don't know why that's an advantage for us," Lanning said, later adding. “If I felt like it was an advantage, I would tell you guys. I don't. When you guys see that first snap, we'll see who's out there on the field.” At Kentucky, one of the biggest questions marks around the program is Chris Rodriguez's status.Going into the 2022 season, that is still up in the air as Mark Stoops has declined to speak on the topic beyond to say he doesn't know exactly how things will play out. Rodriguez has been dealing with the fallout from two off the field situations, including a DUI, and one has not been litigated publicly yet. His proven power running style seems to be unique in the backfield, but Ramon Jefferson's hard running style has won people over during camp and that could be an adequate substitute for as long as Rodriguez is out. There are a lot of other solid backs in the room as well, including JuTahn McClain, Kavosiey Smoke, and La'Vell Wright. The power running game has been a big reason for Kentucky's success against Florida and that is Kentucky's second game of the season. Last year Levis struggled throwing against the Gators and he'll have a new left tackle in the Swamp protecting his blindside against a defense with questions but speed. When UK went to the Swamp and won in 2018, it was Benny Snell's 175 yards and UK's 300 rushing yards that powered the victory, along with timely dynamic plays by quarterback Terry Wilson and a solid defensive performance. Does Kentucky have another back that runs hard and physically enough to serve that same sledgehammer function against UF? That's an open question. The good news is Kentucky's interior offensive line appears to be very strong and UK has its best quarterback situation since at least 2007. At Missouri, my pal Gabe DeArmond with PowerMizzou.com has the Tigers getting to 7-5 this season. Here's how he sees Missouri's season unfolding. At Mississippi State, five Bulldogs were named preseason All-SEC. Cornerback Emmanuel Forbes was named to the Second Team. The Grenada native has built a reputation as one of the best ball hawks in the country, with eight interceptions to his name in his first two seasons in Starkville. Forbes is also physical in the run game and has racked up 104 tackles over the past two seasons. After Forbes, four Bulldogs were named to the third team, including junior wide receiver Jaden Walley, senior defensive tackle Cameron Young, senior defensive end Jordan Davis, and senior outside linebacker Tyrus Wheat. At South Carolina, Jadeveon Clowney, a two-time first-team All-American and All-SEC selection and the 2012 SEC Defensive Player of the Year, will have his jersey retired in ceremonies at halftime of South Carolina’s Sept. 3 game at Williams-Brice Stadium against Georgia State. “We are excited to honor one of our greatest Gamecock football players ever, Jadeveon Clowney, by retiring his jersey at our first game of the season,” said South Carolina Athletics Director Ray Tanner. “He helped lead us to three 11-win seasons as one of the best players in college football.” Clowney was the first selection of the 2014 NFL Draft by the Houston Texans and is currently playing for the Cleveland Browns. The Rock Hill, SC, native came to South Carolina as the nation’s top high school recruit in 2011 from South Pointe High School and immediately made an impact for the Gamecocks. At Tennessee, USC transfer wide receiver Bru McCoy will be on the field Thursday night as the Vols open the season against Ball State. Vol officials confirmed to Volquest that the Southern California transfer has been ruled eligible by the NCAA putting him on the field for Thursday night's season opener on September 1st. McCoy didn't play in 2021 after being suspended from all team activities on suspicion of felony intimate partner violence. No criminal charges were filed by the district attorney's office citing insufficient evidence. Southern Cal would not sign the letter to make him immediately eligible sending the case to the NCAA. Southern Cal officials said in a release on Sunday that they weren't standing in the way of McCoy playing this fall, but cited it was an NCAA matter. The NCAA acted swiftly on McCoy's appeal ruling him eligible six days before the opener. At Texas A&M, a broken leg suffered by quarterback Haynes King in Texas A&M's second game derailed the Aggies' season in 2021. King will have another chance to take the A&M to another level, as he's been named the starting quarterback for 2022. King started the season opener against Kent State and threw for 292 yards -- the most by any A&M quarterback in a game last season. His total stats ended up with 22 completions in 33 attempts, 2 touchdowns and 3 interceptions. He was knocked out of the Aggies' second game, in Denver, when he was hit by a pair of Colorado defenders on a scramble. The recovery process took longer than expected, and he did not return for the rest of the season. When King returned to the huddle this spring, Zach Calzada was gone. Instead, his competition was significantly tougher: former LSU starter Max Johnson and freshman Conner Weigman, the nation's top dual threat quarterback in the 2022 class. King was unfazed; competing largely with Johnson for the starting job through the spring and summer. King's greater consistency, as well as better performances in A&M's two scrimmages, helped push him ahead. Adding in his speed -- King may be the fastest quarterback in the FBS -- and the incumbent did enough to remain at his post. The No. 6 Aggies will start their season Saturday at home against Sam Houston State. At Vanderbilt, quarterback Mike Wright ran for 163 yards and two touchdowns and threw for 146 and two more, as the Commodores blew out Hawai'i, 63-10, at the TC Ching Athletics Complex in Honolulu, Hawai'i on Saturday. Vanderbilt had 601 yards of offense, including 404 rushing. It also had two defensive touchdowns. The Commodores exploded for five third-quarter touchdowns, which included one defensive score. It rushed 12 times for 211 yards in that quarter. That spurt began when Vandy took a 28-10 lead just 56 seconds into the second half on Rocko Griffin’s 10-yard run. Ray Davis added a 16-yard scoring run with 9:39 left in the third quarter. Vandy extended the lead to 31 when Elijah McAllister forced a fumble on Hawaii’s next series, which CJ Taylor returned for a 14-yard TD. Less than three minutes later, Wright raced left for an 87-yard touchdown for a 49-10 lead. On the next trip, he hit Will Sheppard with a 15-yard touchdown throw. Vanderbilt led 21-10 at half, as the Commodores started to take control of the game late in the first quarter after starting slowly. Hawaii scored on the game’s opening drive when Dedrick Parson scampered for a 37-yard touchdown over right tackle. Vandy tied with with 36 seconds left in the first quarter when the Commodores caught Hawaii napping on second-and-goal from the UH 1. The Rainbows neglected to cover Sheppard and Wright made an easy toss for a score. On Hawaii’s next snap, safety Max Worship popped Parson and Anfernee Orji caught the deflection and sprinted 32 yards for a score. The Rainbows answered later in the quarter with Matthew Shipley’s 40-yard field goal, but the Commodores answered with Wright’s 1-yard TD run with 6:01 left before the half.

8. We've got a lot of content coming your way each and every week on RebelGrove.com and at MPW Digital, both on our YouTube page and our podcast network. Besides our usual fare, we'll have The Mason Brooks Show, presented by The Rogue, and The Troy Brown Show, presented by Comer Heating and Air and Southern Air Conditioning & Heating, returning this week. Both guys have been super so far, helping with scheduling as we all try to accommodate one another during a very busy time of the year. This week, we'll also be launching The Davison Igbinosun Show, presented by The College Corner. The freshman cornerback appears to be a future star in the SEC and we're excited to start a relationship with him. Season 3 of The Butcher vs. The Spin Instructor, presented by LB's Meat Market, begins this week. LB's Meat Market's Greg Jones and my daughter, Zen Studios spin instructor Campbell McCready, will pick all of the SEC games for the third straight year. It's 25 minutes or so of fun for me, and every week, someone will message me to tell me how much they enjoyed the silliness. Pete's Pigskin Preview, presented by Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux, should be available to you each and every Thursday of the Ole Miss football season. Our resident football expert, Pete DeWeese, will break down film and Xs and Os to help get you ready for the upcoming Ole Miss game. Pete's awesome and I so appreciate Walk-On's for making it happen again this fall. Chase Parham will host the MPW Digital Postgame Show after every Ole Miss game. I'll call in from the stadium, and he'll also talk to Jeffrey Wright and Brian Rippee and then take your calls on the Rafters Music and Food Hotline. We'll also have another year of Neal's Picks, presented by Service Specialists, beginning this Thursday. After two years of titles, Wright took the crown away from me last season. Rippee closed awfully strong, so it should be a fun season. We might even have one more surprise, but for now, our plate is pretty full. Throw in McCready & Siskey, powered by Reign Total Body Fuel, and Rippee Writes and I think we've built a strong lineup, one that includes everything from serious Xs and Os content to silliness. We're proud of what we've built and we hope you enjoy it.

Burton Webb authors Taste of the Place each week on 10 Weekend Thoughts.

9. It’s time to eat. Here’s our resident Parisian chef, Burton Webb, with Taste of the Place, Lesson 149 — Whisky Shrimp Pasta. When it comes to pasta and alcohol, you probably have heard of vodka cream sauce. It is all about how you pair alcohol correctly with other ingredients that make it music to your taste buds. Tidbit #1: For your whisky, you will need 2 cups of middle-grade whisky. The alcohol will be cooked off so don’t worry. Tidbit #2: For the shrimp, you need to get a hard sear on them over medium-high heat. The reason is to then be able to make a shrimp stock after. Sear your whole shrimp and then take off the heads and place them back in the sauce pot. Keep a few for decorations at the end. Tidbit #2.1: When making the stock, once you put the heads back into the same sauce pot, add in your chopped lemon and cook for another minute. After, add the whisky off the heat and place it back on with 2 cups of water with a pinch of salt. Tidbit #3: For cooking the pasta, you will need to cook it 75% of the time in boiling water and the rest in the sauce. This is the key Things you will need: 4 people Preparation time - 5 minutes Cooking time - 30 minutes Glass Malbec Utensils needed: Work surface and chef’s knife Measuring cups Sauce pot x2 Saucepan Strainer Wooden Spoon Tongs Vegetable peeler Side plate Ingredients needed: 4 Portions (favorite pasta) 1 Jar tomato sauce 20 Shrimp (head-on) 1 Lemon 2 Cloves garlic 2 Tbsp worch sauce 2 Cups whisky 1 Cup water 1 Sprig parsley Salt Mise en Plac Step 1: Begin by searing off the sides of the shrimp and taking them from the first sauce pot and placing them on your side plate. Take off the heads and place them back in the sauce pot along with the peeled lemon, garlic, and worch sauce. Cook for 1 minute. Step 1.2: Add the whisky into the sauce pot along with the water. At this point finalize with the tomato sauce and a pinch or two of salt. Begin to reduce down to 1/2 of the original volume. Step 2: Take the second pot and add your water to boil the pasta (not noodles). Once the water boils, add salt until it tastes/smells like salt water. Step 3: With everything now almost ready, pour half of your sauce through the strainer into the saucepan over medium-high heat. Add the pasta in at this point. Finish the cooking of the pasta and reduce the sauce. Final Step 4: Take the shrimp and place them in the strainer. Dip them in the leftover sauce in the first sauce pot. Plate your pasta first and then the shrimp over. Squeeze the juice of the lemon over the top and finish with a splash of Chili Powder. You are good to go for your first-ever whisky pasta. From the Mississippian in Paris, Bon Appétit!