1. There was a lot of talk Saturday and Sunday regarding attendance. Specifically, the talk is about the lack thereof. Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin has talked about attendance fairly regularly over the past couple of years, and that's fine. Frankly, it's just something coaches do. On Saturday, on a hot late September day in north Mississippi, the attendance was noticeably light. I would argue it was predictably light, but regardless, it became a story line of sorts. "It is what it is," Kiffin said when asked about it after the game Saturday, noting that he looked around and noticed the stadium wasn't very full and that it was obvious a lot of people left at halftime, when the Rebels led, 35-17. He noted that given the fact Ole Miss didn't score in the second half versus Tulsa, he had bigger things to focus on than motivating fans. "The longest win streak since 1947 or something," Kiffin said. "Kyle (Campbell) told me that." Again, it's Kiffin's job (sort of, at least) to market Ole Miss football. The bigger the crowd, the more money the department makes, etc. However, the issue of attendance is one being dealt with far beyond Oxford and Ole Miss. There are a number of factors, of course. Specifically at Ole Miss, it was the third home game in four weeks. The Rebels entertained Troy and Central Arkansas on the first two Saturdays of September before spending last weekend in Atlanta versus Georgia Tech. Kentucky comes to Oxford next Saturday in a game that has been justifiably hyped since the spring. Tulsa is one of the smallest schools in FBS. It doesn't have a massive fan base. The Golden Hurricane weren't exactly bringing a crowd. And while Philip Montgomery's team is a solid one -- as evidenced by their effort in a 35-27 loss to Ole Miss Saturday -- its arrival in Oxford isn't exactly firing people up. And it runs deeper than that. People have seen their 401(k) get hit pretty hard lately. Gas prices are high. Food prices are high. Inflation is a real thing. You know the rest. And hey, in 2020, all the virtue signaling regarding COViD-19 -- I know it wasn't Ole Miss' fault, but regardless -- changed some habits. Those cardboard cutouts who sat in Vaught-Hemingway in 2020 didn't renew their tickets. Some of the people those cutouts replaced didn't either. People who normally went to every home game suddenly weren't allowed in the stadium. So they discovered staying home wasn't so bad. They learned what athletic department administrators hoped they never would. Watching the game in HD on a 60-inch screen with reliable WiFi, cheap beer, a freshly grilled cheeseburger, no bathroom lines and no traffic jams was kind of nice and a hell of a lot more affordable. When the Ole Miss game ended, they just flipped the channel. There was no drive home with fussy kids, no need to find a service station with relatively clean restrooms, no late-night fast food. Instead, game day was a little easier, a lot cheaper and more convenient. That's reality. Vaught-Hemingway will be full on Saturday when Kentucky rolls in. Two weeks later, it will be full when Auburn shows up. The same will hold in November when Alabama and Mississippi State make the trip to Oxford. But these non-SEC games against Regional State or Commuter City College simply aren't going to put the butts in the seats the way they used to. My suspicion is when the new TV deals are in place and when Texas and Oklahoma join the Southeastern Conference, there will be a nine-game league schedule and the requirement that SEC teams play a Power-5 game each season will remain. That will help the overall attractiveness of the schedule from a fan's standpoint. Sure, there are things Ole Miss could do. I'd monetize the Grove, add some entertainment options closer to the stadium, etc. I'd make the stadium as comfortable and amenable as possible, but I think what we saw Saturday is simply a new reality.

2. It wasn't a happy locker room following Ole Miss' 35-27 win over Tulsa Saturday. The Rebels, who led 35-17 at halftime, failed to score in the second half and had to stop two potential game-tying Tulsa possessions in the fourth quarter to hold on for the win. With Kentucky headed to town Saturday, the Rebels know they have to clean things up and improve moving forward. "I'm excited to see our response," Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart said. "I think that we have a mindset of you know you have to get better and there's a sense of urgency as a team, which I feel. That makes me really confident. "Walking into the locker room after the game, you saw guys frustrated with how we viewed going into halftime (compared to) how we viewed finishing the game. I just think we have a lot of really tough guys on the team. It's crazy how fast we've been able to form a culture together in such a short time. I have a lot of confidence in and respect for each and every guy." Wide receiver Jonathan Mingo said the second half versus Tulsa, one that was reminiscent of similar struggles in the second half of the Rebels' season-opening 28-10 win over Troy, was the result of not being as locked in as the team should be. "We kept hurting ourselves, doing dumb thing, having turnovers and things like that," Mingo said. "It's really disappointing. When you have somebody beat, you're supposed to knock them out. We let them back in the game. That's not championship football. We're trying to become a championship program and we can't let things like that happen."



3. The quarterback battle between Dart and Luke Altmyer, one that had been steering in one direction for a while now, is over. There was no announcement, no official proclamation, but Kiffin disclosed Saturday that he has talked to Altmyer and his family and that they have a plan for Altmyer. He said the sophomore from Starkville is the "backup quarterback." Dart declined to say Saturday whether he had met with Kiffin about the development, saying he preferred to keep that between he and Kiffin. "For me, I take it day by day and just try to compete," Dart said. "I know Luke takes it the exact same way. We push each other and we make each other better. The competition of football never ends. I just try to come out each and every day and do whatever it takes for us to win and be successful. I know our goal and I'm going to try to fulfill that each and every day." Dart was 13-for-24 passing Saturday, good for 154 yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed 13 times for 116 yards, taking on defenders on several occasions. He said he learned that physical style from his father, Brandon, who was a safety during his college days at Utah. Dart said he knows he sometimes has to do a better job of taking fewer hits, "but at the end of the day, I'm going to do whatever I can to keep our offense moving. We have a plus-two mentality here and if that requires me to run through somebody, that's kind of what I'm going to do."

4. After two weeks in which Ole Miss' defense gave up a combined total of three points, Tulsa exposed some weaknesses in the Rebels' unit on Saturday. The Golden Hurricane rolled up 26 first downs and 457 yards at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. That total included 262 yards on the ground, an average of 6.1 yards per carry. Ole Miss defensive back Ladarius Tennison said the Rebels didn't tackle as well as they have in previous weeks. "(We were) just not finishing, basically," Tennison said. "Just having the right leverage of being, like, low, not tackling high." Tennison said earlier in the game, the Rebels had some success reverting back to basic things and not trying to do as much. He implied that there wasn't as much energy on the sideline in the second half and weren't as locked in. Tennison said he was pleased with how the Rebels responded in the fourth quarter after safety Otis Reese was ejected for targeting. He singled out Trey Washington for his play in the final quarter.

5. Up next: Kentucky. From CatsIllustrated.com: As it waits for its trademark power running game to get rolling, Kentucky has been more than thrilled to find some long-awaited explosiveness in its passing attack. Senior quarterback Will Levis threw for 303 yards and four touchdowns on Saturday to help the No. 8 Wildcats hold off upset-minded Northern Illinois 31-23 at Kroger Field. Three of the touchdown passes were big plays -- a 69-yard strike to senior wide receiver Tayvion Robinson, a 70-yard connection with freshman wideout Barion Brown, and another score from Robinson on a 40-yard play. Brown also had a 15-yard touchdown catch as he and Robinson combined for 11 receptions for 249 yards and four scores for Kentucky (4-0, 1-0 SEC). Levis completed 18 of 26 passes on the night with no interceptions and recorded his third 300-yard effort of the season. "You gotta be who you are," UK head coach Mark Stoops said, "and right now, we have a very talented quarterback and we have some explosive wide receivers, so we're creating some big plays." Kentucky is poised to get star running back Chris Rodriguez back in the mix next week as SEC play resumes with a Top 25 matchup at Ole Miss. The Cats are hoping his return will bolster a rushing attack that has struggled to find consistency through the first four games of the season. Northern Illinois (1-3, 0-0 MAC) outrushed the Cats 128-103 on Saturday, although UK did get a solid 12-carry, 85-yard effort from tailback Kavosiey Smoke. Kentucky broke a 14-14 tie at the half with a 70-yard touchdown pass from Levis to Brown on the third play of the third quarter. A 49-yard field goal by Matt Ruffolo extended the lead to 24-14 late in the third quarter, and things looked good for the Cats after Robinson's second TD grab of the day made it 31-14 with 8:46 to go. But the Huskies, who are expected to challenge for the MAC championship this season, battled back within one score on a 38-yard field goal by John Richardson with 5:26 to go, a defensive stop, and Justin Lynch's 2-yard touchdown run with 2;47 remaining. Kentucky stopped a two-point conversion attempt and recovered an onside kick to preserve the tougher-than-expected victory, its nation-leading 19th in a row against non-conference opponents. "Just, overall, a sluggish game. Good to get it behind us," Stoops said. "We know that's a good football team that's tough and gonna play hard and will compete for its conference championship."

Tennessee Volunteers players celebrate with fans after the game against the Florida Gators at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

6. It's time for my weekly ranking of the SEC. 1. Georgia -- I thought about Alabama here, but I'll allow UGA to have a hiccup in its focus. 2. Alabama -- The Tide has been robotic in its execution since the sloppy afternoon in Austin. 3. Kentucky -- There could be a number of schools listed here, but the Wildcats are winning and Will Levis makes them very dangerous. 4. Ole Miss -- The Rebels were complacent in the second half versus Tulsa, but like Kentucky, they just keep winning. Something has to give Saturday in Oxford. 5. Tennessee -- Hendon Hooker is really playing well. Tennessee's offense is explosive. The Vols could be a season-wrecker for one of the league's top teams. 6. Texas A&M -- Credit to the Aggies. They've found a way to defeat Miami and Arkansas and look a little more competent on offense with Max Johnson at quarterback. 7. Arkansas -- The Razorbacks will have a difficult time letting Saturday night go. A first-and-goal fumble, a second-and-5 bad snap and a kick that missed by an inch cost the Hogs a 4-0 start. 8. LSU -- The Tigers are looking more and more competent each week. They get an interesting test this weekend at Auburn. 9. Florida -- The Gators have lost to both Kentucky and Tennessee, but they're clearly showing they won't be pushed around. Billy Napier is putting a stamp on the program in his first year. 10. Mississippi State -- The Bulldogs did what Mike Leach teams do against bad teams. They'll get a tired Texas A&M team on Saturday. 11. South Carolina -- Shane Beamer's team bounced back from two losses with a solid performance versus Charlotte. 12. Auburn -- Saturday was the football equivalent of a stay of execution. 13. Missouri -- The Tigers took defeat right out of the jaws of victory and embraced it at Auburn. The win was just sitting there, on a platter, but Mizzou preferred to lose. 14. Vanderbilt -- All jokes aside, 52-point losses to Alabama are simply demoralizing.

Minnesota's Tanner Morgan throws a pass against Michigan State during the first quarter on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. (Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK)

7. I could never be an Associated Press Top 25 voter, not without the total, pure objectivity of the mainstream media, but if I did have a ballot, mine would look like this today: 1. Georgia 2. Alabama 3. Ohio State 4. Michigan 5. USC 6. Kentucky 7. Oklahoma State 8. Ole Miss 9. North Carolina State 10. Tennessee 11. Clemson 12. Penn State 13. Washington 14. Utah 15. Minnesota 16. Baylor 17. Texas A&M 18. Arkansas 19. BYU 20. Kansas State 21. Florida State 22. Oregon 23. Oklahoma 24. Wake Forest 25. Kansas

8. I'd like to take a moment here and plug one of our content pieces each week at MPW Digital and RebelGrove.com. Last year, Pete DeWeese's preview of Ole Miss' upcoming opponent was the lead segment of the MPW Digital pregame show. The show was far too long, and this year, I broke it into pieces. Jeffrey Wright now joins the Oxford Exxon Podcast each Thursday morning. Barstool Sports' Ben Mintz joins on Hand-Raise Guys (the Friday morning podcast) each Thursday night. DeWeese now stars in Pete's Pigskin Preview, presented by Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux. The show is fantastic. For a little more than an hour each Wednesday night, DeWeese breaks down film of both Ole Miss and the Rebels' next opponent, teaching the sport of football in the process. He's phenomenal at it. My daughter, Caroline, helps me clean up the editing and packages the show to make it more visually appealing before loading it into YouTube, where it premiers every Thursday evening. I say all of that to say this: If you're just listening to the show in podcast form, you're really missing out. I know there are people who hate YouTube and won't watch programming there -- ask me how I know -- but those people should make an exception for this particular show. By the way, this isn't self-serving. We make more money off podcast listens than we do YouTube views, and it's not particularly close. But this show is so much better, both from an educational and an entertainment perspective, if it's seen and not just heard.

8b. Ole Miss picked up a huge basketball commitment on Thursday when Madison-Ridgeland (Miss.) Academy four-star guard Josh Hubbard chose the Rebels over Mississippi State, Seton Hall, Houston and many others. The Rebels could be landing another commitment Monday when East St. Louis, Ill., three-star forward Macaleab Rich announces his decision. Rich, per sources, loved his recent visit to Ole Miss. Kansas State and Missouri are also involved. A source said Sunday it's believed Kansas State is Rich's likely choice, though the Rebels have not given up. Ole Miss has been able to pick up momentum on the basketball recruiting trail despite a disappointing 2021-22 season. The Rebels also have commitments from four-star forward Rashaud Marshall and three-star forward Jordan Burks. This feels like a crucial season for Ole Miss coach Kermit Davis, especially after the program seemed to really lose momentum in the second half of SEC play last year, but the success on the recruiting trail seems noteworthy.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5TRUMgSG9tZSBPcGVuZXIgd2luLi4uIFdlIExPVkUgdG8gc2VlIGl0 IPCfpKk8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL09sZU1pc3NTb2Nj ZXI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QE9sZU1pc3NTb2NjZXI8L2E+IHwg PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0hvdHR5VG9k ZHk/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNIb3R0eVRv ZGR5PC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vc3pqYXNTNUhaZyI+cGlj LnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3N6amFzUzVIWmc8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgT2xlIE1p c3MgQXRobGV0aWNzIChAT2xlTWlzc1Nwb3J0cykgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9PbGVNaXNzU3BvcnRzL3N0YXR1cy8xNTczMzE4ODI4 MjY3OTEzMjE2P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPlNlcHRlbWJlciAyMywg MjAyMjwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRw czovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9 InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5NQ0dVSVJFIEZJTklTSEVTIElOIEZST05UIE9GIFRIRSBORVQhIDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9ucXFIeDJyMTlnIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5j b20vbnFxSHgycjE5ZzwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBPbGUgTWlzcyBTb2NjZXIg KEBPbGVNaXNzU29jY2VyKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29t L09sZU1pc3NTb2NjZXIvc3RhdHVzLzE1NzQxNDk5NzQ2Mzk1OTE0MjQ/cmVm X3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+U2VwdGVtYmVyIDI1LCAyMDIyPC9hPjwvYmxv Y2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0u dHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2Ny aXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

8c. It doesn't get the attention it deserves, frankly, but Ole Miss soccer continues to roll. Ole Miss won at Auburn Sunday, 1-0, to improve to 9-0-2 overall and 3-0 in the SEC. It's the first time in program history that the Rebels have opened league play with three straight victories. In its home opener on Thursday, the 13th-ranked Rebels secured a 1-0 shutout over Florida after a second-half goal from Mo O'Connor broke a scoreless tie. On Sunday, it was MaryKate McGuire's second-half goal that gave the Rebels all they needed against Auburn. Goalkeeper Ashley Orkus had five saves for Ole Miss. Ole Miss returns home Friday for a 7 p.m. match against Tennessee.

Burton Webb authors Taste of the Place each week on 10 Weekend Thoughts.

9. It's time to eat. Here's our resident Parisian chef, Burton Webb with Taste of the Place, Lesson 154 —Asparagus and Bacon Oeuf Cocotte. So this is one of those dishes that is that much better when the weather gets colder. It comes from France and I ate it in a bistro here and was blown away. So let’s get a version of this recipe to you and yours. Tidbit #1: This is essentially “poached eggs” in cream. So you will need a thin sour cream for this dish. If the sour cream you buy, thin it out a little with a few splashes of water. You want it thick but thin. Tidbit #2: When you are cooking this dish, the ramekins will sit in the casserole dish with hot water. You are constructing a bain Marie. This will more evenly cook the eggs without overcooking them. Just pour hot water into the casserole dish after placing it and the ramekins in the oven. Tidbit #3: I like to make this dish when a lot of people are over for breakfast. The reason is you can put everything in your ramekins/serving dishes and place them in the oven to cook while you entertain. Tidbit #4: You will need good bread to accompany this breakfast. So stop by the bakery and get a country bread that will pair well with the bacon and asparagus. Things you will need: 2 people Preparation time - 5 minutes Cooking time - 20/25 minutes Coffee Utensils needed: Chef’s knife and work surface 2 Ramekins Casserole baking dish with high sides Oven Saute pan Spatula Ingredients needed: 6 Pieces asparagus 2 Eggs 4 Strips bacon 2 Tbsp butter 4 Spoonfuls parmesan cheese 1 Container of sour cream 1/4 red onion shaved 2 Pieces bread Salt and pepper Mise en Plac Step 1: Set your oven to 350°F. Then slice your asparagus into chunks along with thinly slicing your red onion. Place in the bottom of the ramekin dishes. Add pinches of salt and pepper. Step 2: Add the tablespoons of butter to each along with 1 spoonful of parmesan cheese. Continue with a layer of sour cream in the form of a donut. Crack the egg into the center. Cover with another layer of sour cream and finish with the rest of the parmesan cheese. Step 3: Place the ramekins into the casserole dish and then into the oven. Pour in the hot water and let back for 20 minutes. Final Step 3.1: While the eggs are cooking, cook off the bacon. Toast your bread with the grease left in the pan. Slice up both and then top the cocotte once they come from the oven. Serve with a spoon and enjoy! From the Mississippian in Paris, Bon Appétit!

Arkansas' Sam Pittman (Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports)