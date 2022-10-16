GameChanger Patches are the only two-patch system available in the market to stop hangovers before they start. The WarmUp Patch is used before or while you drink, and the OverTime patch is used after you’ve been drinking to recover while you sleep. The all-natural ingredients will keep you in the game and ready for your next play. Go to GameChangerPatch.com. Enter Promo Code RebelGrove20 at checkout for 20% off your purchase.

1. Talk to anyone in the building, publicly or privately, and they'll tell you this Ole Miss team is incredibly disciplined in its collective mindset. It doesn't look ahead. It simply focuses on the day in front of it. On Sunday, the Rebels get treatment. Monday is a film/walk-through. Tuesday and Wednesday are work days. Thursday is another walk-through. Friday is a fast, quick practice. Rinse. Repeat. That focus on the micro and not the macro is going to be tested in the coming days and weeks, for the big picture for Ole Miss is getting, well, big. The Rebels, now 7-0 overall and 3-0 in the Southeastern Conference after a 48-34 win over Auburn, moved up to No. 7 in the latest Associated Press Top 25. Ole Miss, winners of 18 of its last 21 games as a program, are very much a part of the national conversation as they get ready to head to LSU Saturday for a 2:30 p.m. game on CBS. Alabama lost on Saturday night in Knoxville, further opening the SEC West for the Rebels. Here's a crazy stat for you: If Ole Miss wins its next three games -- at LSU, at Texas A&M and at home versus Alabama -- it would clinch a share of the SEC West title. Even if the Rebels lost to Arkansas and Mississippi State, they would at least figure into tiebreaker scenarios. Of course, there's a lot of football left. So very much football. It's too early to really talk about title chases, not with five SEC games remaining. However, that conversation is going to happen. Discussions of who could make a playoff with one loss are about to begin. It's the media's job, in part, to speculate, and we'll do it with abandon. Speculation sells. Predictions get clicks and engagement. Ole Miss is going to be very much involved in that conversation, especially with a personality like Lane Kiffin as the face of the program. If you want attention for your team, well, you're about to get it in spades. If you want respect -- beyond the No. 7 national ranking, mind you -- you just have to keep winning. The stakes just get bigger by the week now. With each win, the stakes increase. Kiffin calls it "rat poison," and he's not wrong. That said, the dosages just increase from here on out. If Ole Miss wins, no matter how it wins, it just moves closer to a shot at its goals.

2. The legend of Quinshon Judkins continues to grow. Davison Igbinosun told me recently Judkins is "just different." He meant it positively, as you might have guessed. Mason Brooks told me the freshman running back rarely speaks but just demolishes defenders on the football field. The Rebels' big offensive tackle laughed as he told the story. On Saturday, Judkins made Auburn pay for slow-playing his recruitment. The Pike Road, Ala., rushed 25 times for 139 yards and two touchdowns, including a 41-yarder just before a fourth-quarter lightning delay. "As Quinshon plays, he gets way better," Ole Miss running back Zach Evans said. "It's weird, the more contact he gets, the better he runs." After the 41-yard run, one that extended Ole Miss' lead to 48-34, it was Evans who met Judkins on the sideline. Evans was asked what he told Judkins. He started to tell the story, but then he thought better of it. He looked over at Ole Miss' media relations staff, who were standing off to the side. One staffer gestured for him not to say it. Media encouraged Evans to go ahead. Laughing, Evans acquiesced with the media. You won't see it in the video above, for Ole Miss cut it. "It's on you, man," Clarion-Ledger beat writer told Evans, who smiled and then gave the quote of the day. "'It's your fucking house,'" Evans said, quoting what he told the freshman and sending the media room into widespread laughter. "Quinshon, I treat him like he's my little brother when we're having conversations." Then Evans apologized for cursing. No one, outside of media relations, that is, seemed to mind. Evans was excused, still laughing, cracking smiles at the laughing media in front of him. It's a long season. It was a cool moment -- the star running back, angling for the NFL Draft, bragging on the freshman he's taken under his wing.

LSU Tigers wide receiver Kayshon Boutte (7) and head coach Brian Kelly celebrate after they beat the Florida Gators at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

3. Up next: LSU. The Tigers bounced back from an embarrassing loss to Tennessee by playing their most complete game of the season in a win over Florida. Here's the game story from LSU's 45-35 win. And here's TigerDetails.com columnist Ron Higgins, who wrote about the breakthrough performance of quarterback Jayden Daniels: Jayden Daniels’ mental blindfold finally disappeared Saturday. It took his seventh start as LSU’s quarterback to see the light as well as open receivers and not-so-open receivers and he didn’t really care either way. Because finally, finally, FINALLY, the wiry Arizona State transfer trusted his eyes, his receivers and his throwing arm and showed what the Tigers’ offense can truly be the rest of the year. He rocketed throws into tight windows, even when his receivers had defensive backs glued to them. He fired laser beams to open spots where he correctly assumed pass-catchers would break open. He lofted passes and dropped deep dimes. He hurled rising fastballs so he his receivers could jump and make plays. When his last pass had been thrown in a 45-35 LSU SEC road win at Florida, Daniels completed 23 (to nine different receivers) of 32 passes for 349 yards and three TDs and added 44 rushing yards and three TDs. In becoming the first player in LSU history to have at least 3 rushing TDs and 3 passing TDs in regulation, Daniels, for at least this football Saturday, seemed like he turned the corner towards becoming a complete quarterback. “It's been a process of him being more confident and comfortable within the offensive structure and knowing where people are,” LSU first-year head coach Brian Kelly said of Daniels. “Assertiveness is confidence in who you're throwing to and confidence in yourself. "And I think you're seeing that just happen through the relationships he's building with just players on the team. He's new to this group., I just think that's just the maturation that's occurred.” Yes, it helped that Florida’s defense showed clearly why it entered the game 12th in the SEC in total defense. The Gators’ D-linemen rarely got a hand on Daniels, even when his pass protection decided to take mini-siestas. And just about every battle on 50/50 balls thrown by Daniels were ripped away by aggressive LSU receivers. "I liked the rhythm we had and we were just having fun," said Daniels, who was 8 of 9 for 173 passing yards on third downs with six of his third-down completions for first downs. It also certainly helped Daniels that for the first time this season, there were few drops (just two) by LSU receivers. Maybe their concentration was better once they saw Daniels wasn’t hesitating and holding the ball too long while searching for opening pass-catchers. “The receivers played at a level that I think they're capable of,” Kelly said. Especially the much-heralded Kayshon Boutte, who seemed fully engaged from start to finish for the first time this season. There were hints Boutte, a projected top five NFL pick in the 2023 draft, was coming out of his early season funk in last Saturday’s 40-13 loss to then-No. 8 Tennessee. He had 6 catches in 8 targets for 33 yards against the Vols including his first TD reception of the season. In LSU’s opening drive against Florida, Boutte had two catches (one for a successful third-down conversion) for 54 yards. His second catch for 14 yards that set up a fourth-and-one at the Florida 13 was made racing toward the sideline looking for a scrambling Daniels who fastballed a pass to Boutte between two fast closing defensive backs who blasted him. “I made him a game day captain and you could just see that intensity pickup,” Kelly said of Boutte. “I don't know that that was the reason for it, but he played fast. “I made him a game day captain because of the way he practiced this week. He, by far, set the standard in terms of how he went to practice and it showed in the way he played. “He was faster than anybody. He broke tackles. He was a difference maker. If he plays at that level, we're a different football team.” Now, the question shifts to whether Daniels, Boutte and company repeat that performance against Ole Miss next Saturday in Tiger Stadium. The Rebels, like Tennessee, will come to Baton Rouge as an undefeated top 10 ranked team. LSU, 5-2 overall and 3-1 in the SEC West, will need all offensive hands on deck to keep pace with the Rebels. Ole Miss maybe isn’t as explosive as the Vols, yet it seems to get its points in bunches. It’s likely LSU won’t score TDs on its first six possessions of any game the rest of this season. But for Kelly, it must be a relief to know his team can do it when Daniels and his receivers play fast and fearless.



Tennessee Volunteers fans tear down the goal posts after defeating the Alabama Crimson Tide at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

4. It's time for my weekly ranking of the SEC. 1. Georgia -- The Bulldogs are starting to look like what we expected them to look like. 2. Tennessee -- Wow, what a scene in Knoxville. The Vols are squarely in the title conversation now, even with a loss. 3. Alabama -- Bryce Young did all he could do. It just wasn't quite enough. Don't count the Tide out just yet, though they've been flirting with a loss for weeks now. 4. Ole Miss -- The Rebels need their defense to step it up. Right now, poor tackling is becoming a worry. 5. Kentucky -- The Wildcats are a different team with Will Levis. 6. LSU -- The Tigers just whipped Florida, making one wonder if LSU found something or if Florida simply isn't very good. 7. Mississippi State -- The Bulldogs are fine. However, disciplined defensive teams who can run the football on the other side are going to beat Mike Leach and Co. nine times out of 10. 8. Texas A&M -- Can the Aggies have some consistency and go win in Columbia, S.C.? It's a fascinating game, really. 9. Arkansas -- With KJ Jefferson back, the Razorbacks score points. Their defense remains anemic, but I suspect they have some shootouts upcoming. 10. South Carolina -- Huge game this weekend for the Gamecocks. 11. Florida -- Billy Napier has a lot of work to do in Gainesville. 12. Auburn -- Why have the Tigers not used Tank Bigsby more this year? 13. Missouri -- The Tigers face a must-win game Saturday versus... 14. Vanderbilt -- Well, if you're going to get a win, 'Dores, this is it.

5. I could never be an Associated Press Top 25 voter. I mean, I'm quiet in the press box, something someone covering Auburn for a "real journalism" outlet couldn't say Saturday, but still, we "fan site guys" could never be trusted with a ballot. If I had a ballot, however, mine would look like this today: 1. Georgia 2. Ohio State 3. Michigan 4. Tennessee 5. Alabama 6. Ole Miss 7. Clemson 8. TCU 9. UCLA 10. Oregon 11. Oklahoma State 12. Syracuse 13. USC 14. Wake Forest 15. Kansas State 16. Penn State 17. Illinois 18. Kentucky 19. Utah 20. Cincinnati 21. North Carolina 22. Texas 23. LSU 24. South Alabama 25. UCF

Tennessee guard Josiah-Jordan James (30) dribbles during Tennessee Volunteers basketball media day at Pratt Pavilion in Knoxville, Tenn., on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022. (Calvin Mattheis/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK)

6. I submitted my preseason All-SEC basketball ballot on Thursday morning. As I said last week, I wanted to talk with some people before I did so, and upon having those conversations, I made some changes. I moved Arkansas and Auburn ahead of Tennessee based primarily on depth. I moved Ole Miss and Mississippi State ahead of Vanderbilt based on conversations with people familiar with the Commodores' team. I walked away from several conversations believing the middle of the league is wide open, maybe even open enough for teams like Ole Miss to make noise if they can pull off an upset or two early in league play. Kentucky is the best team. Tennessee is veteran-laden. Arkansas is explosive and deep. Auburn could be a big surprise. Alabama and Texas A&M should make the tournament. Florida could be interesting. Ole Miss, Mississippi State and maybe even LSU can get into the race but there is little margin for error. Here's my ballot: PREDICTED ORDER OF FINISH 1. Kentucky 2. Arkansas 3. Auburn 4. Tennessee 5. Alabama 6. Texas A&M 7. Florida 8. LSU 9. Ole Miss 10. Mississippi State 11. Vanderbilt 12. Missouri 13. South Carolina 14. Georgia SEC Player of the Year (Must be included on All-SEC team): Oscar Tshiebwe, Kentucky All-SEC Team 1. Oscar Tshiebwe, Kentucky 2. Nick Smith Jr., Arkansas 3. Colin Castleton, Florida 4. Josiah-Jordan James, Tennessee 5. Santiago Vescovi, Tennessee

Philadelphia Phillies players celebrate winning the series over the Atlanta Braves in game four of the NLDS for the 2022 MLB Playoffs at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

7. By the end of the day, Major League Baseball could be down to four teams. Of course, the New York Yankees will have something to say about that tonight in Cleveland when they try to hold off elimination against the Guardians in Game 4 of their American League Division Series. The National League Championship Series is set. The red-hot Philadelphia Phillies and the upstart San Diego Padres will square off for the right to go to the World Series. The Phillies beat Atlanta in four games and the Padres did the same to the Los Angeles Dodgers. In the American League, Houston swept Seattle and now waits for the Guardians-Yankees winner. Two thoughts come to mind. One, it's always about getting hot late. The Phillies have, and right now, their lineup is cooking. The Padres did and suddenly, a team that finished the season looking kind of mediocre is scary. Secondly, it's a reminder to general managers everywhere that when you have a team that is capable, you should add at the deadline. You should never sacrifice the present for the future. Prospects are called prospects for a reason. Anyway, Philadelphia feels like a team with destiny on its side. My picks: NLCS: Phillies over Padres in 6 ALCS: Astros over Guardians/Yankees in 6

Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) drives for the basket against Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) during the third quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

8. Last week, I gave my predictions for how the regular season will play out in the NBA, which begins on Tuesday with a doubleheader of the 76ers at Boston followed by the Lakers at the Warriors. Here's how I see it playing out: Eastern Conference: Milwaukee over Cleveland in 5 Philadelphia over Brooklyn in 7 Boston over Atlanta in 5 Miami over Toronto in 7 Milwaukee over Miami in 6 Boston over Philadelphia in 7 Milwaukee over Boston in 7 Western Conference: Denver over Dallas in 7 Golden State over Phoenix in 7 Memphis over New Orleans in 7 Clippers over Minnesota in 7 Denver over Clippers in 7 Memphis over Golden State in 7 Denver over Memphis in 7 NBA Finals: Milwaukee over Denver in 7 Sixth Man of the Year: Tyler Herro, Miami Defensive Player of the Year: Evan Mobley, Cleveland Most Improved Player: Zion Williamson, New Orleans Coach of the Year: Michael Malone, Denver Rookie of the Year: Paolo Banchero, Orlando Most Valuable Player: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee

Burton Webb authors Taste of the Place each week on 10 Weekend Thoughts.

9. It’s time to eat. Here’s our resident Parisian chef, Burton Webb, with Taste of the Place, Lesson 157 — Butternut Squash and Coppa Pizza. Nothing fancy with this one, just wanted to share some good food ideas for you and yours this fall. This pizza hits on all levels. Tidbit #1: The dough is one part of the pizza. For me, if I am short on time, I like to run by my favorite pizza place and buy just a few doughs already made. It is easy that way. They also freeze well but never tell the pizzeria that you will do that with their dough. Tidbit #2: For the sauce, you need to go with a white sauce. The creamy texture pairs better with this fall vegetable. Also, you can add some variations, such as chicken to this ingredient list. Tidbit #3: For better cooking of a pizza at home, you have a few options: 1 - place 2 bricks (just clay) in the oven on the sides, this will allow better distribution of heat for a better crust 2 - use the standard cooking from the bottom element only, this way the pizza crust will cook not just the toppings melted Things you will need: 4 people Preparation time - 10 minutes Cooking time - 20 minutes IPA Beer Utensils needed: Chef’s knife and Worksurface Little bowls (for the ingredients) Pastry brush Saucepot Whisk Spoons Measuring cups Baking tray or pizza plate Stove top and oven Ingredients needed: 4 Pizza crusts 2 Cups whole milk 2 Tbsp butter 2 Tbsp flour 4 Garlic cloves (sliced) 1 Roasted butternut squash 1 Red onion(sliced in rounds) 1.5 Cup parmesan cheese Dried sage Fresh arugula Sliced coppa Honey Olive oil Salt Mise en Plac Step 1: Preheat your oven to 425°F and then start to make the béchamel sauce. Add the butter and sliced garlic cloves to your casserole dish. Cook for 1 minute over medium heat. Step 1.2: Add the flour to the pot and whisk. After the mixture bubbles, drizzle in the milk. Season with a few dashes of salt and pull from the heat. Step 2: Roll out your pizza crust and begin to add the béchamel sauce in the center. Continue with the butternut squash, red onion, parmesan cheese, and dried sage. Brush the outside crust with olive oil. Place in the oven until the sides are dark brown. Final Step 3: Once the pizza has been pulled from the oven, add the arugula over the top along with the sliced coppa, a drizzle of honey, and fresh ground pepper. Then dig in! From the Mississippian in Paris, Bon Appétit!

New Orleans Pelicans guard Herb Jones (5) is defended by Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (20) in the second quarter at Legacy Arena at BJCC. Mandatory Credit: Larry Robinson-USA TODAY Sports