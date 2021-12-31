McCready: 10 Weekend Thoughts, presented by GameChanger Patch Co. -- 21 YIR

The holiday season is here, which means parties, family gatherings and all of libations that come with this special time of the year. GameChanger Patches are the only two-patch system available in the market to stop hangovers before they start. The WarmUp Patch is used before or while you drink, and the OverTime patch is used after you’ve been drinking to recover while you sleep. The all-natural ingredients will keep you in the game and ready for your next play. Go to GameChangerPatch.com and enter Promo Code RebelGrove20 at checkout for 20% off your purchase.

It's time for 10 Weekend Thoughts. Here's my annual year-end installment of 10 Weekend Thoughts, where I rank the stories that moved the needle on this beat and in my life in 2021.

1. The top story of 2021, of course, was Ole Miss’ football team. In Lane Kiffin’s second season, the Rebels put everything together, going 10-2 overall and 6-2 in the Southeastern Conference, climbing to No. 8 in the Associated Press Top 25 and earning a spot in Saturday’s Allstate Sugar Bowl versus Big 12 champ/No. 7 Baylor. Ole Miss’ offense was explosive again, but it was the Rebels’ defense that carried the team through much of the second half of the season. Quarterback Matt Corral was brilliant, putting together a Heisman-worthy campaign. His bid for the actual Heisman probably ended in October when he suffered an ankle injury in the waning moments of a win at Tennessee, but the gritty California native never wavered, leading the Rebels to a strong November that culminated with wins over Texas A&M and at Mississippi State. Sam Williams finally put his immense talents to consistent work, earning All-American status and greatly improving his NFL Draft stock. Maryland transfer Chance Campbell solidified the defense from his linebacker spot, while Mark Robinson, a fellow transfer and former walk-on running back, emerged as an impact player at the position. Navy transfer Jake Springer solidified the secondary, and after Ole Miss gave up 676 yards in a 52-51 win over Arkansas in early October, the Rebels’ defense figured some things out. Ole Miss struggled early in a loss at Alabama and wasn’t particularly healthy en route to a loss at Auburn. Otherwise, it was a dream season, one that saw the Rebels win 10 regular season games for the first time in school history. ESPN’s popular pregame show, “College Gameday,” was hosted in Oxford in mid-November, hours before Ole Miss defeated Texas A&M on the same network that evening. It was picturesque day in north Mississippi, and the Grove was resplendent. In some ways, it unofficially marked the return of relevance for Ole Miss to college football. A program that had endured two NCAA letters of inquiry, a scandalous coach firing and a tangible sense of apathy had splashed back onto the scene. No matter how things go Saturday night in the Caesars Superdome, 2021 will always be remembered as a special season in Oxford.

2. Of course, two things can be true at once. That possibility gets lost in society these days but it’s absolute real. On one hand, Kiffin can be a brilliant coach, a man who has proven himself to be an absolute expert at taking different collections of offensive talent and maximizing their results. He’s done it everywhere he’s been, and that certainly applies at Ole Miss, where he built the 2020 offense around Elijah Moore and then pivoted the focus in 2021 to Corral. However, as Ole Miss won six of its eight SEC games and climbed to the precipice of the College Football Playoffs discussion, the Rebels’ recruiting efforts struggled. Why? I don’t know. There are a collection of reasons, I suspect, including some topics I’ll address later in this piece. However, it’s crystal clear to me that Kiffin believed his red-hot season in Oxford would make him a wanted commodity on the coaching market. That didn’t happen. I’m almost reluctant to write some of this, for it triggers an understandable desire to shoot the messenger, but multiple sources have said Kiffin coveted the LSU job. When the Tigers announced in mid-October that Ed Orgeron wouldn’t return in 2022, Kiffin’s name popped up in media circles immediately. Usually, when that happens, it’s because a coach let people know he wanted his name circulated. A source close to Kiffin said Kiffin really wanted the LSU job. And hey, that’s understandable, right? The last three coaches in Baton Rouge — Nick Saban, Les Miles and Orgeron — won national titles there. It’s a great job — tons of resources, fertile recruiting ground, Tiger Stadium, tradition, rabid fan base, etc. — and it’s sexy. However, LSU athletics director Scott Woodward was “scared” of Kiffin, per sources. Woodward targeted Jimbo Fisher and Lincoln Riley, and when things went sour with Riley, he pivoted to Notre Dame’s Brian Kelly and closed the deal quickly. Kiffin never got a real sniff. When Florida fired Dan Mullen late in the season, Kiffin’s name never really came up in Gainesville. Florida athletics director Scott Stricklin focused on Louisiana-Lafayette’s Billy Napier from the onset and quickly got his man. The job that I spent most of the fall of 2021 researching was Miami. When the Hurricanes got off to a slow start, I started hearing buzz about Kiffin to Coral Gables. What became clear from talking to people in and around the Miami program was multifold — Miami had a lot of new money, Miami was laser-focused on Oregon’s Mario Cristobol and Kiffin was campaigning for the job. Ole Miss people refuse to believe the Miami stuff. I get it. Miami is a shell of what it once was. It plays off-campus, the stadium is basically empty and the ACC is a glorified little step-brother to the SEC. However, Kiffin loves south Florida, loves the lifestyle afforded to people in that area, loves fishing and boating on the ocean and loves the perpetual warm weather. The question I could never get answered was what would have happened had Cristobol elected to stay in Eugene? Would Miami have swallowed its pride and let Diaz have another year or would it have pivoted to Kiffin? It’s my opinion they would have shifted to Kiffin and it’s my opinion Kiffin would have taken the job. But we’ll never know, which allows every side of that debate to have some ammunition moving forward. Kiffin signed an extension in December, one that will pay him some $7.5 million per year over the next four years, not including bonuses that could fairly easily push that compensation over $8 million per season. Ole Miss fans seem to love him, his brand, his social media presence, his offense, his everything. Moving forward, it’s going to be interesting to see if Kiffin starts to reciprocate that love more openly than he has since arriving in Oxford in December 2019. Ole Miss is trying to raise a ton of money for facilities and NIL is a major driver in the game today. People who dish out the cash usually want a little face time in return, and that’s not Kiffin’s cup of tea. It’s just my opinion, but I think Kiffin has to prove he can build a program and sustain it if he ever wants to land a job like LSU or Florida. Ole Miss has afforded him that opportunity and offered him serious compensation in the process. That’s the next step for both Kiffin and Ole Miss, a reality that one has to believe he realized this fall. He'll have his hands full after the Sugar Bowl. Earlier this week, he tabbed South Florida offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr., to replace Jeff Lebby as the Rebels' offensive coordinator. It's my expectation Kiffin is going to have to address the other side of the ball next week, as it appears DJ Durkin is a hot commodity and could be plucked away . He must replace his strength and conditioning coach as well, as Wilson Love appears destined for Oregon. RebelGrove.com reported early Friday that former Florida strength and conditioning coach Nick Savage is rumored to have emerged as the leading candidate to replace Love. Regardless, Kiffin is in New Orleans, balancing team and program. There will likely be other changes as well. That's just part of the college game, especially in this era. Kiffin and Co. simply must make hay in the transfer portal and they've got to get off to a great start on the 2023 recruiting class. Everyone inside the program knows it. Every year is pivotal, but 2022 feels like its even more that way than any year in recent memory.

3. Ole Miss baseball once again reached the NCAA Super Regional round, but that wasn’t the story that occupied most of June in Oxford. Instead, it was Mike Bianco’s flirtation with the LSU job that had Ole Miss fans hot and bothered. In the days leading up to Ole Miss’ appearance in the Super Regional at Arizona, Bianco’s name was linked to the LSU job by Louisiana-based media. Bianco, a former LSU player and assistant coach, was reportedly the choice of former LSU coach Skip Bertman and an assortment of former Tigers players. In the days following Ole Miss’ elimination in Tucson, Bianco traveled to Birmingham, Ala., where he met with LSU athletics director Scott Woodward. The meeting, which took place at Bianco’s agent’s office, became public knowledge some 24-48 hours later. Ultimately, Bianco took his name out of the running, but not until it was obvious LSU was moving in another direction. The Tigers eventually hired Arizona’s Jay Johnson, but Bianco’s flirtation hurt his standing with Ole Miss fans and likely sets the stage for a bit of an acrimonious situation this spring, unless Ole Miss can return to Omaha and the College World Series for the second time in Bianco’s tenure.

4. Ole Miss’ men’s basketball team likely came one win short of an NCAA Tournament bid in March. Jarkel Joiner put Ole Miss in position to beat LSU in the quarterfinals of the SEC Tournament in Nashville, but in the end, the Rebels’ deficiency — an inability to just get a bucket when they desperately needed a bucket — reared its ugly head in the waning minutes. Instead, Ole Miss lost to Will Wade’s Tigers, sending the Rebels to the NIT, where they lost to Louisiana Tech in the first round. That lack of a shooter continues to haunt the Rebels a bit this season. Ole Miss lost four non-league games before its SEC opener against Florida was postponed due to Covid issues inside the Gators' program. As of Friday, the Rebels’ NET ranking was 132, meaning Ole Miss will have to do serious damage in the SEC to have any real hopes of landing an NCAA Tournament bid.

5. Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) dominated the college sports landscape in 2021. When legislation passed, clearing the way for athletes to cash in on their value, I started exploring our options. I thought about approaching Corral, but it was obvious from the beginning he was outside of our price range. I was intrigued by Campbell, who was expected to play a big role in the Rebels’ defense. I knew Campbell wasn’t active on social media, and his story hadn’t been all that widely disseminated. I researched him a bit, and I heard nothing but great things. So I reached out to his family and made a pitch, all the while reaching out to a couple of prospective sponsors. Things, somewhat surprisingly to me, came together fairly quickly. Campbell agreed to do it, and Luke Abney and The Rogue agreed to sponsor it. Each week, I taped a Zoom interview with Campbell, shipped it via Google Drive to my daughter, Caroline, who edited and packaged the interview and loaded it onto YouTube. Was it worth it for Campbell? I think so. He got some money out of it, which I’m sure was nice. He got some media training out of it, which has some value as well, as I believe he likely has a professional career in his future, whether that’s next year or after another season in Oxford. I think the deal was good for The Rogue, as customers made purchases who might otherwise have shopped elsewhere. And it was good for us. It gave us exclusive content. And I think it was great for Ole Miss fans. They got to know Campbell in a way they otherwise wouldn’t have. He certainly made a huge fan in me. All season, whether the Rebels had won or lost, regardless of how he had played or if he was nursing an injury, Campbell showed up as scheduled. If he needed a little time, he texted. If he needed to move the taping up, he reached out. In short, he was a consummate professional. He’s a polite, considerate, thoughtful young man. I hope all his football dreams come true, but Chance Campbell will be a success in life on and off the gridiron. Where do we go from here with NIL? I don’t know. It’s complicated. It’s a huge part of the sport moving forward. The answer, I think, is to form a separate LLC and raise funds in two ways — crowdsourcing and via businesses as we did with The Rogue — and turn it into unique, exclusive content on RebelGrove.com and MPW Digital. The concern, of course, is making sure it’s always obvious that we’re nowhere close to crossing the line between journalism and advocacy. I don’t think that will be an issue, but there are some out there who are getting dangerously close to doing so. Raising money with no transparency and getting involved in the recruiting process is a bridge too far, and once it’s crossed, there’s no going back. However, ignoring NIL is foolish. We haven’t and won’t ignore it. That said, turning it into something that could become a financial drain isn’t all that smart either. All in all, though, our first foray into the NIL world couldn’t have gone better. We’ll be looking for ways to expand our roads into that world moving forward.

6. I was leaving SEC Media Days in July when I spotted Texas A&M athletics director Ross Bjork in the lobby of the Wynfrey Hotel. I stopped and spoke to Bjork, visiting with Richard Cross and new Vanderbilt coach Clark Lea at the same time. It was small talk, reminiscing a bit, making cult jokes, etc. I said my goodbyes and exited the hotel, eager to head to the beach with my wife the next morning. Before I could make it to my hotel in Birmingham, my phone — and every phone of anyone who covers the SEC — lit up. The news had broken. Oklahoma and Texas were joining the SEC. Another round of realignment was upon us. The Longhorns and Sooners will join the SEC no later than 2025 — and likely much earlier than that. By now, you know the rest. The AAC got raided by the Big 12. The Pac 12 is hanging on for dear life. The ACC is trying to convince its membership that everything will be OK, and the Big Ten and the SEC loom as the big boys ready to raid any of the aforementioned leagues whenever they’d like to. There’s serious talk of a 12-team playoff, and there are rumblings of more realignment to come. I’m not sure which rumors I believe, but I do think the changing landscape is just getting started. The NFL format works, and I believe you’ll see the college game slowly begin to emulate it moving forward.

7. To a lesser degree than 2020, 2021 was always about the COVid-19 pandemic. The virus certainly impacted how we at RebelGrove.com did our jobs. In early summer, the plan was for me to cover Ole Miss football in person, both on the road and in Oxford, and for Chase Parham to host the MPW Digital Postgame Show. Then the Delta variant hit, prompting another wave of shutdowns and Zoom calls. So we did again in 2021 what we did in 2020 — we pivoted on the fly. I hired Walker Bailey to cover the home games in person, getting him to send a notebook and Kiffin quotes after the games while we started the MPW Digital Postgame Show, presented by Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux, which opened a location in Ridgeland in September and in Oxford earlier this month. By now, you know my thoughts. I think it’s all theatre. We go into the Manning Center, where earlier this year there was a mask mandate, and those who lean left wear a mask and those of us who lean right don’t. This week, as the Sugar Bowl media opportunities have gone to Zoom-only, we’ll do Zoom until Saturday after the game, at which point coaches and players will suddenly be safe in the presence of the unwashed media. It’s all so incredibly stupid. It’s just woke theatrics, an opportunity for administrators and coaches to show how woke and sensitive they are. I can’t help but wonder if we ever get back to normal. Maybe this is the new normal. Since October 2019, I’ve been to one football game in person — Mississippi State at Arkansas. I’ve covered a handful of college basketball games in person, and this week, it’s already been announced that Kermit Davis’ press conference to preview the Florida game will be Zoom-only. Omicron will be taken seriously, dammit. As we begin to prepare for 2022, it’s impossible to know what to expect. Are we going to be sideswiped by another variant? Are we going to finally return to the old normal? Will subscribers expect another year of the postgame show? Or do they want more in-person coverage? Do they care one way or the other? Five years ago, I never anticipated tackling topics like these. Now, we discuss them routinely, trying to figure out the best direction to take moving forward. I’ll give us this: We’ve learned to improvise. Knowing that, the uncertainty doesn’t scare me. If anything, it excites me. I’ve learned, in this environment, those who adapt survive. And we’ve proven to be good at adapting.

8. Ole Miss’ women’s basketball team didn’t make the NCAA Tournament in 2021, but the Rebels made a postseason run, advancing all the way to the WNIT championship game. That momentum carried into recruiting and appears to have carried into the 2021-22 season. As of this writing, the Rebels are 12-1, having won 12 straight games after losing the season opener to Belmont. Ole Miss was due to begin SEC play on Thursday, but the Rebels’ league opener against Arkansas was postponed due to a combination of positive tests, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining of individuals within the Ole Miss program. The Rebels, who are sitting pretty with a NET ranking of 37 as of Friday, still must prove they can win in the SEC, but all signs point toward coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin turning Ole Miss into an NCAA Tournament team this spring.

