This will be a condensed 10 Weekend Thoughts, as the sun is out, the pool needs to be floated in, beer needs to be consumed and I must monitor the Big Green Egg today. So here goes…

1. There’s still a week left in June, but it’s been a remarkable month for Ole Miss’ football program. If my count is accurate, the Rebels have added 13 commitments this month, starting with Josaih Hayes and finishing with De’Rickey Wright on Saturday. It’s quite a haul, one that, in my opinion, signifies a new day of sorts in Oxford. The NCAA saga is over, and the atmosphere in and around the program is refreshing. Sure, there is work to do, and frankly, there are some unavoidable losses that must still be suffered. However, there appears to be a path — first, to normalcy, then to contention. It’s my opinion the Rebels are on that path for the first time in years. As I’ve said for the past few weeks, this staff has a plan. They are evaluating players in person, getting them back to campus to get to know them better and then making decisions. Kids are coming to Oxford, liking what they see and pulling the trigger on decisions. If you’re an Ole Miss fan, it’s my opinion you should feel encouraged right now. Frankly, Matt Luke has had a phenomenal run since the disappointment of the December 2018 signing period. It’s almost as if the program had to just survive the NCAA turbulence before getting to calmer seas where it could chart a path.

2. Ole Miss isn’t done this month, even though the dead period is kicking in. Hoover, Alabama, quarterback Robby Ashford is expected to announce for Ole Miss early this week, possibly Monday. He’s a high-ceiling prospect who has drawn comparisons to a couple of NFL starters. I won’t put that pressure on him, but there are some who believe his upside is extremely high. Murfreesboro, Tennessee, defensive back De’Arre McDonald is expecting to announce his decision at The Opening next weekend. I like Ole Miss’ chances. Memphis wide receiver Jabari Small is expected to announce his decision this summer, and it’s possible that timetable could be moved up. I’d bet on the Rebels.

3. For those who are wondering _ and I know you’re out there _ if Ole Miss is saving room for some “big fish” who won’t be committing for a while, the short answer is yes. People hate this expression, but it’s true: The numbers always work out. Ole Miss will save room for Isaiah Jacobs, Jeremiah Pegues, Josh Downs, Brenden Rice, McKinnley Jackson, Omari Thomas, Reggie Grimes, Keshawn Lawrence, Jimmy Holliday, Emmanuel Forbes and others. There will be attrition — both in the program and in the commitment class. That’s just how it works. This will be a full class and another building block for the future. Again, maybe I’m crazy, but I think the program is headed in the right direction.

4. I’ll keep this really short. LSU should get positively hammered for the Our Lady of the Lake scandal. Louisiana media appear to be circling the wagons, though, to his credit, Yahoo’s Pat Forde is not. Quoting Forde, Dan Wetzel and Pete Thamel from a Yahoo article Saturday:

"The NCAA scrutiny of LSU has expanded to include the football program, as the school confirmed on Friday afternoon that it has been working with the NCAA about an “ongoing inquiry” into a six-figure payment to the father of a former player. An LSU booster named John Paul Funes, who pleaded guilty to stealing more than a half-million dollars from a foundation where he worked as a fundraiser, paid $180,000 to a man that Yahoo Sports confirmed on Friday is the father of former Tigers star lineman Vadal Alexander. In federal documents, a man identified as “individual C” allegedly received “approximately $180,000 in Foundation Funds” from Funes. That man is James Alexander, the father of Vadal Alexander. His identity was first reported Thursday by the Baton Rouge Business Report. Funes’ lawyer, Walt Green, declined comment to Yahoo Sports when asked explicitly whether he or his client had heard from the NCAA. An LSU spokesman said in a statement that LSU has been engaged with the NCAA about the “ongoing inquiry” regarding the scheme. LSU has known about the alleged payment since 2018, but the NCAA has been limited in its investigative ability as to not interfere with Funes’ case. (This is similar to why the NCAA has been slow to react in the wake of the federal basketball corruption scandals.) The emergence of this information from a federal case comes at a vexing time for LSU, which was already under significant NCAA scrutiny for activity within its men’s basketball program. The Funes news comes amid an ongoing NCAA inquiry into the men’s basketball program. Coach Will Wade was suspended for more than a month earlier this year for not meeting with the school after a Yahoo Sports report detailed an FBI-intercepted call between Wade and aspiring agent Christian Dawkins. In the call, Wade expressed frustration about his inability to close what he described as a "strong-ass offer" for a recruit." In short, the Tigers are guilty. Per a source in Baton Rouge, the belief around town is Funes “diverted” much more than the $550 million the feds are pinning on him.

Funes is a superfan, one of those over the top booster types who gets his jollies being around coaches and players. Funes throws big parties around and his lifestyle hasn’t been negatively impacted by his legal woes. Some in and around Baton Rouge believe Funes will be a good soldier and take the fall, keeping his mouth shut while others “rally” around him. It’s obvious boosters gave money to the foundation to get the tax write-off, essentially laundering money that could go to players and recruits. This should be an easy call for the NCAA. The answers are right in front of them.

5. The Little Engine That Could faces Big Bad Michigan in the College World Series final series starting Monday in Omaha. Somehow, some way, I think the Commodores are going to pull it off. My pick: Vanderbilt in 2.

6. It was a big week in the NBA, as the association held its annual draft. For New Orleans and Memphis, it was an exciting night. Both franchises drafted cornerstone players, with the Pelicans getting Duke forward Zion Williamson and the Grizzlies selecting Murray State guard Ja Morant. If my house’s focus group is any indication, there is going to be a run on Williamson jerseys among middle school boys. Morant, meanwhile, will combine with Jarren Jackson Jr. to make Memphis one of the league’s more intriguing teams next season. Neither team is playoff-bound. Both have more pieces to acquire, but kudos to both organizations. They traded pieces they could no longer use and have begun dynamic rebuilds around young, attractive players.

7. This week will be a big one in the NBA too. No league does offseason drama like the NBA. Free agency begins a week from today at 6 p.m. Notable free agents (in alphabetical order) who are available include: Trevor Ariza, Harrison Barnes, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Michael Carter-Williams, Willie Cauley-Stein, DeMarcus Cousins, Jamal Crawford, Kevin Durant, Kenneth Faried, Marc Gasol, Tobias Harris, Rodney Hood, Al Horford, Dwight Howard, Kyrie Irving, Kawhi Leonard, Brook Lopez, Wesley Matthews, Paul Millsap, Jabari Parker, Julius Randle, Ricky Rubio, D’Angelo Russell, Jeff Teague, Klay Thompson, Jonas. Valanciunas, Kemba Walker and. Marvin Williams. Can Brooklyn get a star to accompany Irving to the Nets? Will Durant sign a long-term deal in Golden State and be traded in a year? Can the Mavericks land Horford? Does New Orleans add a veteran? What happens in the trade market? For those of us who love the NBA for its idiosyncrasies, the fun is about to start.

8. Major League Baseball is closing in on the halfway mark of the season and only one race, the National League Central, is particularly close. As of this writing, the Chicago Cubs lead Milwaukee by one-half game, St. Louis by one game, Cincinnati by 4 1/2 games and Pittsburgh by 5 1/2 games. Every other race has the division leader enjoying a lead of at least 5 1/2 games. Atlanta is the class of the N.L. East, and the Braves are getting better by the week. The Dodgers are playing .679 baseball. They have no weakness. The Yankees, Twins and Astros are running away with their races in the American League, though the Rays, Indians, Red Sox, Rangers and A’s are in position to have a compelling race for the wildcard spots. In the National League, only the Giants and Marlins have no real conceivable chance at a postseason run. In other words, there might not be much action at the trade deadline, meaning there’s a decent chance contenders aren’t going to be able to get much help from outside their organizations in the second half of the season.

Jonathan Howard authors the drink of the week for 10 Weekend Thoughts.

9. Jonathan Howard and I misfired from a communications standpoint last week, so here’s his Happy Father’s Day Drink of the Week, a week late (my fault; not his). But hey, we deserve a second Hallmark holiday, right? Here’s Jonathan: Happy Father’s Fay to all the Dads put there. We work, we strive, and we try to take care of all the people around us. We deserve a drink, and a stiff one at that. So, the old fashioned is your drink of the week.

The old fashioned is a style of cocktail that dates back to pre-prohibition. By definition the drink contains spirit, sugar, and bitters. It is like a sour, or daisy, in that it can be made with any type of spirit, though the whiskey variant is without a doubt the most popular. The drink has a ton of misconceptions and conflicting techniques in terms of how to make it. You will see powdered sugar, fruit, soda water, and all sort of ingredients added to the many versions of the drink.

The soda water was a part of the build when ice was not readily available and they needed it to dilute the drink. At this time is was also customary to use powdered sugar as a sweetener and add it to the soda to make a quick simple syrup. They would then add Bitters and Whiskey and whisk the drink to serve without ice.

The fruit became really prominent in Wisconsin when it was being made with sugar, fresh orange and cherry, bitters, and Brandy as the base. Among most bartenders this is called a Wisconsin Old Fashioned even when made with Bourbon or Rye. And is a perfectly accepted variant of the cocktail.

In today’s modern era, most bartenders use a base spirit, some type of simple syrup (brown sugar being my preferred option) and Angostura Bitters. The base spirit of a preference to taste depending on if you would like a spicy version using rye or a rounder sweeter version using bourbon. Dark Rum also makes a wonderful version, something on the sweet side. So regardless of your taste you can have a version you love.

My personal preference is a wheated whiskey for a base, with a simple syrup made of equal parts hot water and light brown sugar, and angostura bitters, stirred on ice and finished with a twist of orange. This is the most pure version of the drink and one I find to be the most balanced with keeping the base spirit as the highlight of the drink.

Cheers!

The Whiskey Old Fashioned

2 oz. Wheated Bourbon

1/4 oz. Brown Sugar Simple Syrup 2 Dash Angostura Bitters Directions: In a rocks glass add Whiskey, Sugar, and Bitters. Fill the glass with ice and stir until properly diluted and chilled. Add a bit more ice and finishing with a twist of orange.



