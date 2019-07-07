It's proverbial calm before the storm. Not much is going on in the Ole Miss sports world, so today will be heavily off-topic and brief. Next Sunday night, I'll be in Birmingham for Southeastern Conference Media Days. Football is drawing closer.

SEC and Big 10 regular season win totals now available @CaesarsPalace! pic.twitter.com/z7s59E7Fbq — Matt Lindeman (@lindetrain) July 1, 2019

1. Speaking of, win total over-unders are out. I like the under on Arkansas. I just don't see where the wins are. I think I like the under for Kentucky as well, though I'm less confident. I like the under for LSU, love the under for Mississippi State and love the over for Missouri. I like the over for South Carolina and the under for Vanderbilt. As for Ole Miss, I'd go over on 4 1/2. I think. 4-8 is possible, sure, but I'd bet five or six wins is a far more likely win total than four.

2. At some point this week _ Wednesday, I think _ the SEC is going to release the list of players who will be speaking at SEC Media Days next week in Hoover, Alabama. I have no idea who Ole Miss is taking. Here's who I think they should take: -- Matt Corral -- Scottie Phillips -- Benito Jones Corral is going to have to be the face of the offense _ and maybe the program _ this fall. That's a tall order for a redshirt freshman, so spending a day answering questions and navigating somewhat unpredictable scenarios would be good training. Phillips had a great junior season and figures to have a chance to be an All-SEC-caliber back this season. Exposure at Media Days would help his cause if he puts up the numbers this fall. Jones is a funny, big-personality guy. As Ole Miss turns the page from the Hugh Freeze/NCAA nightmare, having a guy like Jones show his personality on that stage would help change the narrative.

3. I haven't seen a basketball workout yet, but I've heard some rumblings from program insiders. Here are a few notes: -- Khadim Sy has competed the way Ole Miss coaches wanted him to early, a great sign that he's ready to play a huge role on this team. -- Austin Crowley is going to be a major contributor in his first season. Look for him to absorb a lot of Terence Davis' minutes. -- KJ Buffen has made major strides and appears poised to make a big step as a sophomore. -- Devontae Shuler is more open to staying two more seasons and becoming a more polished point guard before testing the professional waters. -- Franco Miller is finally healthy and he's been a pleasant surprise.

4. Shon Robinson's name has been percolating the last few days. Specifically, another service reported late last week Robinson is going to reclassify and enroll at Ole Miss in August. Robinson's coach, Phil Lowe, said Friday and. again Saturday Robinson is not reclassifying and will remain in the 2020 class. Sources close to Ole Miss said, however, the plan is indeed for Robinson to enroll in August and (preferably) redshirt this season, putting on 20 pounds or so of quality weight to prepare for the 2020-21 season, unless Robinson forced his way onto the floor as a true freshman. My. guess: Robinson is Oxford-bound next month and on the roster this season. My second guess: Ole Miss really didn't want this information out publicly right now, forcing reporters to make calls and ask questions and putting people in awkward situations.

5. NBA free agency basically culminated in the wee hours Saturday morning. Kawhi Leonard signed with the Los Angeles Clippers. Simultaneously, the Oklahoma City Thunder agreed to trade Paul George to the Clippers for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Danilo Gallinari, four unprotected first-round picks, one protected (top 14) first-round pick and two pick swaps. The trade made the Clippers a favorite to win the NBA title next June. It likely forced Toronto to tear apart what's left of its championship roster. It ended the Lakers' hopes of a super team and likely marked the end of the Thunder's first competitive window in Oklahoma City. Leonard went home. He talked George into coming with him. It once again revealed just how much power the players have in the league, as George had just signed a four-year deal in OKC one year ago. It also meant we now turn our attention to a season in which lots of teams _ Clippers, Lakers, Nuggets, Jazz, Trailblazers, 76ers, Bucks, Celtics, at the very least _ harbor realistic title hopes. Golden State could still be a contender if Klay Thompson returns in time for the playoffs. Other teams will be interesting. The league will be as entertaining as ever. Must-watch NBA League Pass teams: 1. Clippers 2. Lakers (the Lakers have to convince Anthony Davis to stay. Otherwise, it's a disaster.) 3. Pelicans 4. Grizzlies (I love what Memphis has done this offseason and I think Ja Morant is going to be a star). 5. Sixers 6. Bucks 7. Nuggets 8. Jazz 9. Hawks 10. Mavericks

Paul George took to IG to thank OKC and Russell Westbrook was quick to show love back.



(via @Yg_Trece | IG) pic.twitter.com/LIKmrG3fXv — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) July 7, 2019

6. Of course, the George trade puts Russell Westbrook on the clock. He's been with the Thunder (or Sonics, before the franchise moved to OKC) for his entire 11-year career. He's won an MVP, been to four conference finals, twice been the All-Star Game MVP and is absolute icon in Oklahoma. However, there's no way he wants to stay for a rebuild in his 30s, and it's senseless for the Thunder to pay the luxury tax for this roster. So, where does Westbrook go? Teams that have been mentioned are the Knicks, Pistons, Magic, Rockets, Bulls and Spurs. However, I think he's Miami-bound, likely as part of a three-team deal including Dallas. That would let the Thunder turn the page, go young, rebuild, accumulate assets and make decisions about Steven Adams, Jerami Grant and others. It would let Westbrook team with Jimmy Butler in Miami, making the Heat a fun team to watch and arguably a contender in the Eastern Conference.

7. Major League Baseball hit the all-star break after Sunday's games. Here are my first-half awards in the American League: Rookie of the Year: Brandon Lowe, Tampa Bay Rays Manager of the Year: Rocco Baldelli, Minnesota Twins Cy Young Award: Justin Verlander, Houston MVP: Mike Trout, Los Angeles Angels

CODY BELLINGER, YOU ARE RIDICULOUS. pic.twitter.com/AvDKVDk5SM — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) July 4, 2019

8. Here are my first-half awards for the National League: Rookie of the Year: Pete Alonso, New York Mets Manager of the Year: Brian Snitker, Atlanta Braves Cy Young Award: Hyun-jin Ryu, Los Angeles Dodgers MVP: Cody Bellinger, Los Angeles Dodgers

9. The United States Women's National Team won the World Cup Sunday in France, beating The Netherlands, 2-0. I apparently was the only human in North America who didn't watch. I went to the gym, where one TV didn't work, another was on the SEC Network (why?!?!), and the others were on ESPN. I checked in on Twitter and watched the coolness of our country rallying before a sports team representing us on the ultimate stage. I also couldn't help but notice the people who insist on everything being political. My God, man, a soccer game isn't a political statement. I've lived 49 years. I've been alive during the presidencies of Richard Nixon, Jimmy Carter, Ronald Reagan, George H.W. Bush, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, Barack Obama and now, Donald Trump. Through it all, the country has had good times and bad, challenges and prosperity, etc. Everyone, on both sides of the political spectrum, seems so freaking triggered right now. Everyone seems so eager to be offended. I simply don't understand it. I don't know why we, as a country, can't simply be excited that we once again dominated the biggest women's sport in the world. Little girls all over the country saw real role models, playing a sport many of them play, win at the highest possible level. That's cool. I'll get off my soapbox now.

The Starkville Academy family is grieving the loss of one of our own. Lake Little, who graduated this past May, was a kind hearted, talented, and inspiring young woman who brought joy to so many people. pic.twitter.com/rvv8TMys2e — Starkville Academy (@gosavols) July 7, 2019

NBA Fans During Free Agency 2019 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/HhFCvKxO3C — Cameron Magruder (@ScooterMagruder) July 6, 2019

Joe Maddon on the difference in the baseballs: “You could just have stamped Titleist on the side of these things.” — Jared Wyllys (@jwyllys) July 7, 2019

Thanks for the memories, J Lo. #22 pic.twitter.com/5gmEe3Bq4p — Kentucky Football (@UKFootball) July 3, 2019