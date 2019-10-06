If you were a University President who applied for the position at the risk of your job and found out the process was rigged, how would you feel about Ole Miss. University presidents are a small club. Word passes fast. — Cecil Brown (@CecilBrown18) October 4, 2019

1. I'll get to football in a bit, but Ole Miss' win over Vanderbilt Saturday wasn't the source of the buzz around town over the weekend. Glenn Boyce was hired as Ole Miss' new chancellor Thursday and announced via a press release Friday when the ceremony to announce his hiring had to be canceled. I have many opinions regarding what happened, but I'll try to be consistent with what I said at the outset: This is a topic for Ole Miss people, and it's one they need to hash out amongst themselves. However, I'll stray from that and say a few things from an outsider's perspective. I've read and heard many criticize the IHL and the process but. then say they plan to support Boyce. I find that hypocritical and conflicting. One can't, in my opinion, call for the abolition of the IHL or for Ole Miss to get out from under the control of the IHL and then support Boyce. The single most impressive line on Boyce's resume is his time at the top of the IHL. He was hired by the IHL to research candidates for the chancellorship. On Thursday, when the IHL aborted its process and called Boyce in for a quick "interview" before offering him the job, Boyce was ready and waiting. One would have to make one hell of a compelling argument to convince me Boyce wasn't complicit in the process that led to his hiring. If one is happy with Boyce, one is, by direct connection, happy with the IHL and the role it plays as a governing body. There's really no room to split hairs there. Boyce has a lot of work to do to win over huge segments of his new constituency. At some point, he has to address the process that led to his hiring with more than platitudes about how much he loves Ole Miss, how he met his wife at Ole Miss, etc. Boyce's performance on Friday's teleconference wasn't the type of thing that inspires confidence. His exclusive interview with The Daily Mississippian, also conducted on Friday, was worse. He came across, in my opinion, as irritated, smug and tone-deaf. He wasn't remotely conciliatory. It was hardly the rollout a new chancellor would wish for. Further proof: On Saturday night, as Ole Miss whipped Vanderbilt on the field below, Boyce was in a suite with his supporters. He was never publicly recognized. At some point, he'll have to go public. He'll have to become the face of Ole Miss if he's going to be successful. To this point, Boyce is more the face of the IHL than he is the university he now leads.

2. Friday was a bad look for Ole Miss. Frankly, it was one that should send some shock waves down the spines of her most ardent supporters. The ballroom at The Inn at Ole Miss felt like a powder keg at times Friday. Protestors shouted down officials and law enforcement, and Boyce supporters shouted at those student protestors. Frankly, Ole Miss caught a break. I'm not saying this is right, but it's my opinion some of the videos from Friday's protest go viral if just a couple of details are switched. Honestly, I'm stunned the incident got as little national play as it did. Again, I'll leave it to Ole Miss people to sort out the problems and the solutions. However, as a parent of a high school junior, I can emphatically tell you the events of Friday would lead to some questions on my part. I'd have questions about campus morale, about the general environment. Enrollment numbers are going to be released (and likely carefully nuanced) next month, and they're going to lead to more questions. Why, an interested party would ask, has enrollment fallen off again? Where are the students the school used to attract going now? Why? Bottom line: Friday's environment was hostile. It was unhealthy. It was unattractive. A caveat: I've been of voting age for 31 years and I've probably cast 90 percent of my votes for Republicans. However, I heard some people bragging about "winning" on Friday. There was poorly-veiled gloating. It seemed apparent many of the old guard, for lack of a better term, arrived at The Inn at Ole Miss to claim victory. Here's the thing many of those claiming victory apparently don't understand: Ole Miss is a business. It's in the business of recruiting young people and their families to spend their hard-earned money there getting an education. There is lots of competition. If the school can't successfully recruit enough of those kids, its profits will begin to suffer. If the profits suffer, people lose jobs, services decline, etc. It can become a bit of a spiral. The chancellor isn't supposed to be a Democrat or a Republican. He or she is not supposed to be conservative or liberal. He or she is supposed to be a uniter, someone who can delegate, lead, inspire, raise money, make difficult decisions, lobby and recruit. Ole Miss' search feels like it was something different than what it should have been. From the outside looking in, it felt like just another power battle -- this time between factions of the Ole Miss family. There's a desire by some to blame Bully Bloc, and while that's a very real group, I can't find a lot of evidence to support the theory that it sabotaged the search for Ole Miss' chancellor. Instead, it looks to me like Ole Miss' old guard consolidated its support around a candidate it believes it can control, and his IHL ties made that more than amenable to that entity. From where I'm sitting, the battle over the chancellor's post looked more like right versus left than it did Ole Miss versus Mississippi State. Most Ole Miss people, it should be noted, aren't power brokers. They're alumni or supporters who were simply clamoring for a candidate who would have appealed to the masses, who would have united, who would have healed some of the fractures. They wanted a charismatic leader who could raise money, communicate a message and move the university out of the malaise of the last few years. There are many wonderful people at Ole Miss who are trying to do just that. The university has fallen behind in some critical areas. It's a wonderful place, but it has to have a message that conveys the positives in a hyper-competitive environment. Friday wasn't a good look, and it was completely avoidable; that's the shame of it. However, it appears some put their personal objectives ahead of the greater good. That usually doesn't work out well.

3. On to football. Ole Miss was quite impressive Saturday, whipping Vanderbilt in every facet of the game en route to a. 31-6 win. The Rebels rushed for more than 400 yards, getting big games from John Rhys Plumlee, Scottie Phillips, Jerrion Ealy and Snoop Conner. Elijah Moore once again stepped up at wide receiver. The offensive line continues to improve. Defensively, the Rebels essentially pitched a shutout, embarrassing Vanderbilt along the way. Once again, Ole Miss' run defense was stout, and with some younger players getting more time in the secondary, the Rebels' pass defense was much improved. Ole Miss bothered Vanderbilt quarterback Riley Neal all night. In general, it was a whipping. If you aren't willing to give Matt Luke anything else, he deserves this much: His teams don't quit. They're resilient. This one fits that category as well. Young players are contributing all over the field. They're showing up for work, day after day, focusing on improvement. As I said Saturday night following the game, there is a strong sense inside the program that this team is ahead of schedule, even though the scoreboard might not support that stance. There's a confidence the Rebels are going to get a signature win soon, and there are certainly some opportunities forthcoming. We wrote a lot about the offense on Saturday night. Here's linebacker Lakia Henry and defensive back Jaylon Jones from Saturday's post-game media opportunity:



4. Up next: Missouri. The Tigers rolled over Troy Saturday, 42-10, but all of the postgame focus in Columbia was on the health of quarterback Kelly Bryant, who suffered a knee injury in the second quarter and did not return. The play was ugly, but there was optimism in the Tigers' locker room afterwards that the former Clemson quarterback is going to be OK. If Bryant can't go against Ole Miss, Missouri will turn to Taylor Powell. My friend and colleague, Gabe DeArmond, wrote about Powell Sunday morning, noting there's a lot of confidence inside the Mizzou program about Powell's competence under center. Missouri's defense is salty, so Ole Miss' offense is going to get a real test. Since losing at Wyoming to open the season, Missouri has played extremely well. We'll have coverage of both teams all week. Expect plenty of focus, in both Oxford and Columbia, on quarterback health this week.



5. It's time for my weekly ranking of the SEC. 1. Georgia -- The Bulldogs pulled away from Tennessee and embarrassed the Vols again. 2. Alabama -- Tua and the Tide will depend on offense in the big games. 3. LSU -- The Tigers' offense shows no signs of slowing. 4. Florida -- It's time to recognize the job Dan Mullen is doing in Gainesville. 5. Auburn -- Bo Nix looked like a freshman Saturday at Florida. 6. Missouri -- If Bryant is out any length of time, Mizzou will suffer. 7. Texas A&M -- The Aggies have Alabama at home and at Ole Miss in the next 13 days. Things could get weird. 8. South Carolina -- The Gamecocks have to go to Georgia Saturday, making it almost impossible to get on a roll. 9. Mississippi State -- The schedule makers were good to the Bulldogs. A trip to Tennessee beckons, and it should be an easy win. 10. Ole Miss -- The Rebels keep getting better. 11. Kentucky -- The Wildcats get Arkansas at home Saturday. A loss would be devastating. 12. Arkansas -- Prediction: The Hogs get their first SEC win in two years Saturday in Lexington. 13. Tennessee -- Mississippi State, at Alabama, South Carolina in the next 20 days. Can Jeremy Pruitt survive that? 14. Vanderbilt -- My God, the Commodores looked awful in Oxford.

6. I could never be an Associated Press Top 25 voter, as I don't profile as an objective journalist capable of such a thing. However, if a committee were to choose me, my ballot would look this today: 1. Georgia 2. Alabama 3. LSU 4. Ohio State 5. Oklahoma 6. Clemson 7. Florida 8. Wisconsin 9. Penn State 10. Boise State 11. Wake Forest 12. Auburn 13. Texas 14. Oregon 15. SMU 16. Baylor 17. Minnesota 18. Memphis 19. Michigan 20. Virginia 21. Iowa 22. Missouri 23. Cincinnati 24. Arizona State 25. Utah

7. Here are some leftover notes from around the Ole Miss beat: -- Ole Miss volleyball won at LSU Sunday, the Rebels' 11th straight win. After losing their first three matches of the season, Steven McRoberts' team is rolling and is now just one of two unbeaten teams in league play. -- Four-star guard Matthew Murrell is suddenly the prospect to watch if you're an Ole Miss basketball fan. Murrell, a Memphis native who is playing at IMG Academy, visited Vanderbilt over the weekend and is due at Ole Miss next weekend. Florida, Auburn and Texas are also in the mix for the 6-foot-3 guard, but the sense I get is it's a Commodores-Rebels battle. Ole Miss fans were disappointed when AJ Hoggard committed to Michigan State Sunday, a couple of days after Jaemyn Brakefield committed to Duke. The Rebels will be evaluating a few other prospects and can afford to be patient due to a full roster. Ole Miss will also likely be monitoring some possible grad transfers and reclassifying options. -- Ole Miss had a house full of visitors on Saturday night for the Vanderbilt game. Sources said the visits went well but there were no drastic developments. The bottom line is this: The Rebels really like the class they have committed and are holding steady right now, waiting on a handful of elite prospects to make decisions. None of those decisions, per sources, appear to be imminent. Ole Miss likely has 3-7 spots left in the class, depending on attrition. -- Silver Springs, Maryland, wing Madison Scott committed to Ole Miss' women's basketball program Friday. She's one of the top-rated players in the country.

Ouefs Aux Vin Rouge (Translation: Eggs with Red Wine)

8. It's Sunday afternoon, which means it's time for our weekly trip to France for the Taste of the Week. Here's Burton Webb with Taste of the Place, Lesson 6: Sometimes in French restaurants back in the States you might see this dish on the menu. I would advise ordering it. In France, it gets put on the menu as the weather is getting cooler at night. From across the pond, let me help you to being able to use ingredients that are probably in your kitchen. Combined together, they will make an outstanding dish for the ones you are entertaining. If you can picture in a quaint little village in France for a moment, there is a couple that needs to cook dinner and just arrived home a little late from work. As they are rummaging through the pantry and fridge, one exclaims, “We have eggs, some left over red wine, a few mushrooms, some bacon, and of course, butter.”

I will stop this story to say that every fridge in France has butter. It is our equivalent to crisco in the South. My grandmother always stocked up on crisco the same way that French people stock up on butter, there always needs to be a reserve…just in case. Onward with the story. “I have a few pieces of sandwich bread as well and some herbs,” one says. “Let’s then poach the eggs and make a sauce with the wine, bacon, and mushrooms,” exclaims the other! If your mouth is salivating a little bit, well, you are right where you need to be. Before the start of the recipe, I would like to give you some background information on how to manage the cooking of everything along with a few tidbits on the why. This way, if you are looking on your phone to replicate it, you can follow the step-by-step below. Ok, first off, poaching an egg isn’t hard. People say it is, but it isn’t. The water that you poach an egg in needs to be hot but never boiling. Let the water come to a slow boil first and then reduce the temperature so that it just has steam coming off the top of the water. Also, always add a little vinegar to the water after it boils. This will help the egg to stay together while cooking. Lastly, we are going to make croutons in the sauté pan that you cook the bacon in. The reason that we will do this is to not put the bacon fat in the garbage and too also add more flavor to the dish. The bread will absorb the bacon fat and so when you get a crouton for the dish, it will have a little bacon flavor to it. Yum. Ok, I think it is time to get to the chopper, I mean kitchen. Go Now! Things you will need:

2 People Who Possible Rummage Through the Pantry

Red wine left over from the previous night, so don’t drink the entire bottle Maybe some music playing on your phone or computer in the kitchen (I prefer to cook that way) 35 Minutes to get to Goodness Equipment Needed:

1 Medium Sauté Pan

1 Small Sauce Pot 1 Medium Sauce Pot 1 Cutting Surface 1 Pairing Knife and 1 Serrated Knife 1 Pair of Thongs (Spellcheck doesn’t catch everything, Tongs haha) 1 Rubber Spatula 1 Spider Skimmer (google search spider skimmers and you will see) Measuring Cups of 1 cup, 1/2 cup, 1 Tbsp, and 1 Tsp 1 Small, small bowl enough to crack an egg into 1 Small plate with a paper towel 3 Cooking Eyes on your Stove Top 1 Timer on your phone Ingredients Needed:

2 strips of bacon

2 eggs 4 Button Mushrooms 1 Sprig of Parsley 1 Sprig of Sage 2 Pieces of Loaf Bread 2.5 Cups of Red Wine (Merlot with Cherry is Great Here) 1 Cup Beef Stock 3 Tbsp of White Vinegar 2 Tbsp of Vegetable Oil 1 Heavy Tbsp of Brown Sugar 3 Tbsp of Butter (Cold) 1 Tsp Salt 1 Tsp Black Pepper Water from the Faucet Directions:

Step 1: “Mis En Place” everything. Yes I have said it before and I will say it again. Put all three of your pots and pans on the stove top. Add your water to the medium sauce pot and turn your heat to high. In your small sauce pot, add your red wine and brown sugar and also turn your heat to high. With the sauté pan, turn your heat to medium.

Step 2: You will need to slice the button mushrooms at about a pinkies width and put to the side of your cutting surface. With your bread, stack them one piece on another and then using your knife, slice a huge square out of the center. With the side pieces, slice those into little croutons pieces. The last thing that you will ned to slice is the bacon. Cut the bacon into large rectangles to that “pinky” width.

Step 3: The red wine and brown sugar will need to reduce to 1/3rd of its original volume. So look on the side of your pot and when it is at that level, add your beef stock to the pot. Reduce that now to half of the volume in the pot. It should take another 3-4 minutes. Turn your stove top eye off that has the reduction with it. At this point, your water should be boiling, reduce the heat to medium-low and add your vinegar to the pot.

Step 4: Now we will sauté the bacon pieces in the oil until they are cooked on both sides. This normally takes about 5 minutes with you moving them around with your “tongs.” Once completed, pull your bacon pieces out and put them on your small plate with the paper towel. If you see that there is a good amount of oil still left in the pan, that is a good thing. Add your bread squares and croutons to the pan and toast until golden brown on each side. Use your “tongs” to help assist with flipping them over and then place on your place that has the bacon.

Step 5: In the same pan that had the bread pieces, place your sliced mushrooms in to cook until golden brown on each side. Add the salt and pepper here as well. You are looking at about 2-3 minutes per side.

Step 6: Once your mushrooms are that beautiful color, add them and the bacon pieces to your red wine-beef stock reduction. Put the reduction pot on medium low on your stove top.

Step 7: It is time to poach an egg! Crack one egg into your small, small bowl. With the bowl hover it directly over the steaming water and slowly tilt it so that the egg runs off into the water. Do the same thing for your second egg and let both cook for 3 minutes. While the eggs are cooking, add your butter to the red wine reduction pot and turn off the heat. Use your spatula to spin everything around to ensure that the butter has melted. Yes this is that 1-2 punch of boxer, it is going to go quick.

Step 8 (Last step): Get your two serving plates out and place the square bread in the center of each plate. Use that “Spider skimmer” to gentle remove your eggs from the hot water and place one on each piece of bread. Next, spoon your sauce around each piece of bread using your spatula. Add your croutons to the top of everything and finally just shred with your fingers the sage and parsley over the top. And boy do you have a great little dish! Make sure to get all the sauce out of the pan because it is sooooo good.

Epilogue: This was a little bit of a different recipe yet, you have now learned to cook with wine to make a sauce and to poach an egg. I think that is fantastic! Be on the lookout in the coming weeks for when we start our Thanksgiving “build-up” of recipes to help you not only impress your guests but yourself during this special time. From the Mississippian in Paris, Bon appétit!



Whiskey Sour

9. Man can't live on food alone, or something like that. With that in mind, here's Jonathan Howard with the drink of the week: This whole sham of a chancellor hiring process has me sour. I don’t understand how a group of people without a vested interest in our University gets the authority to make a hire for the most important person on campus. It blows my mind, honestly. So, now we see how this whole thing turns out. Can he fundraise? Will he get the University enrollment back up? Maybe? Will that change the way it was handled? Sadly, no. And with that, the whiskey sour is your drink of the week. Very little is known about the cocktail’s history. The oldest historical mention of a whiskey sour was published in the Wisconsin newspaper, Waukesha Plain Dealer, in 1870. In 1962, the Universidad del Cuyo published a story, citing the Peruvian newspaper El Comercio de Iquique, which indicated that Elliott Stubb created the "whisky sour" in Iquique in 1872. But that’s about it. The whiskey sour is a derivative of the sour family of cocktails, which means the drink includes spirit, sugar and citrus. Other famous drinks in this category would be the daiquiri, gimlet, and Bee’s Knees. What separates the Whiskey Sour from the others is the traditional use of egg white in the cocktail. Egg White has been used in drinks as far back as colonial era. The spirit makes it completely safe to drink and adds a luscious texture and weight to the drink. When making the drink we utilize a “dry” shake. This is shaking the cocktail without ice to aerate the drink before diluting and chilling it. With an egg white, that whips it and makes the drink frothy which gives it the texture we talked about earlier. You should also typically serve a drink with egg white up in a chilled cocktail glass. Putting it on the rocks is fine but preferred with a block of ice rather than typical ice as it will take away from the mouth feel. Whiskey Sour

2 oz. Bulleit Bourbon

¾ oz. Fresh Lemon Juice ¾ oz. Simple Syrup (1:1) 1 Egg White Directions: In the large mixing tin, crack and separate the egg white from the yolk and place into the tin. Add in remaining ingredients. Dry shake for roughly 15 seconds. Crack open and add ice. Shake again for 15 seconds. Strain into a chilled cocktail glass and finish by expressing a lemon over the top to release the oils or a couple drops of bitters. This keeps the aroma of the drink intact. CHEERS!

Washington pitcher Max Scherzer (USA Today Sports)

