News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-03 19:38:57 -0600') }} football Edit

McCready: 10 Weekend Thoughts presented by Harry Alexander

10 Weekend Thoughts is presented by Harry Alexander.
10 Weekend Thoughts is presented by Harry Alexander.
Neal McCready • RebelGrove
Publisher

Ole Miss fell to 3-6 Saturday with a. 20-14 loss at Auburn. The Rebels play host to New Mexico State Saturday, but that's hardly the story around the program at this point.

Ole Miss basketball gets started this week as well, and it's the most anticipated hoops campaign I can remember in years.

I'll have thoughts on all of that and more this week on 10 Weekend Thoughts, presented by Harry Alexander.

Auburn Tigers defensive back Christian Tutt (6) returns a interception as Mississippi Rebels receiver Jadon Jackson (17) pursues in the final seconds of the game at Jordan-Hare Stadium.
Auburn Tigers defensive back Christian Tutt (6) returns a interception as Mississippi Rebels receiver Jadon Jackson (17) pursues in the final seconds of the game at Jordan-Hare Stadium. (John Reed/USA Today Sports)

1. This offense doesn’t work.

It’s as simple as that. It’s antiquated. It’s easily defended. It’s predictable.

Early in the season, it had its moments but it no longer works. It’s non-sensical.

There’s a tendency to focus on quarterback play _ and I’ll get there in a bit _ but Ole Miss’ primary issue right now is an offense that simply doesn’t work.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}