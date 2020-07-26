RebelGrove - McCready: 10 Weekend Thoughts, presented by Harry Alexander

1. Ole Miss' already-thin defense potentially took a huge hit over the weekend when outside linebacker/defensive end Sam Williams was charged with sexual battery.

Williams, who recorded six sacks last season in his first season at Ole Miss, had emerged as one of the Rebels' top defensive players. He had 9.5 tackles for loss and was garnering preseason acclaim as a potential impact player in the Southeastern Conference.

Instead, Williams was arrested Friday morning and charged with sexual battery. He posted $25,000 bond Friday afternoon.

“We have suspended Sam Williams indefinitely from all team activities," Ole Miss' football program said in a statement released to media Saturday afternoon. "We take these charges very seriously and will allow the legal system to run its course before making further determinations on his status in our program.”

Details of the events leading to Wiliams' arrest are sparse.