RebelGrove - McCready: 10 Weekend Thoughts, presented by Harry Alexander

I don't know. Before we go further today, remember those words: I don't know. You have lots of questions. I do, too. I'll do my best to answer them, but be forewarned: I don't know. Before you go further, I can tell you this: This isn't going to be a sunny read. It's going to be a very bad week.

"In the next 72 hours, college football is going to come to a complete stop."



Leaders around the industry are meeting over the next three days with expectation of a postponement or cancellation to the 2020 fall college football season.



with @ByPatFordehttps://t.co/ur7MQMD23D — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) August 9, 2020

1. This isn't going to be your standard 10 Weekend Thoughts. I don't have it in me today. I've got a lot on my mind and I'm bracing for what I anticipate will be a devastating week of news ahead. As of this moment, I don't believe we will have a college football season. We are essentially out of time. The season is less than seven weeks away, and every sign is pointing in the wrong direction. On Saturday, the MAC shut it down. The Big Ten dialed things down, telling programs not to proceed to the phase of preparation that includes contact. "Wouldn't be surprised if they push our season way back," one Big Ten assistant told me over the weekend. "Maybe even spring." The protocols regarding testing and quarantines make playing a season almost impossible. "If your center touches my (defensive tackle) and turns up positive, they both are out," the Big Ten coach said. "Can't play with that protocol in place." My guess is the season gets canned in the next 48-96 hours. I expect a very difficult week. You should too.

Power 5 AD just texted: “You and your colleagues are chasing the wrong story. The virus alone is enough to stop the season. But presidents are terrified of players organizing. It’s the paradigm shift to change amateur sports.” (1of2) — Matt Hayes (@MattHayesCFB) August 8, 2020

2. The Pac-12 presidents/chancellors meet on Tuesday, and no one believes the outcome is going to include a ringing endorsement for the 2020 football season. The Pac-12 players have organized and released a set of demands that are, frankly, laughable. Pac-12 commissioner Larry Scott met with the players, but they subsequently told the media they don't feel he's taking their concerns seriously enough. Whoever is advising the players is a fool. There's a list of demands players could easily get right now. For example, NIL rights, a one-time, no-penalty transfer clause and a cost-of-living stipend could all be bargained for without much work. Asking for 50 percent of the revenues, world peace, the eradication of racism and the Hope Diamond is a bit unrealistic. One can't completely blame any of the college leaders who are wondering if, just perhaps, this is a time to hit the reset button on the entire formula.

I don’t know about y’all, but we want to play. — Trevor Lawrence (@Trevorlawrencee) August 8, 2020

3. Yes, some college football players have exercised their right to opt out of the 2020 season. The overwhelming majority, however, want to play. That has always seemed significant to me. Some fans have criticized players who have opted out, but I think that's ridiculous. If you don't feel safe playing, don't play. However, all signs point toward players having no choice at all. I have so many thoughts about that, and I'm having a hard time processing them in a way in which I can make them easily communicated.

4. There is a question everyone in journalism should be asking of the subjects we cover: How much risk is acceptable? Is one positive test enough to shut down a team or cancel a game? If that's the case, it's over. How much of a concern is liability? If attorneys are telling chancellors and presidents that liability is a real issue, it's over. And then, you wonder if it's even practical. Look at the St. Louis Cardinals. They've played just five games due to two COVID breakouts. Their season is on hold to the point that the St. Louis Post-Dispatch openly wondered Sunday if Major League Baseball should excuse the Cardinals from the remainder of the season. Of course, there's this story, which, as Ross Dellenger wrote in SI, could be a game-changer.

One of the reasons I have thought the college football season would start was inertia. It would take action to stop it and i didn't see any signs anybody was willing to take action. The ball would just keep rolling and, well, now they're playing and we'll just see how that goes. — Ralph D. Russo (@ralphDrussoAP) August 8, 2020

5. So, what happened? Like I said at the beginning, we're running out of time. Camp must begin in about two weeks if a team is going to be adequately prepared for a Sept. 26 starting date. College programs likely look at the problems the Cardinals are having in Major League Baseball and wonder how in the world they'll ever get to through a season, knowing a two-week quarantine would throw everything off. Two such delays would make finishing on time impossible. Throw in the likelihood of spikes when students return to campus, the expense of testing, the reality of games without fans and the cautious advice chancellors/presidents are receiving from health officials and it just seems to be overwhelming. I hope I'm wrong. However, I'm bracing for very bad news. Is it possible the SEC goes it alone? I mean, I guess, but I don't see that happening. Could the SEC, Big 12 and ACC play if the Big Ten and the Pac-12 didn't? Sure, but again, if you play when no one else does, it creates another set of issues that will have to be addressed. I just don't see it happening. There's no way.

If #CollegeFootball doesn't happen this fall, then I believe you won't see it again until the fall of 2021 -- and that is after a good percentage of FBS athletic departments go under. Let me explain why: — MichiganPodcast (@MichiganPodcast) August 9, 2020

6. So, to your questions. Neal, if there's no football in the fall, will they try to play in the spring? Me: I guess so, but two season in one calendar year is too much, and everyone knows it. Top players will opt out, and they should. An injury in April could cost a player two years of eligibility. Players would push bask. Would TV pay premium prices for an inferior product in the spring and then dish out the same coin a few months later? Would fans be allowed in the stands in the spring? See what happens? You ask one question and I answer with 10 of my own. In my opinion, if there's no football in the fall, there won't be football again until September 2021. Neal, if there's no football, will there be a basketball season? Me: Great question. I don't know. The NCAA needs the NCAA Tournament. It needs it bad. However, if schools can't play football, they're going to be really, really reluctant to start any other sport unless they know it can make money. We all know women's basketball is the equivalent of setting cash on fire, and I doubt a school could play men's hoops without letting the women's program resume as well. Also, if it's not safe to play sports outdoors, is it safe to do so indoors? Does college basketball make money if fans aren't allowed? Frankly, I think if there's no football, there are no college sports until next fall. I pray I'm wrong. What happens to seniors? Do they get another year? Me: I don't know. I doubt it. That would create so much roster clutter. What happens with recruiting? Does the dead period extend through the calendar year in this scenario? Me: I don't know. I can't imagine official visits in 2020 at this point, and with no games to attend and a dead period ongoing, unofficial visits aren't happening either. My guess is coaches lobby for the early signing period to be pushed back this year. So what happens to athletics departments? Me: Pain. Layoffs, furloughs, shuttered programs, massive payouts. Everything would be on the table. What does this mean for towns like Oxford? Me: It's awful. Businesses won't make it. People will lose their livelihoods. It's the worst possible scenario.

Days after photos of packed hallways go viral, Paulding high school reports 9 COVID-19 cases https://t.co/L3TWlbfxrl — WSB-TV (@wsbtv) August 9, 2020

7. What role has the media played in this? Here's reality: People don't trust media right now, and I don't blame you. However, if the season is canceled, it's not the media that did it. We don't have that type of power. We don't have that type of influence. I completely understand and relate to the angst directed at much of the national media these days. For example, in the story linked above, let's break that down. There are 1,827 students at that school. In other words, 0.3 percent of students at the school tested positive. I could say so much more, but it's not worth the trouble at this point. That kind of thing is infuriating to people. This thing is impacting lives. People are losing jobs and livelihoods. I'll guess suicides have increased. I'd bet substance abuse has as well. Many want to figure out a way to live with the virus, and in fairness, it often seems many in the media aren't on that page. However, if college football gets shut down this week, it wasn't the media that did it. Don't fall for that narrative. It's bogus.

"Everybody is waiting to see whats gonna happen with college football."



Could we see a conference-only schedule on the hardwood as well? @GoodmanHoops with the latest. pic.twitter.com/pSXxlcDtg6 — Stadium (@Stadium) August 4, 2020

8. So what does this mean for us? Honestly, I don't know. In March, I got myself geared up mentally to get to August, and I think we did a hell of a good job. Now, I've got to get myself geared up to get to next August, and if I'm honest, I'm intimidated at the prospect. I'm hopeful Rivals does something(s) that rewards loyal subscribers. Some of us have pushed for that, and our bosses at Rivals are solid people who understand our jobs. I expect trying times. We had plans for a 2020 season. Those are obviously by the wayside now. Maybe we'll cover some NFL stuff. We'll still have recruiting and we'll cover COVID-related developments. But I'm not going to lie. This hurts and I'm going to need some time to process it before moving forward.

Burton Webb authors Taste of the Place each week on 10 Weekend Thoughts.

