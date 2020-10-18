1. In the heat of the moment, it's easy to forget the big picture.

That applies to anything. And it certainly applies to Ole Miss football.

Ole Miss lost at Arkansas Saturday, 33-21, committing seven turnovers in the process, to fall to 1-3. A week after scaring the hell out of No. 2 Alabama, the loss to the Razorbacks was a bit disconcerting -- unless, of course, you put it in perspective.

It's 2020. Ole Miss had COVID-19 distractions this week. That's not an excuse, mind you. As Nick Saban said Saturday, this is a season where distractions are the norm. However, that should serve as a reminder that for Ole Miss, this is Year Zero in the Lane Kiffin era. In a 10-game, conference-only, pandemic-riddled season that accompanies a recruiting dead period with no end in sight, there should be no expectations.

This is a season that is as much about establishing a culture and putting a product on the television screen as it anything.