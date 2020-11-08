RebelGrove - McCready: 10 Weekend Thoughts, presented by Harry Alexander

Lane Kiffin (USA TODAY)

1. Ole Miss enjoyed a bye week, just slightly past the midway point of the season. The Rebels (2-4) face South Carolina on Saturday night in Oxford, the first of four games in four scheduled weeks. Ole Miss is scheduled to end the regular season on Dec. 5 in Baton Rouge, La. I won't even bother trying to predict what bowl season will look like at this point, but I wouldn't be at all surprised to see the Rebels in a postseason game. On a number of fronts, Ole Miss would be attractive to a bowl, especially if it's relatively local (i.e., Memphis, Birmingham, Nashville). I think Ole Miss could easily win three of its four remaining games, giving the Rebels a strong 5-5 mark in Lane Kiffin's first year in Oxford. The Rebels appear to be better than South Carolina, who was mauled Saturday night at home against Texas A&M. Ole Miss will have a difficult time next Saturday, I suspect, in College Station. The Egg Bowl could be and probably should be fun for Ole Miss fans this year, and the season finale at LSU is certain winnable. Kiffin talked a lot in recent weeks about finishing strong, and his teams have been apt to do just that. This Ole Miss team might be a bit too flawed to finish with a 3-1 close, but the Rebels' offense might be explosive enough to pull it off. Regardless, it's been a fun season in Oxford, and there are rumblings of real recruiting momentum as well. After a relaxing week off, I anticipate a finish with a flourish.

2. During the bye week, we talked to safety A.J. Finley, who has been asked to play a huge role in the Rebels' secondary this season.

3. We also spoke with linebacker Ashanti Cistrunk, who has emerged as a player to watch over the next few seasons.

Florida running back Dameon Pierce (27) scores on a two-yard run against Georgia during the first half of a NCAA college football, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Jacksonville, Fla. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

4. Here's my weekly ranking of the Southeastern Conference: 1. Alabama -- There are teams out there that can beat Alabama, but I'm not sure any are in the SEC. 2. Texas A&M -- The Aggies look the part of a CFP team. 3. Florida -- The Gators' win over Georgia felt somewhat seismic to me. 4. Georgia -- The Bulldogs are good. Their fans demand great. 5. Auburn -- The league's luckiest team can make noise in the final weeks. 6. Arkansas -- The Hogs should be 4-2 with respectable losses to Georgia and Texas A&M. No one saw this coming. 7. Ole Miss -- Again, just a gut feeling, but I look for the Rebels to close strong. 8. Missouri -- Of the teams in the middle, the Tigers have looked consistently solid of late. 9. Kentucky -- The Wildcats' defense will keep them in most games. 10. LSU -- Someone has to be 11th. 11. Tennessee -- The Vols were dominated in the second half in Fayetteville. Let that sentence sink in. 12. South Carolina -- The Gamecocks' fans are going to demand change if this slide continues. 13. Mississippi State -- The Bulldogs' win over Vanderbilt was an empty a win as I've ever seen (and I've seen many). 14. Vanderbilt -- Same as it ever was.

Fans storm the field after Notre Dame defeated the Clemson 47-40 in two overtimes in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in South Bend, Ind. (Matt Cashore/Pool Photo via AP)

5. I'm not an Associated Press Top 25 voter, thank God, but if I were, my ballot would look like this today: 1. Alabama 2. Notre Dame 3. Ohio State 4. Clemson

5. Texas A&M 6. Florida 7. Indiana 8. BYU 9. Cincinnati 10. Oregon 11. Oklahoma State 12. Miami 13. Georgia 14. Wisconsin 15. Liberty 16. Coastal Carolina 17. Northwestern 18. Louisiana-Lafayette 19. Marshall 20. Oklahoma 21. Texas 22. Auburn 23. USC 24. Iowa State 25. Arkansas

Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes reacts to a call during an NCAA college basketball game against Auburn, Saturday, March 7, 2020, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

6. I am a preseason Southeastern Conference basketball voter. I turned in my ballot Sunday morning. Here's what it looked like: PREDICTED ORDER OF FINISH 1. Tennessee 2. Kentucky 3. LSU 4. Arkansas 5. Florida 6. Alabama 7. Ole Miss 8. South Carolina 9. Auburn 10. Texas A&M 11. Missouri 12. Mississippi State 13. Georgia 14. Vanderbilt My thoughts: There's a clear top-two. After that, at least in my opinion, there's a four-team tier from 3-6. Ole Miss is a wildcard. I think the Rebels are going to be very good, potentially a top-five team in the league, but there are a lot of new pieces, so I'd like to see them in action first. South Carolina, Auburn, Texas A&M and possibly Missouri are all intriguing. Mississippi State, at least in my mind, is another wildcard. Georgia and Vanderbilt are clearly the league's two worst teams. It's a loaded league. Loaded. It should be quite entertaining.

Florida forward Keyontae Johnson (11) goes for the dunk against Kentucky forward Nick Richards (4) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, March 7, 2020, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Alan Youngblood)

7. The SEC also asked for our picks for player of the year and All-SEC. Here's my ballot: SEC Player of the Year (Must be included on All-SEC team): Keyontae Johnson, Florida All-SEC Team 1. Keyontae Johnson, Florida 2. Trendon Watford, LSU 3. Yves Pons, Tennessee 4. John Petty, Jr., Alabama 5. Brandon Boston, Jr., Kentucky

President-elect Joe Biden gestures to supporters Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

8. This space has turned into my little personal diary of sorts, and starting next week, I'll move away from that and try to find other sports-related topics to focus on. However, my mind hasn't been on sports. I suspect that's the case for many of you. It was a tumultuous week, one that appeared to come to a conclusion of sorts when the Associated Press called the presidential election for former Vice-President Joe Biden on Saturday morning. A few people have asked for my thoughts. I'll include them here. If you don't care for my thoughts, that's cool, too. Skip ahead to Burton Webb's video and recipe. We all like bread, right? First, there is a majesty to an American election. I'm struck by it every time I cast my ballot. I waited in line Tuesday morning for more than an hour -- no mask outside, put my mask on inside; how people function with those things on all day is beyond me -- before voting. I didn't think we'd know the results on Tuesday night, and we didn't. As the days moved along, it was obvious, at least to me, that Biden was going to win. He ran an understated campaign against a sitting president who ran a poor campaign until the final two weeks. It was a risky strategy, but it paid off. He declared victory Saturday night in Wilmington, Delaware, and he'll become our president at Noon EST on Jan. 20, 2021. There's power in the peaceful transfer of power, also, and yes, I have no doubt it will be peaceful. As for President Trump, he has yet to concede the election, and while it's not the path I would advise him to take, I don't have a fundamental problem with it either. Trump believes the election results include fraud, crime and rigged machines. Trump believes dead people voted and that ballots were harvested and manipulated. He has a right, as an American, to his day in court. He also has the burden of proof. If he can prove his claims, we are witnesses to the greatest scandal in American history. If he can't, he will go down in history as a sore loser, among other things. But he most certainly has his right to his day in court. Former Vice-President Al Gore fought the results in Florida for 37 days in 2000, ultimately taking his case to the U.S. Supreme Court before conceding to then-Texas Gov. George W. Bush on Dec. 13. So, while I would advise Trump to concede and keep his powder dry, if you will, there's certainly precedent for the court battle he apparently intends to wage. Trump accumulated some 70.8 million votes, an incredible number that shows just how strong his base of support was. That's power, even if he's not in office. He's not going away, and whether it's by starting a network or pursuing a run in 2024 or throwing his support behind another candidate moving forward, the soon-to-be-former president will likely remain very much on the scene. Make no mistake; my field loves to loathe Trump. The media is obsessed with him, and that likely won't change much moving forward. Trump is a ratings bonanza, and when the newness of Biden wears off, the networks will be looking for ratings boosts. The media's dismissal of 70-plus million people, trying to lump them all as misogynistic, bigoted racists, is not only disingenuous but also incredibly harmful. Yet many in the media press on, stoking the flames of hate. I do believe the country, at least a large portion of it, has Trump fatigue. He was often belligerent and nasty, behavior traits that came back to bite him on Election Day. Women turned away from Trump and to a quieter, more publicly dignified candidate. Speaking of media, it's my opinion we're done as a medium of trustworthiness. I'm not sure who lost more credibility in the past week -- the media or the pollsters. The polls, with one exception, were all wrong. The media, with virtually no exception, refuses to understand just how divided this country is and makes no real effort to figure out why. The media is too busy taking up sides and advocating, but again, that's just my opinion. You're free to disagree. On Saturday, people congregated by the tens of thousands in cities all over America to celebrate Biden's win. Make no mistake; I'm cool with that. This was an emotional election, and the winners deserve to celebrate. The losers, meanwhile, gathered in peaceful protests in Pennsylvania, Nevada and elsewhere. I'm fine with that, too. We can't have a summer where we advocate for peaceful protests and then condemn those who do so at the conclusion of a heated presidential election. Here's what pisses me off: Many in the media, the same ones who excoriated those who attended Trump rallies in the closing days of the campaign, had no concern whatsoever during the celebrations on Saturday. Literally, there were media members who reveled in the celebrations Saturday who were critical of the spontaneous celebration at Notre Dame later that night when the Irish knocked off No. 1 Clemson in double overtime. You know my stand on this. I'm for opening up. If you want to go to a rally or celebrate Biden's win or storm the field in South Bend, go for it. I support you. I don't care if you wear a piece of cloth over your mouth, nose, chin or all or none of the above. However, I refuse to believe the virus can differentiate between gatherings, so, from a reporting standpoint, they're either all "super-spreaders" or they're not. Pretending that gatherings are different is gaslighting. Simple as that. As for me, I hold no real hope for the "unity" Biden and many in the media are calling for. As an aside: After the past four years, media aren't asking for unity, really. They're asking for capitulation. There's a difference. I mean, unity would be wonderful. So would me waking up tomorrow with a headful of hair. Both would be glorious occurrences. Neither are realistic. Instead, attention is going to be turned to two heated Senate races in Georgia. All eyes will be on that election, looking for signs of corruption, knowing the balance of power in the U.S. Senate -- and therefore, much of Biden's agenda -- could be at stake. So we're far from done with the ugliness and the name-calling, regardless of if and when Trump concedes. And then there's a matter of what happens at 12:01 p.m. EST on Jan. 20. Biden talked a lot this weekend about COVID-19, hinting nothing can be done in this country until the virus is defeated. There is fear among many of us of another shutdown. "I am just so scared," one of my children texted me Saturday. "My mental health is about to plummet." There are plenty who share that trepidation. Another shutdown will cripple the economy, destroy small businesses that are just hanging on by a thread and, frankly, kill people who otherwise wouldn't be harmed by the virus. In fairness to Biden, early reports indicate that while he will be obsessed with testing and contact tracing and masks, he is listening to Anthony Fauci, who has reportedly told the president-elect Americans wouldn't accept another lockdown. I hope Biden governs from a position of common sense and works towards a vaccine, all the while chilling the rhetoric associated with the virus. I'm not hopeful that will happen. Just as there is Trump fatigue, there is COVID fatigue. People are tired of it. Biden would be wise to remember the fear of a shutdown was a key selling point for the 72.5 million who either voted for Trump or Libertarian Party nominee Jo Jorgensen. Regardless, I will cheer for Biden come Jan. 20. On that day, he'll become our president, and his success is tied to our country's success. He asked on Saturday night that people like me, those who didn't support his bid, give him a chance. I will, but I'll do it cautiously. I'll do it hoping he proves me wrong, hoping he steers the country through a much calmer 2021. If you know me, though, you know I'm not much on platitudes, and there's no bigger platitude than hope. I'll be watching for results, and after the week we all just endured, I'll be watching skeptically.

Burton Webb authors Taste of the Place each week on 10 Weekend Thoughts.

9. It's time to eat, and here's the aforementioned Burton Webb with Taste of the Place, Lesson 61 -- Tartiflette. With the Thanksgiving Holiday just over 3 weeks away, I believe that it is time to introduce a few French favorites that you could incorporate into your repertoire of comfort foods. There will be no sparing of butter or cream! Potatoes are just as important a staple in French cuisine as in Southern states. There are many variations to dishes that feature this root vegetable, and this particular dish has bacon and Reblochon cheese in it. It comes from the Savoy region of France which is in the Alps; this is where it gained popularity at the restaurants located in the ski stations. The first mention in books dates back to 1705, so wow. Tidbit #1: It is probably going to be very difficult to find the elusive Reblochon cheese. If you cannot find it at the supermarket, I would use an unripe Brie cheese. Make sure to slightly push down on the center of the cheese to test it. If it is unripe, it will not leave an indentation where your finger was. Tidbit #2: If you want to add more flavor to the dish, make sure to use a nice applewood smoked bacon. It is wonderful. Tidbit #3: You have two options on the dimensions of the potatoes. If you want a chunky dish, medium dice them. For the other, slice them very thin. I am a fan of the dicing way. Tidbit #4 (Last one): The addition of wine to this dish can be omitted if you would like and whole milk used in its place. Things you will need: 4 People A glass of Chardonnay Preparation time: 1 hour Equipment needed: 1 Work surface and a chef’s knife 1 Sauté pan 1 Medium saucepot 1 Wooden spoon 1 Side plate Measuring cup of 1 cup 1 Deep casserole dish 13 x 9 1 Stovetop and oven 1 Strainer Ingredients needed: 10 Medium Yukon Gold potatoes, medium diced 2 Cloves of garlic, smashed 1 Tbsp butter 1 Medium yellow onion, sliced 1/4 lb Ham steak, diced 4 Slices of applewood smoked bacon (Wright’s Bacon), diced 6 Sprigs of thyme 1/2 Cup of Chardonnay 1/2 Cup of whole milk 1 Spoon of creme fraiche 1 lb of Reblochon cheese or unripe Brie Salt Pepper Directions: Step 1: Wash and dice the potatoes. Place in your medium saucepot. Add water, then salt. Taste the water! It should be just slightly salty. Step 1.1: Smash the garlic cloves with the backside of your knife. Add to the pot of potatoes. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat to a simmer and cook for 5 minutes. Step 2: In your sauté skillet, add your diced ham and bacon. Cook on medium heat until browned. About 7-10 minutes. Remove from the skillet and place it on your side plate. Step 2.1: Add the butter to the sauté pan, followed by the onions. Cook until slightly brown, about 8 minutes. Turn off the heat and add the thyme sprigs. Toss. Add the bacon and ham back to the skillet as well. Step 3: Preheat the oven to 400 degrees. Drain the potatoes and keep the garlic cloves. Pick them out and place on your cutting board. Mince. Add to your onion mixture and toss. Step 4: Add half of the potatoes to the casserole dish. Layer half of the onion mixture on top. Repeat the process one more time. Step 5: Put the skillet back on the stove and turn to medium heat. Add the wine, milk, and creme fraiche. Bring to a boil. Turn off heat. Salt and pepper. Step 5.1: Gentle pour over everything in the casserole dish. Step 6: Now slice the reblochon cheese in half longways, like a hamburger bun. Place on top of the casserole with the rind facing upward. Step 7 (Last step): Place in your pre-heated oven and cook for 35 minutes. If you think the top is getting too golden brown, continue to cook it. It needs to be brown, not golden. Pull from the oven and let sit for 5-10 minutes before eating. From the Mississippian in Paris, Bon Appétit!

Mississippi State Bulldogs head coach Mike Leach walks onto the field after the game against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

