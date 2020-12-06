RebelGrove - McCready: 10 Weekend Thoughts, presented by Harry Alexander

Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher talks with players in a timeout during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Auburn on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

1. So, what's next for Ole Miss football? I don't know. At least I'm not 100 percent positive. How's that for journalistic honesty? Ole Miss (4-4) suspended football operations until Dec. 8, putting the Rebels' Dec. 12 date at Texas A&M in jeopardy. The Southeastern Conference released an updated schedule on Friday, listing Ole Miss at Texas A&M as one of the games. Earlier Sunday, the league listed Ole Miss at Texas A&M playing Saturday night at 7 p.m. CST on CBS. As of this writing, while there are widespread rumors the game will be canceled, there has been nothing official that says as much. In fact, quite the opposite. Even Las Vegas-based casinos and sports books released early betting lines on the contest. Texas A&M (7-1) wants to play. The Aggies need to keep impressing the College Football Playoff committee as they hope to land the fourth and final spot in said playoff. It's conceivable the SEC could move Texas A&M's date with Tennessee from Dec. 19 to Dec. 12 and blame COVID-19 for Vanderbilt's issues. The Volunteers are currently scheduled to host Vanderbilt Saturday. Tennessee is just playing out the string at this point. No one likely cares enough to protest. Vanderbilt wouldn't mind the league putting it out of its misery, either. However, the league wants the TV money and lost games absolutely equates to lost revenues. Further, Ole Miss has said all season it wants to play, so if the Rebels are able, they're certainly willing. So, I don't know. Ole Miss will play LSU on Dec. 19 in Baton Rouge. That's known. As of this moment, nothing else is.

Brandon Buckhaulter (Rivals.com)

2. Ole Miss' program might be on ice for a few days, but the Rebels' future isn't. Ole Miss is tearing it up on the recruiting trail lately, ramping up for a strong close to the early signing period, which runs Dec. 16-18. Ole Miss landed junior college defensive lineman Isaiah Iton Sunday, and it's likely just the start of a week-full of commitments. I'd be surprised if Germantown, Miss., linebacker John Lewis didn't commit to the Rebels this week. I expect a re-commitment from Birmingham, Ala., defensive end Demarcus Smith Monday and I'd be surprised if Ole Miss hasn't landed a commitment from Flowood, Miss., wide receiver Brandon Buckhaulter later this week as well. Throw in the very real possibility of flipping Deion Smith from LSU and the reality that the Rebels are in more than a handful of other targets and it has a chance to be a remarkable class, especially given the fact that it's been conducted during a pandemic that has eliminated face-to-face recruiting.

Arkansas defensive lineman Dorian Gerald sits on the bench following a 50-48 loss to Missouri in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, in Columbia, Mo. Missouri won the game on a last-second field goal by Harrison Mevis. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)

3. It's time for my weekly ranking of the SEC. 1. Alabama -- No explanation needed. 2. Texas A&M -- The Aggies have a dominant run game and a veteran quarterback. 3. Florida -- Kyle Trask will get his shot at Alabama -- and the Heisman -- in two weeks. 4. Georgia -- Solid but not spectacular this season. 5. Auburn -- Fifth but falling. The Tigers should have lost to both Arkansas and Ole Miss, and most Auburn fans wish they had. 6. Ole Miss -- The Rebels' offense gives them a very slight edge over... 7. Missouri -- In a battle of fast-improving programs, Mizzou got a final-play field goal to beat... 8. Arkansas -- The Hogs have nothing to hang their heads about this season. Sam Pittman has fast made Arkansas respectable. 9. Kentucky -- It isn't the season the Wildcats hoped for, but they're not a pushover. 10. LSU -- 2021 is fast becoming a make or break season for Ed Orgeron. 11. Tennessee -- The Vols look lost. 12. Mississippi State -- The Bulldogs should be concerned about what's happening at Ole Miss and Arkansas. 13. South Carolina -- It's Shane Beamer's problem now. 14. Vanderbilt -- But No. 1 on the Woke Scale. Congrats.

Indiana's Jack Tuttle throws a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Wisconsin Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

4. I don't have an Associated Press Top 25 ballot, but if I did, mine would look like this today: 1. Alabama 2. Notre Dame 3. Ohio State 4. Texas A&M 5. Clemson 6. Florida 7. Cincinnati 8. Indiana 9. Iowa State 10. Georgia 11. Coastal Carolina 12. Miami 13. Oklahoma 14. Northwestern 15. Louisiana-Lafayette 16. Iowa 17. USC 18. Tulsa 19. BYU 20. Colorado 21. Buffalo 22. Texas 23. North Carolina 24. San Jose State 25. Liberty

Ohio State's Ryan Day (Kevin Noon)

5. Michigan athletic officials are pessimistic about their ability to travel to Columbus in two Saturdays for their annual football game against Ohio State, three people with direct knowledge of the situation told the (Detroit) Free Press. The pessimism comes as officials conduct contact tracing and await testing results on players and staff. At least a dozen members of the football program tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week, causing a shutdown of the program and this Saturday's game against Maryland, sources said. The sources requested anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly about the outbreak. Give me a moment while I feel bad for Ohio State. OK, I'm good. Ohio State, which moved to 5-0 with a win over Michigan State, must play against the Wolverines to have enough games to qualify for the conference title game. Following the Michigan-Maryland cancellation, Wisconsin athletic director Barry Alvarez suggested the Big Ten should change its rules. “I would think that if something would happen to Ohio State and they’d have to cancel another game, that that’s something that we’ve got to revisit,” Alvarez said. Here's the thing: If Ohio State only plays six games, that's squarely on the Big Ten. I'd rather reward Notre Dame (assuming a loss against Clemson in the ACC Championship Game), one-loss Texas A&M or unbeaten Cincinnati than reward the Big Ten, which made a bad decision in August only to reverse it later in the fall.

Back together on Monday for our our first team practice in preparation for our Thursday opener🔴🏀🔵👏👏👏 https://t.co/UH7uQmrsC0 — Kermit Davis (@OleMissKermit) December 6, 2020

6. Ole Miss basketball -- finally -- begins this week. Ole Miss opens on Thursday against Jackson State. The Rebels host UNC-Wilmington Saturday and Central Arkansas next Monday. After a COVID-forced shutdown, the Rebels will reconvene on Monday and resume preparations for a season that is likely to feature, for lack of a better word, a series of starts and stops. I expect Ole Miss to field a strong, deep, tough team. I just have no real idea what the season will look like. Teams with versatility and mental toughness, along with the ability to adapt on the fly, will be the ones that have the most success in what will almost certainly be a weird year. I anticipate a media opportunity this week, and it will be interesting to hear from Ole Miss coach Kermit Davis regarding how this delay has impacted his team.

7. It's almost impossible to believe, but the NBA season begins in 16 days. Here are my regular season predictions. I'll predict awards and a champion next week. * Teams play 72 games this season instead of 82. Eastern Conference: 1. Milwaukee Bucks 52-20 2. Boston Celtics 47-25 3. Miami Heat 46-26 4. Philadelphia 76ers 44-28 5. Brooklyn Nets 43-29 6. Toronto Raptors 42-30 7. Indiana Pacers 41-31 8. Orlando Magic 37-35 9. Atlanta Hawks 36-36 10. Washington Wizards 34-38 11. Chicago Bulls 29-43 12. Charlotte Hornets 26-46 13. Detroit Pistons 24-48 14. New York Knicks 21-51 15. Cleveland Cavaliers 19-53 Western Conference 1. Los Angeles Clippers 50-22 2. Denver Nuggets 49-23 3. Los Angeles Lakers 48-24 4. Dallas Mavericks 46-26 5. Portland Trail Blazers 45-27 6. Utah Jazz 43-29 7. New Orleans Pelicans 41-31 8. Phoenix Suns 40-32 9. Memphis Grizzlies 36-36 10. Golden State Warriors 33-39 11. Houston Rockets 32-40 12. Minnesota Timberwolves 28-48 13. Sacramento Kings 27-45 14. San Antonio Spurs 24-48 15. Oklahoma City Thunder 15-57

8. A friend recently sent me a story about former Ole Miss and San Francisco 49ers star Patrick Willis and his relationship with another former 49er, Lawrence Pillers. I've linked the story here. It's a phenomenal read. The story sent me down a rabbit hole of sorts. The game in which Pillers made a heroic play but was overshadowed by Dwight Clark's legendary catch is one of my fondest sports memories. It was played on my 12th birthday, almost four years after the Dallas Cowboys had given me my first sports heartbreak. My Uncle Alton lived in Denver in the late 1970s and we spent a Christmas there in 1977, just weeks before the Broncos and Cowboys met in Super Bowl

I was laid up with the flu watching that game, and the Cowboys' victory only made it worse. My love for the Broncos faded. My hatred for the Cowboys never did. I cheered for the Steelers in Super Bowl XIII a year later while all my north Louisiana friends worshiped Tom Landry, Roger Staubach, Tony Dorsett, Ed "Too Tall" Jones and those hated Cowboys. On that January day in 1982, I was all-in on the Niners. I had a Joe Montana jersey, one I had received on Christmas via Santa Claus via the Sears catalog. They were young and fresh, but they had their hands full that day with the Cowboys. I remember so much of that game, even before my weekend full of reminiscing. I vividly remember Eric Wright's tackle of Drew Pearson that saved the game, and I remember Dallas driving before Pillers' fumble-causing sack. I celebrated that day and then two weeks later when the 49ers beat Cincinnati for the Super Bowl title. The Cowboys fans in the neighborhood fell silent. Those were fun times, innocent times when my sports heroes were bigger than life. And that game was one that shaped a love of sports that has endured a lifetime. It's a great story. I hope you read it and enjoy it.

My son, Carson, battles a Lewisburg player for position Saturday during a middle school soccer game. Oxford won, 2-0. (Andrew Martin)

8b. I know Thanksgiving is in the past, but man oh man, was I thankful this weekend. On Friday night, my daughter, Caroline, got to perform at halftime of the Class 6A state title game in Jackson. The result, a 29-28 Oak Grove win over Oxford, was heartbreaking for Caroline and her classmates, but I was so thankful the season was allowed to be played and the girls were allowed to perform at one last game. On Saturday, my son Carson's soccer season, one that was put on ice last month due to COVID-19, resumed. His mood shift from a week of shutdown to a week of routine was remarkable, tangible, palpable. On a spectacular day in north Mississippi, Oxford beat Lewisburg twice, winning by 2-0 scores in both games. In the second game, Carson had a goal and an assist. More importantly, he had the biggest smile on his face. Sure, it's an abnormal year. Coaches are wearing masks and there's the constant threat of closure and cancellation, but it's made me appreciate the normal moments even more. The Chargers' middle school soccer team is now 3-0, and I cross my fingers hoping for more games. Each and every one is a gift. On Friday, the Chargerettes are scheduled to compete one final time in Caroline's high school career. After a couple of years' worth of close calls, their goal is a state title, and they're scheduled to compete on Friday in Jackson. God willing, the competition will be held. Win or lose, goal achieved or not, I'll be thankful to watch her chase that trophy one final time. The Chargerettes have been such a huge part of our lives for the past four years. They've put countless hours of work into preparing for Friday, dating back to the summer. They deserve a chance to succeed or fail, to celebrate or commiserate. Thank you to everyone who has had the courage to allow young people to do the things they love. That was a refrain I heard frequently this weekend. The people who have stood up for the kids and fought for them have been noticed.

Burton Webb authors Taste of the Place each week on 10 Weekend Thoughts.

Pain surprise

9. Let's eat. Here's our resident Parisian chef, Burton Webb, with Taste of the Place, Lesson 65 -- Pain Suprise (a.k.a. surprise bread). This has to be one of my favorite things that I have seen the French do since living in Paris. I learned it back in school and it is the best party pleaser out there. So as to describe this surprise, yeah I am ruining it, starts with a country bread loaf. Think of it as “tea sandwiches” but actually in the bread loaf. The surprise is that each layer is different. The combinations are endless for what you want to add between the slices. Traditionally it is made in a bread that is very tall, yet with most places where you can buy bread, you will have the purchasing options of loaf breads. So let’s change it up just a little bit. Tidbit #1: To find a suitable bread, you need to go to your local bakery. You are looking for a rather big country loaf of bread. Ask the people at the bakery for a bread that can feed about 6-8 people. Tidbit #2: I like to make mine with 3 different sandwich fillings. For example pork rillette with mustard and pickles, cured salmon with dill crème frâiche, and potatoes with cheese. Tidbit #2.1: If I was back home this holiday season, I would do the Southern trifecta: chicken salad, pimento cheese, and potatoes with bacon. Choose your favorites! Tidbit #3: If you would like to, you can bake the entire loaf in aluminum foil for 5 minutes in the oven. This will heat everything up for serving. Tidbit #4 (Last one): If you want to give it as a gift, make sure to slice the bread that day to ensure that it is fresh. Also, wrap it in decorate gift wrap with a ribbon. Easy present! Things you will need: 5-6 People Preparation time: 25 minutes A glass of wine, beer, or sweet tea Equipment needed: 1 Work surface and a bread knife 1 Baking tray Aluminum foil Baking Tray 1 Oven 3 Butter knives 3 Spoons Gift wrap and a ribbon (if you like) Oven mitts Ingredients needed: 1 Country loaf Butter Salt Pepper 3 Choices of sandwich fillings Directions: Step 1: Get your bread from the bakery, make sure to call the day ahead so that you have the bread for the time when you run by. Step 2: Slice the bread longways from top to botton as if opening up a baked potato. Then turn the bread 90° and slice it like a Hasselback potato - don’t slice it all the way down through. Step 3: Lay the aluminum foil on the baking tray and place the loaf on it. Turn your oven to 350°F. Step 4: Butter the bread slices a little or a lot, your choice. After, fill each sandwich with the different fillings until the entire bread is full. Step 5: Wrap the bread in aluminum foil and place in the oven for 5 minutes. Step 6 (Last one): Pull from the oven and then open up the aluminum foil. Place on the table and let the fun begin! From the Mississippian in Paris, have fun with this appetizer and Bon Appétit!