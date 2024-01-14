Retiring soon? How long should you wait to take social security? What accounts should you pull from first? Already retired? Should you consider ROTH Conversions? These are some of the questions that can only be answered with a personalized retirement income plan. Andrew Sego with Sego Wealth Management specializes in helping folks just like you come up with their retirement gameplan. Whether you meet at his office in Collierville or prefer Zoom from anywhere, schedule a free discovery meeting and see what they can do for you. www.rebelsretire.com. Stress out about the Rebels, not your money. www.rebelsretire.com

1. We all knew at some point Nick Saban would retire. My friend and former colleague, Glenn Guilbeau, wrote a story in September citing anonymous Saban friends. The story indicated Saban was nearing the end and was looking forward to retiring to his new home in Florida and enjoying golf and being a grandfather. The story passed my smell test, in part because of how well I know Guilbeau and how much I knew he and Saban connected during Saban’s time at LSU, when Guilbeau was covering the Tigers as a local beat reporter. Guilbeau works for Outkick now, and that publication/website is owned by Clay Travis. Therefore, it never gained any national traction. Yet, here we are, less than four months later and Saban is no longer the Crimson Tide’s head coach. He announced his retirement on Wednesday. Less than 72 hours later, Alabama had hired Kalen DeBoer away from Washington, which lost the national title game versus Michigan on Monday night in Houston. Saban’s legacy is easy to define. He’s the greatest college football coach ever. He’s the GOAT. What he did at Alabama likely will never be replicated. DeBoer is an excellent coach with a tremendous track record, but living up to Saban’s standard will likely prove impossible. Wednesday was the end of an era. Saban changed the game, and his presence will continue to loom over the game for decades to come.

2. Saban’s Alabama staff has already been raided, and per multiple sources, Ole Miss’ Lane Kiffin has been one of the marauders. Per several sources, Ole Miss is hiring Alabama tight ends coach Joe Cox. Cox spent two seasons at Alabama after working in the same capacity at Charlotte. Cox also has experience at South Carolina and Colorado State. As Georgia's starting quarterback in 2009, Cox completed 185 of 331 pass attempts for 2,584 yards and 24 touchdowns, at the time the second-best single-season total in UGA history. An offensive captain, Cox led the Bulldogs to a record of 8-5, and was named Walter Camp Offensive Player of the Week for his five-touchdown, 375-yard performance at Arkansas. For his career, Cox completed 56 percent of his passes for 3,016 yards and 29 touchdowns. Cox was the 2004 state of North Carolina Gatorade Player of the Year and AP Prep Player of the Year, and a Parade Magazine All-American at Independence (N.C.) High School. He holds a bachelor's degree in psychology from Georgia (2009). Also over the weekend, Georgia reportedly hired Saban’s offensive coordinator, Tommy Rees, away from Tuscaloosa and to his staff in Athens.

3. As of this writing, Derrick Nix remains on Ole Miss’ coaching staff. He was pursued/is being pursued by Auburn coach Hugh Freeze to be the Tigers’ offensive coordinator. Sources familiar with Nix’s thinking said he would only leave for Auburn if he were offered the full title, not a co-offensive coordinator title. Nix, per sources, is very happy personally in Oxford and enjoys working for Kiffin. He does have a lot of respect for Freeze, however, and it won’t be over until Freeze and Auburn hire someone else. And obviously, everyone has a price. Kiffin, per sources, would love to keep Nix and coordinator of recruiting strategy Kelvin Bolden on his Ole Miss staff in 2024, as he believes, I’m told, those two men have been absolutely critical to the Rebels’ recent recruiting success, both in pursuit of high school talent and also in working the transfer portal. Kiffin has assembled a strong coaching staff. He’ll fight to hold it together. Part of success, of course, is others try to emulate it.

4. Ole Miss continued to put the finishing touches on its transfer portal class over the weekend. Virginia Tech transfer portal tight end Dae’Quan Wright committed to Ole Miss on Sunday. Sources indicated South Alabama transfer portal defensive back Yam Banks committed as well, though he has not made his decision public as of this writing. Ole Miss continues to search for help via the transfer portal, even after securing a commitment from North Carolina transfer portal offensive tackle Diego Pounds. At the risk of being repetitive, Ole Miss anticipates being active in the May portal window, and that likely includes searching for offensive line impact and depth. It should also be noted that the market for offensive lineman was bullish in December and January, as more and more programs are taking notes from Ole Miss and quickly rebuilding a roster via the portal

5. Ole Miss defeated Vanderbilt Saturday, 69-56, drawing some interesting commentary from Commodores head coach Jerry Stackhouse. "Best team money can buy," Stackhouse said during his post-game media availability. "That's where they are. That's how they approached it. They got it done. It's about adding experience. You add juniors and seniors. You go in the portal, you can add juniors and seniors. We don't add juniors and seniors at Vanderbilt. They just don't transfer to us. That's what it is. So we know that.” Ole Miss improved to 15-1 overall and 2-1 in the Southeastern Conference with the win. Vanderbilt fell to 5-11 and 0-3. The Commodores have struggled to adapt to the new era of college sports. Ole Miss, under first-year coach Chris Beard, has thrived. "They got a nice roster," Stackhouse said. "Obviously, those 7-footers (Moussa Cisse and Jamarion Sharp) changed the game for them. There's a lot of rim protection around there. They get their hands on the offensive boards. They're big targets on the inside.” Personally, I had no issue with what Stackhouse said. He spoke truth, even if it came across as a bit whiny. Beard has come to Oxford, changed the culture, added some players via the portal and turned Ole Miss into an NCAA Tournament contender.

6. As mentioned earlier, Ole Miss improved to 2-1 in SEC play on Saturday with the win over Vanderbilt. The Rebels hit the road this week, playing at LSU on Wednesday and at Auburn on Saturday night. The Rebels return home on Jan. 24 versus Arkansas. Beard said Saturday he’s been pleased with players’ buying in to the culture and trying to “fight to become a team.” “We’ve got a long ways to go,” Beard said. “The players are bought in to trying to get done what we want done.” Beard said he has been pleased with the shot selection and overall play of guard Matthew Murrell. “That dude’s about one thing — winning,” Beard said, noting that every day isn’t going to be about Twix ice cream bars. “The ability to respond from game to game, from practice drill to practice drill, from possession to possession. Hopefully, that’s a good trait of hopefully a team that can do some things in the last couple of months of the season.”



7. It’s time for my weekly ranking of the SEC, complete with NET rankings in parentheses: Auburn (8) — The Tigers are electric on both ends. Alabama (5) — When the Tide is dialed in on offense, they’re a Final Four-caliber club. Tennessee (6) — The Volunteers flirted with an 0-2 week but came back to win at Georgia. Kentucky (18) — The Wildcats lost at Texas A&M in overtime on Saturday but they’re immensely talented. Texas A&M (42) — I keep waiting for the Aggies to figure it out and go on a roll. That might have begun versus Kentucky. Mississippi State (33) — The Bulldogs knocked off Tennessee but couldn’t finish the week at home versus Alabama. Ole Miss (57) — When Jaemyn Brakefield is scoring, Ole Miss’ offense is elite. South Carolina (54) — As Beard has done at Ole Miss, Lamont Parris is performing at miracle with the Gamecocks. Georgia (83) — Mike White had Tennessee on the ropes Saturday. Instead, the Bulldogs are a solid 2-1 in the SEC. Florida (48) — The Gators bounced back from a loss at Ole Miss with an impressive win over Arkansas. LSU (95) — The Tigers ran into a machine Saturday at Auburn, but Matt McMahon’s team has been solid so far this year. Missouri (117) — The Tigers simply had to have that home game against South Carolina Saturday. Instead, Mizzou lost in overtime. Arkansas (113) — The Razorbacks are just inexplicably bad so far this season. Vanderbilt (251) — The Commodores’ season is disastrous so far.

8. The NBA will hit the halfway mark this week. Here are my first-half awards: Coach of the Year: Chris Finch, Minnesota Timberwolves Rookie of the Year: Chet Holmgren, Oklahoma City Thunder Most Improved Player: Tyrese Maxey, Philadelphia 76ers Sixth Man of the Year: Malik Monk, Sacramento Kings Defensive Player of the Year: Rudy Gobert, Minnesota Timberwolves Most Valuable Player: Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets All-Defense Team: Rudy Gobert, Minnesota Timberwolves; Brook Lopez, Milwaukee Bucks; Derrick White, Boston Celtics; Alex Caruso, Chicago Bulls; Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder All-Rookie Team: Chet Holmgren, Oklahoma City Thunder; Victor Wembanyama, San Antonio Spurs; Jaime Jaquez Jr., Miami Heat; Brandon Miller, Charlotte Hornets; Brandin Podziemski, Golden State Warriors All-NBA Team: Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets; Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers; Giannis Antentokunmpo, Milwaukee Bucks; Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder; Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks



9. It’s time to eat. Here’s our resident Parisian chef, Burton Webb, with Taste of the Place, Lesson 218 — Velouté Soup with Butternut Squash, Sweet Potatoes, and Mushrooms. It’s comfort food season with the weather the way it is. Eat some good soup with some veggies and enjoy. Also, for your toppings, go wild…maybe even add some hot sauce. Tidbit #1: Velouté is French, which means velvety. The way you get this texture is from the roux you prepare before adding the stock. We will use chicken, but of course, you can do vegetable stock. Tidbit #2: You will need an immersion blender to pulse everything after it cooks. This is the easiest route. Tidbit #3: This is a one-pot meal, so easy to clean up. Things you'll need: 6 servings Preparation time: 20 minutes Cooking time: 40 minutes Utensils needed: Work surface and chef’s knife Large saucepot and small saute pan Immersion blender or regular blender Whisk and Ladle Measuring cups Ingredients: 1/4 cup butter 1/4 cup all-purpose flour 2 tbsp minced shallots 4 cups chicken broth 2 cups butternut squash, peeled and diced 2 cups sweet potatoes, peeled and diced 2 cups mushrooms, sliced 1 cup milk Salt and white pepper For the Garniture: 1/2 cup mushrooms, thinly sliced and sautéed 1/4 cup seeds, toasted Fresh parsley, chopped, for garnish Mise en Place: Step 1: In the saucepot, melt the butter over medium heat with the shallots. Add the flour and whisk continuously to form a smooth roux. Step 1.2: Pour in the chicken broth, whisking constantly to avoid lumps. Add the diced butternut squash, sweet potatoes, and mushrooms to the pot. Bring to a simmer and let cook until tender, about 20-25 minutes. Step 2: Use an immersion blender to blend the soup until smooth. Pour in the milk after and blend just a few seconds more to incorporate. Season the soup with salt and pepper to taste. Simmer for an additional 10-15 minutes to allow flavors to meld. Final: Step 3: In a separate pan, sauté the thinly sliced mushrooms until golden brown. Toast some seeds in a dry pan until they become fragrant. Step 3.1: Add the seared mushrooms to the bottom of the dish and then ladle the soup over. Top with the grains and hot sauce if you would like. In this way, the mushrooms are there secretly and it is a good surprise for your taste buds. Enjoy From the Mississippian in Paris, Bon Appétit!

