1. Chris Beard brought Cam Brent to his post-game press conference Saturday afternoon.

He was making a statement.

Brent, the Rebels’ diminutive walk-on point guard, rarely plays. The son of former Ole Miss assistant and former Jackson State coach Wayne Brent, Brent scored one point, dished out one assist and had a steal in the Rebels’ embarrassing 86-60 loss to Texas A&M.

Brent pays his own way through school and doesn’t make any money from NIL (or pay-for-play, as it should be called).

“(Brent) has heart,” Beard said. “He’s a competitor. ‘Mugs’ is one of those guys who doesn’t lose. We’re going to build a program here to that point.”

Beard was talking to the rest of his team by talking about Brent. On Saturday, the Rebels basically didn’t show up. They got mauled by a desperate Texas A&M team. Ole Miss was whipped in virtually every facet of the game and with a few exceptions, not too many of the Rebels seemed to care. Beard certainly appeared to feel the same way.

“From time to time, you run out of time,” Beard said. “There’s a difference between running out of time and losing and (Saturday) we lost. But not ‘Mugs.’”

Beard referred to Brent’s “courage,” adding that he “deserved the right” to come to the press conference to discuss the Rebels’ outing.

Beard referenced all of his career stops Saturday, leading up to a comment about getting to the point at Ole Miss where players play with the kind of effort he expects. Brent, Beard said, played “Ole Miss basketball” Saturday, adding, “There wasn’t a lot of Ole Miss basketball out there (Saturday).”



