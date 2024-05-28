Retiring soon? How long should you wait to take social security? What accounts should you pull from first? Already retired? Should you consider ROTH Conversions? These are some of the questions that can only be answered with a personalized retirement income plan. Andrew Sego with Sego Wealth Management specializes in helping folks just like you come up with their retirement gameplan. Whether you meet at his office in Collierville or prefer Zoom from anywhere, schedule a free discovery meeting and see what they can do for you. www.rebelsretire.com . Stress out about the Rebels, not your money. www.rebelsretire.com

I hope all of you had a wonderful Memorial Day weekend. Mine was interesting, in that I did something unplanned — I went a full four days without watching sports.

Again, it wasn’t intentional. On Friday, I was exhausted and the Cubs-Cardinals game got rained out in St. Louis. So I slept. For the next three days, Laura and I hung out at the pool, grilled and binged Ted Lasso, a show that I’ve watched before. When our oldest child, Campbell, told her she’d love it, she made a mental note. Suddenly, on Saturday afternoon, we were watching Ted and Coach Beard — spoiler alert! — fly across the pond to begin their new gigs at AFC Richmond.

So I go into a very abbreviated version of 10 Thoughts on this Tuesday morning with very little knowledge of what’s happening in the sports world. One might think that would be disconcerting for someone like me who writes and talks about sports, and it probably should be, but I thoroughly enjoyed it.

It makes this weekly exercise more difficult, but it’s summer time, and we’ve never been the outlet to force content where there’s very little to be had.

Speaking of, a note on scheduling: For the first time in ages, I actually have a fairly busy summer schedule, so 10 Weekend Thoughts will be published somewhat erratically at times over the next couple months. As a Christmas present, Laura bought us tickets to see Hootie and the Blowfish. That’s going to eat up most of my weekend, so next week’s version will likely be published on Monday.

So, off we go…