McCready: 10 Weekend Thoughts, presented by Sego Wealth Management
I hope all of you had a wonderful Memorial Day weekend. Mine was interesting, in that I did something unplanned — I went a full four days without watching sports.
Again, it wasn’t intentional. On Friday, I was exhausted and the Cubs-Cardinals game got rained out in St. Louis. So I slept. For the next three days, Laura and I hung out at the pool, grilled and binged Ted Lasso, a show that I’ve watched before. When our oldest child, Campbell, told her she’d love it, she made a mental note. Suddenly, on Saturday afternoon, we were watching Ted and Coach Beard — spoiler alert! — fly across the pond to begin their new gigs at AFC Richmond.
So I go into a very abbreviated version of 10 Thoughts on this Tuesday morning with very little knowledge of what’s happening in the sports world. One might think that would be disconcerting for someone like me who writes and talks about sports, and it probably should be, but I thoroughly enjoyed it.
It makes this weekly exercise more difficult, but it’s summer time, and we’ve never been the outlet to force content where there’s very little to be had.
Speaking of, a note on scheduling: For the first time in ages, I actually have a fairly busy summer schedule, so 10 Weekend Thoughts will be published somewhat erratically at times over the next couple months. As a Christmas present, Laura bought us tickets to see Hootie and the Blowfish. That’s going to eat up most of my weekend, so next week’s version will likely be published on Monday.
So, off we go…
1. It’s apparently court-watching season, so while the political class waits for a verdict in New York vs. Trump, the college athletics world is celebrating a settlement of several cases in California. I’ve grown so tired of the topic that I can barely read it without my eyes glossing over, but my Yahoo colleague, Ross Dellenger, has stayed on top of it throughout. He wrote this late last week:
Class-action attorney Mark Berman, co-counsel Jeffrey Kessler and their legal teams have reached a historic settlement agreement that will distribute $2.8 billion in back damages to former athletes and, perhaps more consequential, features a revenue-sharing model for athletes in the future.
Berman, a triathlete and cyclist who lives with his family in Seattle, is no stranger to big wins. He took down big tobacco. In fact, he has sued the NCAA more than a dozen times, the first a 2004 case on behalf of walk-ons.
But this one — a settlement of three consolidated antitrust cases: House, Carter and Hubbard — is different from them all. This agreement topples the NCAA’s long-standing rules around amateurism and, he says, protects the organization from future legal challenges.
Trust him on that, he says. If anyone would know, it’s him.
“I can’t imagine there’s another case out there. I’ve been the guy thinking about them all!” Berman laughed. “I’m now like ‘Oh my gosh, I may have no more NCAA litigation! What am I going to do with myself?!’
“We’ve totally revolutionized compensation for athletes,” he continued. “It’s been a 20-year battle. An amazing journey.”
The defendants, the NCAA and power conferences, and the plaintiffs, a bevy of former athletes, notified the court of an agreement of settlement terms Thursday. Such a move only closes one chapter and opens another: a lengthy settlement finalization process and then — of most importance — the creation and implementation of a new college model, including a potential new-look enforcement and scholarship structure.
