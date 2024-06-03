1. Ole Miss landed another four-star commitment on Sunday, this one from Auburndale, Fla., defensive back Keon Young. I asked Rivals national recruiting analyst John Garcia Jr. for some thoughts, as he has scouted Young.

“Ole Miss just landed one of the most balanced safety types in the Sunshine State for the class of 2025,” Garcia said. “Keon Young is a play-maker on the back end, equally willing to jump a passing lane and turn the ball over as he is to fill the alley and deliver a tone-setting strike. The multi-year starter at Sunshine State power Lakeland High School has true centerfield ability, displaying range from hash to hash and the instincts to play the football at its highest point.

“The savvy he shows allows for plays all over the field, with enough leverage to play in the box and support the run or even lock up a tight end or bigger wideout one-on-one. His nose for the football and balanced package may remind Rebel fans of recent star AJ Finley.”