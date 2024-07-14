Retiring soon? How long should you wait to take social security? What accounts should you pull from first? Already retired? Should you consider ROTH Conversions? These are some of the questions that can only be answered with a personalized retirement income plan. Andrew Sego with Sego Wealth Management specializes in helping folks just like you come up with their retirement gameplan. Whether you meet at his office in Collierville or prefer Zoom from anywhere, schedule a free discovery meeting and see what we can do for you. www.rebelsretire.com. Stress out about the Rebels, not your money. www.rebelsretire.com

Note: I wrote 10 Thoughts prior to Saturday's assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump. I write this from Downtown Dallas, some four-tenths of a mile from Dealey Plaza, where President John F. Kennedy was assassinated in November 1963. My Uber went right by the site, and I'm contemplating walking over there in a minute to look around again. I have so many thoughts about what happened Saturday in Pennsylvania and more about what could have been. I wonder what today would be like in our country had a gunman's bullet been a quarter of an inch more accurate or had Trump not turned his head at just that moment or had the wind been any different in that split-second. I was in the fifth grade when President Ronald Reagan was shot outside the Washington Hilton. I remember everything about that day, from Mrs. Leachman's reaction near the end of the school day to the radio on in the school bus to watching the news that afternoon and night, obsessed to the point that I, an avid sports fan at that age, wasn't all that interested in the national championship game being played that Monday night. Reagan, obviously, survived and the nation rallied around him. I guess over the past 43 years, I'd grown to assume that our presidents -- and presidential candidates -- were basically safe. Clearly, I was wrong. Saturday was a day we'll all remember for the rest of our lives. Maybe it was a turning point for our country, an inflection point of sorts. I doubt it, but I'll hope. I pray for Corey Comperatore's family and the others who were struck with bullets intended for Trump. I pray for the former president's full recovery and for his safety. Most of all, I pray for our country. You come here for sports. I'm cognizant of that, nd I'll turn my attention to them.

DALLAS — Southeastern Conference Football Media Days begins Monday here in Dallas. It’s mid-July, of course, so there are still a couple of weeks of summer remaining before the start of preseason camp, but the storylines are plentiful. 1. Here are just a few: — Texas and Oklahoma have officially joined the league after a few seasons of lame-duck purgatory in the Big 12. The Longhorns and Sooners bring two big brands and a ton of cache to the most powerful league in college sports. Bringing this event to Dallas, site of the annual Red River Rivalry game, is a nod towards the two schools. — Commissioner Greg Sankey will kick things off Monday morning with his annual state of the SEC speech. Sankey, presumably, will address all the big-picture topics staring at the sport — NIL, the House settlement, revenue sharing, further conference realignment, SEC/Big Ten breakaway rumors and more. Sankey is perhaps the leading voice in college sports, so his words will be parsed for clues. — Several SEC teams enter the season as legitimate contenders for the newly-expanded 12-team College Football Playoffs. Georgia, Texas, Ole Miss, Alabama and Missouri are all frequently mentioned as likely CFP participants. LSU and Tennessee are in the conversation as well, and some bring up Texas A&M as a possible surprise. Everyone can’t make it, of course, so disappointment for several SEC teams is inevitable. — There will, of course, be hot seat conversation. Arkansas’ Sam Pittman needs a big bounce-back season to escape the flames in Fayetteville. Florida’s Billy Napier needs a fast start to cool rampant speculation in Gainesville. The Gators’ schedule is grueling, especially in the second half of the season. South Carolina’s Shane Beamer’s seat isn’t that hot, but a disastrous campaign in Columbia could bring intensifying heat. Vanderbilt’s Clark Lea faces an impossible task, but another winless SEC season could bring talk of change to Nashville in late November. The schedule: Monday: LSU, South Carolina, Vanderbilt and Ole Miss Tuesday: Georgia, Tennessee, Oklahoma and Missouri Wednesday: Alabama, Mississippi State, Florida and Texas Thursday: Arkansas, Texas A&M, Auburn and Kentucky

Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin celebrates with quarterback Jaxson Dart (2) after a touchdown against the Penn State Nittany Lions in the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

2. Ole Miss’ contingent — Lane Kiffin, Jaxson Dart, Jared Ivey and Tre Harris — will make their rounds on Monday afternoon. The Rebels figure to be one of the most compelling subjects this week in Dallas. After an 11-2 season in 2023, one capped by a Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl win over Penn State in Atlanta, Ole Miss landed arguably the top transfer portal class in the country and saw several players — including Ivey and Harris — elect to stay in Oxford for another season. Several players have referred to the upcoming season as “The Last Dance,” a nod toward the Netflix documentary on Michael Jordan and the 1990s Chicago Bulls. Jordan’s final Bulls team won its third straight championship, knowing at the end of that season, the team would disperse and players and coaches would go their separate ways. Anything short of an appearance in the CFP would be a stark disappointment this season in Oxford. The Rebels have a veteran-laden team, a Heisman Trophy candidate at quarterback, rebuilt offensive and defensive lines and a favorable schedule. It’s all there for Ole Miss, and no one is shying away from the lofty expectations.

Ole Miss defensive tackle Walter Nolen watches from the sideline during the Ole Miss Grove Bowl Games at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Miss., on Saturday, Apr. 13, 2024. (Bruce Newman/Special to the Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK)

3. Of course, there are questions facing Ole Miss. For example: — How do the Rebels handle the hype? In the past, certainly during my 16 seasons on the Ole Miss beat, the Rebels have gotten a lot of mileage out of the disrespect angle. Ole Miss teams have been able to say they’re overlooked, under-appreciated and disrespected. Us-against-the-world has been a rallying cry and a source of motivation. No one can say that this year. There are very few detractors and an abundance of respect. The Rebels won’t sneak up on anyone in 2024. Instead, they have a giant target on their collective backs. — How does Ole Miss replace Quinshon Judkins? Yes, former All-SEC running back — and his family — was a giant pain in the ass off the field. No one not named Judkins disputes that. However, with Judkins at Ohio State now, there’s a massive production hole that must be filled. Last season, Judkins rushed 271 times for 1,158 yards and 15 touchdowns. In 2022, he rushed 274 times for 1,567 yards and 16 scores. Over the course of the past two seasons, he’s been the best running back in the SEC. Ole Miss will try to replace his productivity with a multi-pronged approach. The Rebels have a stable of running backs, including former Miami running back Henry Parrish Jr. and former LSU running back Logan Diggs. They have a loaded wide receiver room and a willing runner in Dart. They have a fortified offensive line and one of the best play-callers in all of college football in Kiffin. In other words, Judkins can be replaced, but those pretending he doesn’t leave a void are disingenuous. — Will chemistry be an issue? Kiffin will almost certainly talk about chemistry and team culture on Monday. It’s a valid concern. The Rebels leaned heavily, once again, on the transfer portal. They added Walter Nolen from Texas A&M, Princely Umanmielen from Florida, Pooh Paul from Arkansas, Trey Amos from Alabama, Yam Banks from South Alabama, Key Lawrence from Oklahoma, Juice Wells from South Carolina, Dae’Quan Wright from Virginia Tech and Louis Moore from Indiana, and that’s just to name a few. Getting all of those newcomers on the same page can be a chore, as Ole Miss learned in 2022. The Rebels had excellent chemistry a year ago and proved to be a very resilient club, erasing deficits in wins over Tulane, LSU, Arkansas and others. Repeating that will almost certainly be critical this fall, especially if there’s any sort of early-season setback. — Are the Rebels good enough up front? A deficit of size and talent on both lines of the scrimmage was glaringly apparent in a blowout loss at Georgia last season. Kiffin acknowledged that publicly and then dove into the portal to address the issue. The Rebels looked much bigger and much deeper in the spring, but will it be enough against the top of the SEC?

Texas Longhorns Head Coach Steve Sarkisian watches from behind the play during the first quarter of the Longhorns' spring Orange and White game at Darrell K Royal Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Texas, April 20, 2024. (Sara Diggins/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK)

4. If I remember to fill out a ballot this week in Dallas, my predicted order of finish will look like this: 1. Georgia — The Bulldogs haven’t lost a regular season game in three years and the roster is stacked. 2. Texas — I thought about Ole Miss here, but the Longhorns are slightly more talented. 3. Ole Miss — This team should make the CFP. Simple as that. 4. Missouri — The Tigers, like Ole Miss, have a veteran-laden team, a star in Luther Burden III and a very favorable schedule. 5. Alabama — The Tide isn’t as deep as usual as it enters Year 1 under Kalen DeBoer, but Alabama absolutely has the talent to make another title run. 6. LSU — The Tigers lost a Heisman-winning quarterback and two first-round NFL Draft wide receivers. That’s a ton to replace, but that’s a talented roster in Baton Rouge and the schedule sets up for momentum. 7. Tennessee — The Vols might be a year away from true CFP contention, but Josh Heupel has done a phenomenal job in Knoxville and Tennessee is potentially scary. 8. Oklahoma — Welcome to the SEC, Sooners. A team that would be favored to win the Big 12 is middle of the pack in its new league. Jackson Arnold is the real deal at quarterback and the Sooners’ defense should be salty. Oklahoma, at a minimum, will play spoiler in the SEC. 9. Texas A&M — All the Jimbo Fisher speculation distraction is gone now. New coach Mike Elko will have the Aggies motivated and prepared. My guess is Texas A&M ruins someone’s CFP hopes. 10. Kentucky — The Wildcats have been solid over the past several seasons and I believe that will hold true again this fall. It’s an experienced team with a great deal of continuity. 11. Auburn — I still have a ton of questions about Hugh Freeze and the Tigers, but the second year in the system should provide for more consistency. 12. Florida — It’s not impossible that the Gators are a pleasant surprise this fall, but the back half of the schedule is as unforgivable as possible. 13. South Carolina — The Gamecocks are really going to miss Spencer Rattler’s poise and consistency. Former Arkansas running back Rocket Sanders, if he returns to form and health, could give South Carolina a dangerous running game. 14. Mississippi State — It’s Year 1 for former Ole Miss and Oklahoma offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby. Former Baylor quarterback Blake Shapen is under center and there are questions all over the roster, but there’s no pressure on the Bulldogs this fall. 15. Arkansas — The Hogs’ schedule is brutal and a bad start could lead to a mid-season collapse. The return of Bobby Petrino as the Razorbacks’ offensive coordinator is an intriguing storyline. 16. Vanderbilt — Hey, at least the stadium improvements are nice and Nashville remains a vibrant home base.

LSU Tigers offensive linemen Will Campbell (66) waits for the snap during the first half against the Ole Miss Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

5. My preseason All-SEC ballot will look like this: Offense: QB — Carson Beck, Georgia RB — Montrell Johnson Sr., Florida RB — Trevor Etienne, Georgia WR — Tre Harris, Ole Miss WR — Luther Burden III, Missouri TE — Caden Prieskorn, Ole Miss OL - Will Campbell, LSU OL — Tate Ratledge, Georgia OL — Tyler Booker, Alabama OL — Kelvin Banks Jr., Texas OL — Eli Cox, Kentucky Defense: DL — Walter Nolen, Ole Miss DL — Landon Jackson, Arkansas DL — Shemar Turner, Texas A&M DL — Trey Moore Jr., Texas LB — Danny Stutsman, Oklahoma LB — Deontae Lawson, Alabama LB — Harold Perkins, LSU DB — Malachi Moore, Alabama DB — Malaki Starks, Georgia DB — Andrew Mukaba, Texas DB — Toriano Pride Jr., Missouri Specialists: K — Graham Nicholson, Alabama P — James Burnip, Alabama KR — Barion Brown, Kentucky PR — Zavion Thomas, LSU

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) throws a pass at Bengals spring practice at the IEL Indoor Facility in Cincinnati on Wednesday, June 12, 2024. (Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK)

6. The NFL season opens Sept. 5 in Kansas City with the defending champion Chiefs entertaining the Baltimore Ravens. This week, I continue my sure-to-go-awfully-wrong predictions for the coming season by turning my attention to the loaded AFC North. 1. Cincinnati — Joe Burrow is back and healthy and the Bengals will enjoy an easier schedule. 2. Baltimore — The Ravens remain very much a Super Bowl contender with Lamar Jackson under center, but the schedule is a bear. 3. Cleveland — The Browns should challenge for a playoff spot this season. Some believe Deshaun Watson and Co. could win the division. 4. Pittsburgh — I’m looking for Mike Tomlin’s 17-year streak of finishing .500 or better to come to an end.

Detroit Tigers pitcher Tarik Skubal (29) delivers a pitch against L. A. Dodgers during the second inning at Comerica Park in Detroit on Friday, July 12, 2024. (Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK)

7. The Major League Baseball All-Star Game will be held Tuesday night here in the Metroplex. The American League will play host to the National League at Globe Life Field in Arlington. Here are my mid-season awards for MLB: American League MVP — Aaron Judge, New York Yankees National League MVP — Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Dodgers American League Cy Young Award — Tarik Skubal, Detroit Tigers National League Cy Young Award — Chris Sale, Atlanta Braves American League Rookie of the Year — Mason Miller, Oakland A’s National League Rookie of the Year — Paul Skenes, Pittsburgh Pirates American League Manager of the Year: Stephen Vogt, Cleveland Guardians National League Manager of the Year: Pat Murphy, Milwaukee Brewers

Oxford High School coach Hunter Crane and my son, Carson, following Tuesday's all-star game in Brandon.

8. Today is a huge day in international soccer. Spain and England meet in the UEFA European Championship at 2 this afternoon in Berlin. Argentina and Colombia square off at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami at 7 tonight in the Copa America final. Both matches should be epic. Both tournaments have made this “summer of soccer” one that fans of the game will remember for ages. England seems like a team of destiny after escaping disaster in the final minutes of their Group of 16 match against Slovakia. The Lions then defeated Switzerland and the Netherlands to get one win away from their first major tournament win since 1966. Sixteen-year-old sensation Lamine Yamal has made Spain must-watch TV throughout the tournament. Lionel Messi is, as always, the headliner for Argentina. Even as his career enters the twilight phase, as evidenced by some subpar finishing efforts in this tournament, Messi is still getting into good spots to score and he’s ever-dangerous. Colombia defeated Uruguay in a classic and boasts a deep, talented squad. Camilo Vargas has been excellent in goal and if the dominant backfield of Carlos Cuesta and Davinson Sanchez can check Messi, the Colombians have a real shot to win the title. I never played soccer, unless you count the YMCA leagues in Ruston as a kid, but I’ve grown to love the sport. This summer, it has replaced baseball for me, and I never would’ve imagined that just a few years ago. My son, Carson, is obviously a huge reason why. He’s entering his senior season at Oxford High School and his last club season with Tupelo Futbol Club. He played in the Mississippi Association of Coaches Randy West All-Star Soccer Game Tuesday night in Brandon. His North team beat the South team, 2-1, and he had a blast. He just missed a big moment midway through the second half. He took a shot from well outside the 18-yard box and missed by a fraction. His shot hit the bottom of the top crossbar and fell to the turf. Lots of players and coaches were talking to him about it after the game. The fun part for him was getting to play with guys he’s competed against these last few seasons. He loved getting to play on the same team with Madison Central’s Drew Raffaelle (the best defender in the state; it’s not even debatable) and Braden Buchanan. He got to play with Hernando’s Wilson Crane (the best goalkeeper in the state, and that’s saying something, as Itawamba AHS’s Hagan Pearce is excellent) and Callaway Metzger, who won North MVP honors after scoring the game-winning goal in the final minutes with a dramatic header. He was once again teammates with Lafayette’s Porter Lindsay, who played for years with Carson back during his Flood days. He was raving about Lewisburg’s Ben Ellis, Southaven’s Edmilson Vilches and Center Hill’s Joseangel Solis. He got to play with his TFC teammates Thaxton Weems (Saltillo), Jay Sanders (Tupelo) and Mason Beaman (North Pontotoc). His Oxford coach, Hunter Crane, was there to watch and support Carson as well as the two Oxford girls who played in the girls' all-star game earlier Tuesday. Several other coaches who have and will coach against Carson were remarkably kind and supportive after the game. He was just joyful when he got back in the truck to head to our hotel. It was a remarkably happy dad moment. It was a terrific event and an honor he will cherish, I suspect, for the rest of his life.

Burton Webb authors Taste of the Place each week for 10 Weekend Thoughts.

9. It’s time to eat, and you get a double-dip of recipes this week. Here’s our resident Parisian chef, Burton Webb, with Taste of the Place, Lesson 243 — Fried Chicken Sandwich with Pickled Vegetables and Mango. Lesson 244 follows. This sandwich is a game-changer. Perfect for a satisfying meal that packs a punch of flavor. Tidbit #1: Marinate the chicken for at least 30 minutes to ensure it’s flavorful and tender. Double-dip the chicken in the batter for an extra crispy crust. Tidbit #2: Serve the sandwich immediately for the best texture and flavor. If you are doing a few, turn the oven to 250 degrees. You can place them on a wire rack on top of a baking sheet to keep them warm. Things you will need: 4 people Preparation time: 45 minutes (plus 30 minutes marinating time) Cooking time: 20 minutes Your favorite light beer Utensils needed: Work surface and chef’s knife Mixing bowls Frying pan or deep fryer Tongs Paper towels Measuring cups Ingredients needed: 4 chicken filets 1 cup buttermilk 1 egg 1 cup all-purpose flour 1 cup panko breadcrumbs 1 tsp garlic powder 1 tsp paprika 1/2 tsp salt 1/2 tsp black pepper Vegetable oil for frying For the Sandwich: 4 brioche buns 1 avocado, sliced 4 lettuce leaves Mayonnaise (optional) Mise en Place: Step 1: Marinate the chicken. In a mixing bowl, whisk together the buttermilk and egg. Add the chicken filets, ensuring they are fully submerged. Cover and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes. Step 2: Preheat the oil—heat vegetable oil in a frying pan or deep fryer to 350°F. Step 2.1: Prepare the breading station. In a mixing bowl, combine - the flour, panko breadcrumbs, garlic powder, paprika, salt, and black pepper. Step 3: Remove the chicken filets from the marinade, allowing excess buttermilk to drip off. Dredge each filet in the flour mixture, pressing to adhere. For extra crispiness, dip the filets back into the buttermilk and then again in the flour mixture. Fry the chicken in the preheated oil until golden brown and cooked through, about 4-5 minutes per side. Transfer to a paper towel-lined plate to drain. Final: Step 4: Assemble the sandwiches. Slice the brioche buns in half and lightly toast them if desired. Spread mayonnaise on the bottom half of each bun. Place a lettuce leaf on top, followed by the fried chicken filet. Top with pickled vegetables and mango, avocado slices, and the top half of the bun. From the Mississippian in Paris, Bon Appétit!