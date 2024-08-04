Retiring soon? How long should you wait to take social security? What accounts should you pull from first? Already retired? Should you consider ROTH Conversions? These are some of the questions that can only be answered with a personalized retirement income plan. Andrew Sego with Sego Wealth Management specializes in helping folks just like you come up with their retirement gameplan. Whether you meet at his office in Collierville or prefer Zoom from anywhere, schedule a free discovery meeting and see what we can do for you. www.rebelsretire.com . Stress out about the Rebels, not your money. www.rebelsretire.com

1. Caleb Warren arrived at Ole Miss in 2019. The Rebels were coming off a 5-7 season and a 32-point Egg Bowl loss to Mississippi State.

A year later, after a season in which the Louisville, Miss., product appeared in just one game, Matt Luke was out. Lane Kiffin was in. Throw in a pandemic, two 10-win seasons, a November collapse and now more preseason hype than Ole Miss has seen in decades and Warren has seen it all as he readies for his final season.

“I mean, at the time, it would have been something crazy to talk about, you know?” Warren said during an exclusive interview with RebelGrove.com last week. "I mean, we were just so far down. But I remember the first day Kiffin and his staff came in here, we had a team meeting. We had like a long six-week break over Christmas and stuff after that season because we didn't make a bowl game.

“And I remember we was talking and the first thing he said was ‘We will never ever be sitting here ever again.’ He stuck true to his word ever since then. So it's been really great to see this program turn around and just be a part of that, knowing I had a foot and door for that. It's really special.”

As this final season approaches, Warren, who appears to be getting reps at center and guard, said he’s trying not to think too deeply about it and just focus on the present.

“It's kind of a little bit of, like, sweet and sour, I guess, because this is it for me,” Warren said. “You know, I've had a long career here, great career, and I love this place of death.

“I mean, I've got one opportunity with this team one season, so I'm just really looking forward to enjoying every moment and going out there and putting my best foot forward.”

Warren was asked what he’ll remember most when his unique Ole Miss career comes to an end.

“All the games, mainly, just running out the tunnel on Saturday, that's something that's really special, man,” Warren said. “There’s so much I can talk about, but just being with the guys and all the new guys each and every year, I mean, how this team has changed so much. It's great to just have all those memories with so many people and have so many friendships. It's really great.”



