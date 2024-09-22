McCready: 10 Weekend Thoughts, presented by Sego Wealth Management

Retiring soon? How long should you wait to take social security? What accounts should you pull from first? Already retired? Should you consider ROTH Conversions? These are some of the questions that can only be answered with a personalized retirement income plan. Andrew Sego with Sego Wealth Management specializes in helping folks just like you come up with their retirement gameplan. Whether you meet at his office in Collierville or prefer Zoom from anywhere, schedule a free discovery meeting and see what he can do for you. www.rebelsretire.com . Stress out about the Rebels, not your money.

1. Lane Kiffin provided on Saturday night one of the most clear views yet into the state of the Ole Miss program he’s built.

The fifth-ranked Rebels had just dispatched of Georgia Southern, 52-13, in a game that was decided in the first 90 seconds or so. Ole Miss announced a Vaught-Hemingway Stadium attendance record and the Rebels finished the non-conference portion of the schedule with a 4-0 record, having blown out Furman, Middle Tennessee, Wake Forest and Georgia Southern on consecutive weeks.

On Saturday night, as the attention shifted to the upcoming Southeastern Conference slate, Kiffin also provided a glimpse into the brand he and his staff have built in Oxford. On offense, the brand is fun. On defense, the brand is violence. Put together, it’s an elite winning combination.

“Our main objective is to win and get to 1-0, but we’ve built this thing with some style, hoping that it was entertaining and this is what it would look like — for your fans and for recruits watching that would say, ‘Man, I want to go play there,’” Kiffin said.

The Rebels drew some penalties on defense on Saturday night — roughing the passer, holding, etc. — that led to some postgame questions for Kiffin. He didn’t bristle; in fact, he admitted he had already talked to his team about making careless errors and how they could come back to haunt the Rebels in SEC play. That said, Kiffin clearly likes the defensive identity Pete Golding and Co. have built.

“I think sometimes when you create a team that’s a really physical team that’s really going to try to play really physical at a high level with you snap to snap, it’s going to get violent and you’re not going to be the least penalized team, especially defensively,” Kiffin said. “I understand that. I understand what we’ve created. …We’ve got to not have the penalties we can avoid.”