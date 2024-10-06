McCready: 10 Weekend Thoughts, presented by Sego Wealth Management

Retiring soon? How long should you wait to take social security? What accounts should you pull from first? Already retired? Should you consider ROTH Conversions? These are some of the questions that can only be answered with a personalized retirement income plan. Andrew Sego with Sego Wealth Management specializes in helping folks just like you come up with their retirement gameplan. Whether you meet at his office in Collierville or prefer Zoom from anywhere, schedule a free discovery meeting and see what he can do for you. www.rebelsretire.com. Stress out about the Rebels, not your money.

COLUMBIA, South Carolina -- I was supposed to get out of Columbia at 6 a.m. today. I stayed up late, working, with the intent of getting a few hours of sleep before leaving for the airport. I watched the end of Arkansas' win over Tennessee and then some of Miami's win over California (if I were a conspiracist about college football officiating, that game would have me deep-digging assorted theories) and then crashed. I woke up at 4, showered, got dressed and exited the hotel by 4:20. Before I pulled out of the lot, I looked at my phone. My flight had been delayed for more than four hours. So, I re-booked and crashed for another couple of hours. After a crazy Saturday, a discombobulated Sunday seems fitting, I suppose.