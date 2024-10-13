McCready: 10 Weekend Thoughts, presented by Sego Wealth Management

Retiring soon? How long should you wait to take social security? What accounts should you pull from first? Already retired? Should you consider ROTH Conversions? These are some of the questions that can only be answered with a personalized retirement income plan. Andrew Sego with Sego Wealth Management specializes in helping folks just like you come up with their retirement gameplan. Whether you meet at his office in Collierville or prefer Zoom from anywhere, schedule a free discovery meeting and see what he can do for you. www.rebelsretire.com . Stress out about the Rebels, not your money.

HAMMOND, Louisiana — Well, the sun rose on Sunday.

If you’re looking for optimism on the day after Ole Miss lost in overtime at LSU, that’s about all I’ve got.

I made it from Baton Rouge to Hammond around 2 Sunday morning, did some administrative work and stared at the computer for a few minutes. Fatigue set in around 3 and I awoke at 8:30, writing 10 Weekend Thoughts in my sleep.

Putting thoughts together and then sorting through them is what writing is all about, I suppose. I’ve certainly got plenty of thoughts about this team and its current plight. Some are sympathetic. Some are pretty judgmental. So I’ll try to sort through them here.

It’s an open date, and I’m taking the second half of this week off to give myself a mental break. But over the next few days, I’ll sort through where I and others believe this season stands, how it got here and — if it’s possible — dive into what might be next. If you, like me, are driving home today before or as you read this, be safe. Have a great rest of your holiday weekend.

By the way, the dichotomy that is official LSU with the drunken postgame Tiger Stadium fanbase is simply incredible. Official LSU is awesome. Michael Bonnette and crew run an amazing press operation. Always have. It's first-class. Everyone working at Tiger Stadium, at least the ones dealing with media, are total pros. It's an incredible venue to watch a college football game.

LSU's pregame, its band, dance teams, etc. -- incredible. I used to think I thought that way because of my Louisiana roots, of which there are plenty. I never cheered for LSU as a kid, but I think there was a degree of reverence. As I've gotten much older, there's no reverence. I just recognize the excellence of some of what they do. Saturday night was electric.

That said, enough of the LSU fanbase is so vile, so nasty and so out of control -- at least in their post-midnight druken revelry -- to where people are right to not feel particularly safe. In our postgame press conference, as we waited for one final player -- Trey Washington -- the Ole Miss cheerleaders came into the room to collect their things. They were rattled, having been the objects of vile taunts.

When you're yelling some of the things some of those fans were yelling to a bunch of college kids -- kids who bust their butts each and every week to be cheerleaders -- you're only proving you're the loser, not the football team those kids lead cheers for.