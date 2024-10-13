McCready: 10 Weekend Thoughts, presented by Sego Wealth Management

in other news
HAMMOND, Louisiana — Well, the sun rose on Sunday.
If you’re looking for optimism on the day after Ole Miss lost in overtime at LSU, that’s about all I’ve got.
I made it from Baton Rouge to Hammond around 2 Sunday morning, did some administrative work and stared at the computer for a few minutes. Fatigue set in around 3 and I awoke at 8:30, writing 10 Weekend Thoughts in my sleep.
Putting thoughts together and then sorting through them is what writing is all about, I suppose. I’ve certainly got plenty of thoughts about this team and its current plight. Some are sympathetic. Some are pretty judgmental. So I’ll try to sort through them here.
It’s an open date, and I’m taking the second half of this week off to give myself a mental break. But over the next few days, I’ll sort through where I and others believe this season stands, how it got here and — if it’s possible — dive into what might be next. If you, like me, are driving home today before or as you read this, be safe. Have a great rest of your holiday weekend.
By the way, the dichotomy that is official LSU with the drunken postgame Tiger Stadium fanbase is simply incredible. Official LSU is awesome. Michael Bonnette and crew run an amazing press operation. Always have. It's first-class. Everyone working at Tiger Stadium, at least the ones dealing with media, are total pros. It's an incredible venue to watch a college football game.
LSU's pregame, its band, dance teams, etc. -- incredible. I used to think I thought that way because of my Louisiana roots, of which there are plenty. I never cheered for LSU as a kid, but I think there was a degree of reverence. As I've gotten much older, there's no reverence. I just recognize the excellence of some of what they do. Saturday night was electric.
That said, enough of the LSU fanbase is so vile, so nasty and so out of control -- at least in their post-midnight druken revelry -- to where people are right to not feel particularly safe. In our postgame press conference, as we waited for one final player -- Trey Washington -- the Ole Miss cheerleaders came into the room to collect their things. They were rattled, having been the objects of vile taunts.
When you're yelling some of the things some of those fans were yelling to a bunch of college kids -- kids who bust their butts each and every week to be cheerleaders -- you're only proving you're the loser, not the football team those kids lead cheers for.
1. Where to start?
Ole Miss lost at LSU Saturday night in Baton Rouge, falling in overtime, 29-26.
That’s the summary, but so much went into those four-plus hours in Tiger Stadium.
Ole Miss led early, 10-0, and it could’ve been and should’ve been much more. There was a dropped touchdown pass, a failed fourth-and-1 at the LSU 4.
Still, Ole Miss led, 17-7, just before halftime. LSU kicked a field goal in the final minute to cut the Rebels’ lead to 17-10. Instead of just heading to the locker room up a score, Ole Miss got cute. Instead of playing to what had been to that point a dominant defense, Ole Miss looked for points.
Maybe it’s Lane Kiffin’s DNA. Maybe it’s ego. Maybe it’s just his flair, his style. Maybe he was sending a message to his team. I don’t know. What I do know is Ole Miss fumbled and LSU got a free field goal before halftime to trail 17-13 at the break.
Still, Ole Miss seemed poised to escape Baton Rouge with a win, one that would’ve let the Rebels heal a bit, collect their proverbial breath and then head into the backstretch of the season with some momentum and maybe some margin for error.
Caden Davis’ 35-yard field goal late in the third quarter extended Ole Miss’ lead to a touchdown at 20-13. LSU countered with a field goal of its three minutes later to stay close at 20-16. Ole Miss extended its lead back to 23-16 on Davis’ 37-yard field goal with 3:14 left.
Down a touchdown, LSU put together a drive Tigers fans will remember for a long time and one that just might have ended the most anticipated season in Ole Miss history. Tie Tigers drove 75 yards in 13 plays, converting two fourth downs in the process. The final conversion, on a fourth-and-5, was a strike from Garrett Nussmeier to Aaron Anderson for 23 yards and a touchdown with 27 seconds left.
The overtime was all LSU. Ole Miss’ possession was an abomination. Penalties, underthrown balls, collapsing protection, etc. Davis salvaged it with a 57-yard field goal, giving Ole Miss a 26-23 lead that would last one play.
Nussmeier and the Tigers went for the kill right away, picking on Ole Miss’ secondary. His pass to Kyren Lacy was caught easily in the end zone to set off a celebration in Tiger Stadium and send Ole Miss home wondering if there’s anything left.
Is there?