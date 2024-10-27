McCready: 10 Weekend Thoughts, presented by Sego Wealth Management

Retiring soon? How long should you wait to take social security? What accounts should you pull from first? Already retired? Should you consider ROTH Conversions? These are some of the questions that can only be answered with a personalized retirement income plan. Andrew Sego with Sego Wealth Management specializes in helping folks just like you come up with their retirement gameplan. Whether you meet at his office in Collierville or prefer Zoom from anywhere, schedule a free discovery meeting and see what he can do for you. www.rebelsretire.com . Stress out about the Rebels, not your money.

1. Unless you have a crystal ball, there’s no way to really know, but it’s possible halftime Saturday afternoon was a crossroads for this Ole Miss football season.

Ole Miss trailed Oklahoma, 14-10, following a rough six minutes to close the opening half. Oklahoma had momentum and was about to get possession. The mood in the Ole Miss locker room, Lane Kiffin said, was “not very good.”

Pressed, Kiffin said some in the locker room were “really concerned.” A loss to the Sooners, of course, would have been the final dagger in Ole Miss’ College Football Playoff hopes.

The Rebels, Kiffin said, “talked through some things.” Coaches showed players “some plays we were missing.”

The Rebels answered with a dominant third quarter en route to a 26-14 win, one that improved Ole Miss’ mark to 6-2 overall and 2-2 in the Southeastern Conference.

Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart declined to go into detail regarding what happened in that halftime locker room, but it’s fairly clear a frustrated, rattled team with its back against the proverbial wall responded with a dominant defensive effort and two critical touchdown drives to end the drama and keep its title dreams alive.

As I wrote Saturday afternoon, the backbone displayed Saturday is undoubtedly a positive. The lack of a running game, some offensive line issues and some critical defensive penalties are negatives Ole Miss must clean up to win its final four games, a slate that begins Saturday morning at Arkansas and includes a date in 13 days with No. 2 Georgia in Oxford.

The more I think about it, the more it’s really that simple. Through four SEC games, Ole Miss has been good, not great. If one were unaware of the preseason hype around this Rebels team and had just watched the four league games, one would likely share that sentiment.

In other words, if this team is going to live up to that hype, it has to start playing better soon. If its best football is in front of it, who knows, maybe there’s a magical November ahead. If this is who this team is, there probably isn’t.