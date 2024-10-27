McCready: 10 Weekend Thoughts, presented by Sego Wealth Management

in other news
Saturday Set-up, presented by Comer Heating and Air/Southern AC & Heating
Saturday Set-up: Everything you need to know for today's showdown between No. 18 Ole Miss and Oklahoma
Rebels, Illini square off in final preseason tune-up Sunday
For Ole Miss and Illinois, Sunday's exhibition provides a chance to get battle-tested before the games count
Pete's Pigskin Preview, pres. by Meadowbrook Wealth Advisors: Oklahoma
It's time for Pete's Pigskin Preview, presented by Meadowbrook Wealth Advisors of Raymond James.
The Butcher vs. The Dance Instructor, presented by LB's Meat Market: Week 9
It's time for Week 9 of The Butcher vs. The Dance Instructor, presented by LB's Meat Market.
MPW Digital Extra, presented by Rustic Revivals: Trio of guests join
Blake Toppmeyer, Eddie Radosevich and Ben Mintz join Neal McCready to preview the weekend ahead in CFB and the NFL
in other news
Saturday Set-up, presented by Comer Heating and Air/Southern AC & Heating
Saturday Set-up: Everything you need to know for today's showdown between No. 18 Ole Miss and Oklahoma
Rebels, Illini square off in final preseason tune-up Sunday
For Ole Miss and Illinois, Sunday's exhibition provides a chance to get battle-tested before the games count
Pete's Pigskin Preview, pres. by Meadowbrook Wealth Advisors: Oklahoma
It's time for Pete's Pigskin Preview, presented by Meadowbrook Wealth Advisors of Raymond James.
Retiring soon? How long should you wait to take social security? What accounts should you pull from first? Already retired? Should you consider ROTH Conversions? These are some of the questions that can only be answered with a personalized retirement income plan. Andrew Sego with Sego Wealth Management specializes in helping folks just like you come up with their retirement gameplan. Whether you meet at his office in Collierville or prefer Zoom from anywhere, schedule a free discovery meeting and see what he can do for you. www.rebelsretire.com. Stress out about the Rebels, not your money.
1. Unless you have a crystal ball, there’s no way to really know, but it’s possible halftime Saturday afternoon was a crossroads for this Ole Miss football season.
Ole Miss trailed Oklahoma, 14-10, following a rough six minutes to close the opening half. Oklahoma had momentum and was about to get possession. The mood in the Ole Miss locker room, Lane Kiffin said, was “not very good.”
Pressed, Kiffin said some in the locker room were “really concerned.” A loss to the Sooners, of course, would have been the final dagger in Ole Miss’ College Football Playoff hopes.
The Rebels, Kiffin said, “talked through some things.” Coaches showed players “some plays we were missing.”
The Rebels answered with a dominant third quarter en route to a 26-14 win, one that improved Ole Miss’ mark to 6-2 overall and 2-2 in the Southeastern Conference.
Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart declined to go into detail regarding what happened in that halftime locker room, but it’s fairly clear a frustrated, rattled team with its back against the proverbial wall responded with a dominant defensive effort and two critical touchdown drives to end the drama and keep its title dreams alive.
As I wrote Saturday afternoon, the backbone displayed Saturday is undoubtedly a positive. The lack of a running game, some offensive line issues and some critical defensive penalties are negatives Ole Miss must clean up to win its final four games, a slate that begins Saturday morning at Arkansas and includes a date in 13 days with No. 2 Georgia in Oxford.
The more I think about it, the more it’s really that simple. Through four SEC games, Ole Miss has been good, not great. If one were unaware of the preseason hype around this Rebels team and had just watched the four league games, one would likely share that sentiment.
In other words, if this team is going to live up to that hype, it has to start playing better soon. If its best football is in front of it, who knows, maybe there’s a magical November ahead. If this is who this team is, there probably isn’t.
2. Speaking of the hype, there was an interesting exchange Saturday during Kiffin’s postgame press conference.
A television reporter asked Kiffin about the Rebels becoming bowl eligible, which they did with their sixth win of the season.
“We don’t really think that way,” Kiffin said. “I guess we are.”
Then the fifth-year Ole Miss coach smiled and continued.
“I like that,” he told the reporter. “You’re actually the only person in this town or fan that actually would probably say that. Everybody else, if we don’t win the national championship, it’s a bad year. Appreciate that.”
It was an odd thing to say in that moment. It wasn’t the media or the people of Oxford who created the hype around this team. It was the people inside the Manning Center. It was the people driving The Grove Collective.
- RB
- S
- DT
- WR
- CB
- S
- WR
- OLB
- CB
- S