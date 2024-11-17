McCready: 10 Weekend Thoughts, presented by Sego Wealth Management

Retiring soon? How long should you wait to take social security? What accounts should you pull from first? Already retired? Should you consider ROTH Conversions? These are some of the questions that can only be answered with a personalized retirement income plan. Andrew Sego with Sego Wealth Management specializes in helping folks just like you come up with their retirement gameplan. Whether you meet at his office in Collierville or prefer Zoom from anywhere, schedule a free discovery meeting and see what he can do for you. www.rebelsretire.com . Stress out about the Rebels, not your money.

1. Well, here we go.

Over the course of the next 12 days, Ole Miss will play two of the most important games in its history. In my opinion, one shared by basically everyone who is looking at this dispassionately, if the Rebels win those two games, they will go to the College Football Playoff.

Ole Miss plays Florida on Saturday morning in Gainesville and then plays host to Mississippi State on Black Friday in Oxford.

Sure, there are other college football games that will have significance for seedings and playoff draws and the like, but the bottom line is seemingly elementary — beat Florida and Mississippi State and Ole Miss is playoff-bound. Lose to either one and those playoff dreams are completely dead.

Ole Miss’ resume is incredibly easy to detail. The Rebels have one elite win (Georgia), a very strong 25-point road win (South Carolina), a blah loss in overtime (LSU) and an absolutely dreadful home loss (Kentucky). By the time the season plays out, I suspect the committee would look at Ole Miss’ road wins at Arkansas and Florida and its home win over Oklahoma as somewhat favorable and basically ignore the Rebels’ entire non-conference slate and their as-yet-hypothetical win over Mississippi State as something akin to the sprig of parsley restaurants put on entrees to look fancy.

If I were a fan, I’d be thrilled with that scenario. All my team has to do is win two games over two teams with a combined Southeastern Conference record of 3-10? Sign me up.