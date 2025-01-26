McCready: 10 Weekend Thoughts, presented by Sego Wealth Management

It's time for The Mailbag, presented by Art Hays of Sotheby's International Realty, Edition 306.
Ole Miss had highs and lows last week. There's no time to dwell, however, as Texas A&M rolls into town Wednesday
Ole Miss opens the season on Valentine's weekend in Dallas.
Ole Miss continues to replenish its receiving options with the addition of Penn State transfer Trey Wallace.
10 Thoughts: Positives and negatives from Ole Miss' OT loss at MSU, SEC hoops, ND-OSU, Trump, links and more
It's time for The Mailbag, presented by Art Hays of Sotheby's International Realty, Edition 306.
Ole Miss had highs and lows last week. There's no time to dwell, however, as Texas A&M rolls into town Wednesday
Ole Miss opens the season on Valentine's weekend in Dallas.