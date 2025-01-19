Rebels add talented transfer Trey Wallace to receiver room

Ole Miss continues to replenish its receiving options with the addition of Penn State transfer Trey Wallace.

Wallace caught 46 passes for 720 yards and four touchdowns for the Nittany Lions in 2024. The 6-foot-1, 194-pounder has one year of eligibility remaining after playing three seasons and 39 career games for the Nittany Lions. He redshirted in Happy Valley in 2021.

The Montgomery (Pike Road), Alabama, native chose the Rebels over North Carolina, South Carolina and Texas A&M.

Wallace's best game was a five-catch, 117-yard effort at West Virginia. Two of the catches went for touchdowns. He caught at least four passes in six games this season for the No. 66 passing offense nationally. Ole Miss was the second passing offense nationally.

The Rebels are expected to turn to Austin Simmons at quarterback, and Jaxson Dart broke numerous school records during his three seasons.

Wallace had four drops out of 77 targets in 2024, and the eight percent drop rate was slightly more than Ole Miss receiver Tre Harris' 7.7 percent. Other notable Ole Miss receivers' drop rates were Cayden Lee (0.0, Jordan Watkins (3.9) and Juice Wells (15.2).

Wallace's PFF receiving grade most closely resembles Watkins at 76.9 and Lee at 76.3. Penn State thrived with Wallace over the middle in intermediate yardages. He caught 31 of 40 passes and had a PFF grade over 90 in passes that traveled between 1-20 yards between the hashes.

Wallace's 720 receiving yards were the second most for Penn State and top number for a wide receiver. Tight end Tyler Warren led the Nittany Lions with 1,233 receiving yards.

In the Peach Bowl versus Ole Miss to close the 2023 season, Wallace had four catches out of five targets for 67 yards.

