McCready: 10 Weekend Thoughts, presented by Sego Wealth Management

A "moment" Tuesday between Jaemyn Brakefield and Matthew Murrell proved to be a catalyst Wednesday
Jaemyn Brakefield had the half of his life in his last half of hoops in Oxford, willing Ole Miss to a win over Tennessee
Ole Miss has won 10 in a row and hosts Jacksonville State this weekend.
It's time for The Mailbag, presented by Art Hays of Sotheby's International Realty, Edition 312.
Thoughts on Matthew Murrell, Jaemyn Brakefield, Tennessee, the SEC race, Wade Taylor IV, Tre Johnson and more
