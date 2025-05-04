McCready: 10 Weekend Thoughts, presented by Sego Wealth Management

Retiring soon? How long should you wait to take social security? What accounts should you pull from first? Already retired? Should you consider ROTH Conversions? These are some of the questions that can only be answered with a personalized retirement income plan. Andrew Sego with Sego Wealth Management specializes in helping folks just like you come up with their retirement gameplan. Whether you meet at his office in Collierville or prefer Zoom from anywhere, schedule a free discovery meeting and see what he can do for you. www.rebelsretire.com. Stress out about the Rebels, not your money.

1. Michael McCann wrote in Sportico on Sunday morning that President Donald Trump is “reportedly weighing the issuance of an executive order that would attempt to place restrictions on college athlete compensation. The president’s interest follows conversations with two former coaches: Nick Saban and U.S. Senator Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.). “Any executive order that restricts athletes, schools, conferences or the NCAA would encounter a bevy of problems since it would interact, and possibly conflict, with multiple areas of federal and state laws. It could also pose problems for the NCAA as it waits for U.S. District Judge Claudia Wilken to grant or deny final approval of the House, Carter and Hubbard antitrust litigations. “An executive order would likely be pitched as providing stable and predictable rules for compensating college athletes. For instance, an order that says college athletes cannot be recognized as employees would sound simple enough.” It’s a horrible idea on so many levels. First and foremost, there are bigger issues in front of our nation than college athletics. That seems evident enough. Immigration, the economy, international relations, a convoluted tax code and so many more issues are far more important than compensation for college athletes. And, as McCann wrote, it’s not as simple as issuing an executive order. From McCann: For starters, an executive order can’t conflict with a federal statute. If a court finds that college athletes are employees within the meaning of the National Labor Relations Act or the Fair Labor Standards Act, they will be employees. If a court finds they aren’t employees under those laws, then they aren’t employees. Then there are state laws governing labor and employment. An executive order can’t compel a state to interpret its own laws a certain way. In Johnson v. NCAA, for example, the athletes argue they are employees within the meaning of the FLSA and applicable state laws, such as the New York Labor Law, the North Carolina Wage and Hour Act, the Connecticut Minimum Wage Act and the Arizona Minimum Wage Act. Or take whether athletes at public universities are employees who can unionize. That’s a question for state law, not federal law. An executive order can’t cast away state claims or accompanying states’ rights. McCann has a firm grasp on the entire issue, and it’s worth reading. I’ve linked it here. As we’ve documented on this site and in this space for what feels like years, college sports has jumped the proverbial shark. NIL has turned, predictably, into pay for play. Those salaries have become exorbitant. If rumors are true — and they likely are — college basketball players not good enough to play in the NBA are now going to make more in a single season than some NBA players on rookie-scale deals. The NCAA has been rendered powerless. The industry is now hoping, as McCann wrote, “the House settlement would create an independent review system for NIL deals that exceed $600. The system would try to ensure these deals are not disguising pay-for-play arrangements. An order by Trump on NIL that is interpretable as conflicting with this independent review model could upend a key settlement term.” This isn’t about Trump. It’s not Republican or Democrat. It’s likely the challenges facing college athletics are only going to intensify. It seems likely that college athletes with expiring eligibility are going to sue to remain in school so they can earn NIL money and, if the House settlement is approved, a share of media, ticket and sponsorship revenue. In short, and I realize this is sacrilegious, Trump would likely be creating more problems if he just listened to Saban and Tuberville and tried to intervene. The issues are more complex than “leveling the playing field,” as Tuberville discussed last week. Again, it’s a fascinating read, one I recommend, even if you’re like me and completely sick of the entire conversation.

President Donald Trump shakes hands with legendary Alabama football coach Nick Saban before delivering a special commencement address to University of Alabama graduates at Coleman Coliseum on May 1, 2025. (Photo by Gary Cosby Jr. / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

2. My friend and Yahoo colleague, Ross Dellenger, has done a phenomenal job covering the business of college athletics over the past few combustible years. One of his most recent story about a Wednesday meeting of college leaders and administrators discussed a convention of sorts last month in Washington DC where some of the most powerful people in college sports were all asking the same exasperated question. “What the hell do we do now?” Here’s the link to Dellenger’s story. Like McCann’s, if you’re following college sports, it’s basically a must-read. All of this comes amid a report from the Houston Chronicle that Texas will spend $35-40 million on its football roster this upcoming season, including revenue sharing as per the House settlement. The Athletic looked into that claim and broke it down. Here’s the link to that story from Sam Khan Jr. In his story, sources told Khan the market “doubled” this past year, referring to the amount players got in the transfer portal. That appears to be the case in both football and basketball, as collective just throw promised money at players to fill holes in their teams’ rosters. In short, The Athletic didn’t dispute the reported Texas salary figure. In fact, a Power-4 general manager told Khan he suspected that while the Longhorns’ reported salary was top-five in the industry, “I bet it’s not the highest.”

Kentucky guard Travis Perry (11) dives for the ball between Alabama guard Mark Sears (1) and guard Chris Youngblood (8) during the second half of a Southeastern Conference tournament quarterfinal game at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn., Friday, March 14, 2025. (Photo by Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

3. Ole Miss added a commitment Sunday from former Kentucky guard Travis Perry. Per my count, the Rebels have 10 or 11 players committed for next season, meaning there are still 2-3 roster spots available. This isn’t an Ole Miss-specific prediction, but there are a lot of people in college basketball/NBA circles who believe some of the players who have put their names into the NBA Draft process are going to exit that process and return to college — for a bigger payday. Several players face an intriguing choice — stay in the draft, go in the second round and start their professional career on a two-way contract (shuttling between the G-League and the NBA) or returning to the college game for a seven-figure salary (I know the propaganda term in NIL, but let’s be clear; it’s salary). I expect a lot of agents and players are going to take the guaranteed money at the college level, even though the best course of action for their long-term careers — if they truly believe they have an NBA future — is to get started with their professional process. The NBA has a longer schedule, NBA-specific development and provides a different type of exposure. The college game, however, might offer significantly more money for a one-season commitment. It’s something to watch. Players have until June 15 at 4 p.m. CDT to withdraw from the NBA Draft and maintain their collegiate eligibility. It’s another reason some programs might be keeping some powder dry.

4a. Here's my weekly glance at the SEC, this time with just two regular-season weekends remaining: Texas (19-5) -- The Longhorns are a little beat up right now, but once they get completely healthy, they're very much a title contender. Arkansas (17-7) -- The Razorbacks had lost three series in a row but they bounced back in a big way with a sweep of Texas in Fayetteville. Gage Wood's Saturday outing had to be very encouraging for the Hogs. LSU (15-9) -- The Tigers play host to Arkansas this weekend after winning a series at Texas A&M. That should be a fun series to watch. Georgia (15-9) -- The Bulldogs had to create their own energy, but they swept Missouri in CoMo. Vanderbilt (14-10) -- The Commodores charged back Sunday for a big win over Alabama. They might be the most enigmatic team in the SEC. I can't figure them out. Tennessee (14-10) -- The Volunteers dropped two of three to Auburn in Knoxville, capped by Tony Vitello simply losing it on Sunday. The Vols' coach got ejected but not before giving every member of the umpiring crew a mouthful. It wasn't a great weekend for Vitello, who made some questionable coaching decisions on Friday that might have cost his team a series. Auburn (13-11) -- The Tigers have great metrics, and the series win over Tennessee only enhances Auburn's overall resume. Oklahoma (13-11) -- The second of four teams with this league mark, the Sooners pitched well to win two versus Ole Miss. Alabama (13-11) -- The Tide is probably sick about Sunday's collapse, but they're in position to make things interesting late. Ole Miss (13-11) -- The Rebels salvaged Sunday's game and now need to go make noise in Starkville. Hosting is still very much in the conversation, but there's little room for error. Florida (11-13) -- The Gators' talent is beginning to exert itself. They've now won four in a row. Kentucky (10-14) -- The Wildcats were swept by Mississippi State. Devastating. No other way to put it. Mississippi State (10-14) -- The Bulldogs, to their credit, could have been excused for rolling over and playing out the string. They didn't. Texas A&M (10-14) -- There's still time, but at some point, you are what the numbers say you are. South Carolina (5-19) -- It's over. Missouri (0-24) -- The Tigers came close on Sunday. I guess that should count for something.



4b. Here are my sure-to-go-laughingly wrong predictions for the weekend ahead in SEC baseball: Auburn sweeps versus South Carolina Tennessee 2 of 3 versus Vanderbilt LSU 2 of 3 versus Arkansas Texas 2 of 3 versus Florida Ole Miss 2 of 3 at Mississippi State Kentucky 2 of 3 versus Oklahoma Texas A&M sweeps Missouri Georgia 2 of 3 at Alabama

5. Behind a pair of home runs, the No. 17 Ole Miss softball offense came alive to win Saturday, 6-4, over No. 18 Mississippi State on Saturday evening at Nusz Park in Starkville. Miali Guachino picked up the win in relief for the Rebels (35-16, 11-13 SEC), going four scoreless frames and allowing just two hits while striking out one. Mackenzie Pickens and Aliyah Binford each homered to power the offense past the Bulldogs (37-16, 13-11 SEC). Ole Miss will now turn its attention to the SEC Tournament, which will begin Tuesday in Athens, Ga. The Rebels will be the No. 11 seed in the tournament and face 14th-seeded Missouri on Tuesday at 3 p.m. CDT. The winner of that game will sixth-seeded Florida at 4 p.m. CDT Wednesday. The winner of that game will draw No. 3 seed Texas on Thursday at 4 p.m. CDT. The tournament championship game is scheduled for Saturday at 4 p.m. CDT. Oklahoma, Texas A&M and Tennessee are the other top-four seeds.

Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook (4) is interviewed by ESPN reporter Betty Zhou following the win against the LA Clippers in the game seven of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

6. The NBA Playoffs have advanced to the conference semifinal rounds. Here are my thoughts and predictions on the upcoming series: — Cleveland and Indiana get started Sunday evening after both teams had easy first-round advances. The Pacers, behind a very motivated Tyrese Haliburton, dispatched of Milwaukee in five games, igniting an offseason of questions about Giannis Antetokounmpo’s future. The Pacers are better than they’re given credit for, but that applies to Cleveland as well. The Cavaliers are a true contender. My pick: Cleveland in 6 — Boston and New York get rolling Monday night. The Knicks outlasted the Pistons, though two of those games could easily have gone Detroit’s way. The Knicks have a very narrow path to making this interesting, and Boston, presuming health, is just too complete of a basketball team. My pick: Boston in 5 — Oklahoma City and Denver get started Monday night in OKC. Here’s a stat for you: Since 2000, there have been 15 series in which a team coming off a sweep faced a team in the next round that had just played a seven-game series. The rested team is 14-1 in those series. There are storylines aplenty here. Last season’s MVP versus this season’s likely MPV, Russell Westbrook back in Oklahoma City, experience versus youth and more. My pick: Oklahoma City in 6 — Golden State and Minnesota get started Tuesday night in Minneapolis. The Warriors survived a seven-game series versus Houston, but I can’t help but wonder if their lack of depth and age is finally going to work against them here. The Wolves throw a bunch of long defenders at you and Anthony Edwards is a terror. I think the Warriors’ run ends here, and maybe quickly. My pick: Minnesota in 6

Jocky Junior Alvarado celebrates after he Sovereignty win the 2025 Kentucky Derby Saturday, May 3, 2025 at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Matt Stone/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

7. Sovereignty defeated Journalism on Saturday. Maybe the world is healing itself, after all. It feels important, from a journalism standpoint, I suppose, to point out that I’m referring to the Kentucky Derby, which was run Saturday afternoon in Louisville. Still, the statement is factual. Sovereignty defeated Journalism. Given everything we’ve endured since the spring of 2020, often at the hands of journalism, it’s fitting that Sovereignty had his day.

Caroline McCready

8. I try not to do this very often, but this week is a milestone week of sorts for my family. Our youngest daughter, Caroline, graduates from college on Saturday. She has one ceremony on Friday and another on Saturday night. Then college is over. She’s already begun her career, as she’s been working part-time for the marketing company she’ll join on a full-time basis next Monday. We’re ridiculously proud of her. She’s nothing short of a dynamo. In college, she was an honors student and an officer in her sorority, all while teaching dance lessons and working part-time as a producer for MPW Digital. She also has been a co-host, along with me and LB’s Meat Market’s Greg Jones, on the past two seasons of The Butcher vs. The Dance Instructor. I never had to worry about whether Caroline would remember to show up for the show or whether she would get her production duties done in time. She’s a consummate professional, organized literally to the minute. If there was an episode of Pete’s Pigskin Preview or MPW Digital Extra to edit, produce and upload to our YouTube channel, I knew I would awaken the next morning with those shows in queue, ready for consumption. We all joke about our kids “getting off the payroll,” and there’s certainly some truth in that, but I’ll miss Caroline being in college. She fully embraced it, the way we all hope our children do. She built genuine friendships, made terrific grades, crushed two internships and had a well-rounded experience. This year, as a senior, she moved back into her sorority house. At Ole Miss, I’ve learned, that’s common. Where she attends, it isn’t. So this past year, she embraced being one of the older girls and she got to know so many of the younger girls who will soon be following in her footsteps as a leader in her sorority, one that was founded at her school. Back in the fall, she asked me to speak to her sorority about building a business and turning adversity into opportunity. I was flattered. On the Monday evening I was scheduled to speak, tornado warnings shut her campus down. I re-scheduled and drove back up a month later. I was so glad I did. Her sorority sisters thanked me for my message, but most came up to me to rave about Caroline and tell me how much her influence and leadership meant to them. I’ve learned, as I get older, that’s the best thing that can happen to you as a parent. Just because my job is kind of visible, I suppose, sometimes people will come up to me and tell me they appreciate my work or, especially lately, “Hey, you’re the guy on TikTok.” I’m appreciative, but I guess I don’t really get it, for lack of a better word. I don’t think of my job as anything special or meaningful. But I love when people come up to me and say, “Aren’t you Caroline’s dad?” I can tell, after I answer in the affirmative, that they simply want me to know how much she has positively impacted their lives. That’s a special feeling, a depth of pride that is indescribable unless you’re a parent. So congratulations to Caroline and all the other college graduates at her school, at Ole Miss and at colleges and universities all over the country. People will tell you their generation is lazy and ill-prepared and all of that. I don’t buy it. Their generation is full of excellence, resourcefulness and great potential. Don’t believe me? Have a conversation with Caroline sometime. You will then.

Burton Webb authors Taste of the Place each Sunday for 10 Weekend Thoughts.

9. It’s time to eat. Here’s our resident Parisian chef, Burton Webb, with Taste of the Place, Lesson 286 — Korean Fried Chicken Caesar Wraps with Hard-Boiled Eggs. A picnic-ready wrap that blends the bold, spicy crunch of Korean-style fried chicken with the classic coolness of Caesar salad. Add jammy eggs, wrap it all in a flatbread, and you’ve got a next-level meal that travels beautifully. The Chef’s Tidbits — Fusion That Works: The sticky-spicy Korean glaze pairs shockingly well with Caesar flavors—think bold, creamy, salty, and crisp. — Wrap & Go: Prep the chicken ahead, keep everything chilled, then assemble wraps at the park or before heading out. — Eggs Matter: Soft or hard-boiled eggs add richness and texture—slice them in half and tuck into each wrap. Things You Will Need: Serving: 4–6 People Prep Time: 30 minutes Cooking Time: 25 minutes Cooling Time: Optional for chicken, best served room temp Utensils Needed: Saucepan or fryer Mixing bowls Whisk Small pot (for eggs) Tongs or slotted spoon Wrap paper or foil (for packing) Ingredients Needed: 500g boneless chicken thighs, cut into bite-sized pieces ½ cup cornstarch ½ cup flour Salt & pepper Oil for frying For the Korean Glaze: 2 tbsp gochujang (Korean chili paste) 1 tbsp soy sauce 2 tbsp honey 1 tbsp rice vinegar 1 garlic clove, grated 1 tsp sesame oil For the Caesar Base: 1 small head romaine lettuce, chopped ½ cup shaved parmesan 4–6 boiled eggs, peeled and halved 4–6 large wraps or flatbreads For the Yogurt Caesar Dressing: ½ cup plain Greek yogurt 1 small garlic clove, minced 2 tsp Dijon mustard 2 tsp lemon juice 1 anchovy or 1 tsp anchovy paste (optional) Salt and cracked black pepper Mise en Place: — Boil eggs: Cover with water, bring to boil, simmer 9–10 min for fully cooked. Cool in ice bath, peel and halve. — Mix dressing: Whisk all ingredients together until smooth. Chill until ready. — Prepare glaze: In a small saucepan, combine glaze ingredients over low heat until bubbly and thickened. Cooking Instructions: Step 1: Fry the Chicken — Season the flour + cornstarch with salt and pepper. Toss chicken until coated. — Heat oil in a pan to 350°F (175°C) and fry chicken in batches until golden and crisp (about 5–6 minutes). — Drain on paper towels. Step 2: Glaze the Chicken — Toss fried chicken in the warm Korean glaze until evenly coated. Let cool slightly if needed. Step 3: Assemble Wraps — Lay out each flatbread. Add a handful of romaine, a few pieces of glazed chicken, shaved parmesan, and two egg halves. — Drizzle with Caesar yogurt dressing. Roll tightly and wrap in parchment or foil. Final Step & Presentation: Serve chilled or room temperature with extra dressing on the side for dipping. Great with iced tea, lemonade, or cold beer. These wraps can be halved and served cut-side up for easy sharing at a picnic. From the Mississippian in Paris! Bon appétit!