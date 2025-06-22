McCready: 10 Weekend Thoughts, presented by Sego Wealth Management

Retiring soon? How long should you wait to take social security? What accounts should you pull from first? Already retired? Should you consider ROTH Conversions? These are some of the questions that can only be answered with a personalized retirement income plan. Andrew Sego with Sego Wealth Management specializes in helping folks just like you come up with their retirement gameplan. Whether you meet at his office in Collierville or prefer Zoom from anywhere, schedule a free discovery meeting and see what he can do for you. www.rebelsretire.com. Stress out about the Rebels, not your money.

My parents with all nine of their grandchildren Saturday night in Ruston, La.

RUSTON, Louisiana — I know I’ve been absent for a bit. It was a weird feeling, knowing you’re alone on a website and also knowing it’s OK to take some time off. I had promised my son I’d chaperone he and his friends’ beach trip if Ole Miss baseball didn’t get in the way. When the Rebels were eliminated, he took me up on it. I was home for a matter of hours before we were back in the car on our way to Ruston to attend my niece Morgan’s wedding. I greatly appreciate the understanding. I know this hasn’t been the greatest situation for subscribers, with me being unable to address the future of the site beyond what the people at On3 have published on social media. The merger becomes official in some 10 days and I — and you — will know more then. I appreciate the Rivals staff for helping with recruiting coverage. Getting information on recruiting -- real information, not silly stuff about "offers" to kids who just finished the ninth grade -- has never been more difficult. Putting real recruiting information into context in the new revenue sharing/NIL world is incredibly difficult, given the rapidly-changing landscape and threat of legal upheaval. That said, I know I left a lot to be desired. I’ll try to catch up this week as much as possible, but hey, it’s summer, and I’ve learned the hard way that if I don’t take time and recharge now, I’ll pay when the season rolls around. For once August gets here, it’s non-stop for many months.

Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin is interviewed after the game while holding the Ash Verlander Champions Trophy of the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl Thursday, Jan. 2, 2025 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. Ole Miss defeated Duke 52-20. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union]

1. Speaking of, it’s almost preview season. The summer recruiting dead period begins Monday, so coaches get a chance to go spend a few weeks with their families before preseason camp begins. Southeastern Conference Media Days begin in just a few weeks, this year in Atlanta, so it’s about that time. These are not my cup of tea, especially in this era, when it’s hard to enough to know the roster you cover, let alone know about the rosters of the teams the team you cover will play this fall. —I’ve seen the debate regarding what constitutes success for Ole Miss this fall. Personally, I don’t buy the CFP-or-bust narrative, certainly not with a first-year starting quarterback. Anything less than eight wins would feel like a step back, however. That’s why the Las Vegas win total of 8.5 is on point. Ten wins feels ambitious. Seven feels overly pessimistic. Eight or nine is the sweet spot. — I believe Austin Simmons will play well, but I do think it’s wise to dial back expectations for a first-year starter replacing a three-season starter who is now impressing his new employer in New York. — I think Ole Miss’ wide receiver corps is going to surprise. There’s more talent there than the national media recognizes, though I don’t blame any entity for failing to keep up with the plethora of change. — I will always be skeptical of offensive line play until proven otherwise. It’s been an issue for Ole Miss at times the past two years. I’m not sure why — other than just unbridled optimism — that’s being ignored this fall. — At some point in the fall, I suspect, Ole Miss fans will realize just how much talent was lost off last season’s defense. Replacing that many quality players at one time usually proves to be quite difficult. The Rebels are talented on defense, but experience matters. — All that said, there’s a recipe for having a special season. If Ole Miss can avoid a terrible loss early — at Kentucky, Arkansas, Tulane — and win what should be a high-scoring affair versus LSU in late September, the Rebels could have a ton of momentum rolling into October dates at Georgia and at Oklahoma. However, lose one of those three and then fall to LSU and attention could turn to hoops fast. I’m not ready for predictions yet. I need to hear and see a lot more. However, the time to start learning about what the 2025 season could bring is almost upon us.

2. I didn’t spend a lot of time on social media last week. When I did, I immediately regretted it. I saw the end of LSU’s dramatic win over Arkansas on Wednesday night, a loss marked by a bad decision at shortstop followed by a stumble and misplay of a fly ball to left field. If either player makes the play, the game’s over and Arkansas survives to play LSU on Thursday night. That’s not what happened, however, and the reaction on social media is just weird. I get it; I’m old. I’ve gotten soft. I hate trash talk. That makes me a misfit in social media. But man, all I could do was feel bad for those kids. Sometimes a moment gets big. Sometimes a mistake happens. And yeah, even though they’re making money, they’re kids. Watch Charles Davalan’s emotions afterwards and tell me they’re not kids. But again, I don’t relate and I know it. I don’t have a college team so I don’t have college teams I hate. I don’t have fan bases I hate. So on Wednesday, I just felt bad for those players. If social media were any indicator, I was in the vast minority. 3. Speaking of the LSU victory, I noticed in all the joy surrounding Arkansas’ misfortunes, few gave the Tigers credit for doing what LSU always seems to do so well late in the college baseball season — just win. The Tigers are now in position to win a second national title in Jay Johnson’s still fairly new tenure in Baton Rouge. They were good all season, but they were mostly overshadowed by Texas, Vanderbilt and Arkansas. LSU then did what LSU has seemingly done since the Skip Bertman era — get hot late and win. Jared Jones’ home run late Wednesday was huge. So was limiting Arkansas to just two runs in the top of the final inning. LSU just has a knack of getting it done at the end, and that’s why the Tigers are where they are — on the precipice of yet another title.

4. I drove around the Louisiana Tech facilities on Saturday. They’re nice. They belong in the Sun Belt Conference, where natural rivalries would bloom. However, there are reports that others in that league don’t want the Bulldogs, leaving them in Conference USA with no natural rivalries and no fan interest at all. 5. Ole Miss women's basketball coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin, senior transfer Cotie McMahon (Ohio State) and true freshman Lauren Jacobs met with the media last week to discuss summer training for the upcoming season. Here are those videos:

6. Speaking of women’s basketball, I can’t help but wonder if the WNBA is steering into a professional wrestling model of “baby faces” and “heels.” As my friend Josh Hendrickson said to me via text this past week, most cheer for the baby face but some cheer for the heels. So I can’t help but wonder when Caitlin Clark, the league’s most popular player and baby face, gets bullied by heel after heel, it’s not an act to drive up interest. Fans get mad at the way Clark is treated and then when her teammate, Sophie Cunningham, defends her, the former Missouri star immediately becomes a household name of sorts. It helps, sure, that Cunningham is attractive, but making the Indiana Fever (Clark and Cunningham’s team) the league’s baby faces and having them fight evil forces seemingly out to destroy them is a natural storyline that draws fans. Like I told Josh, it just might work. At least for me, it’s the first time the league has had any traction at all.

Indiana Pacers forward Pascal Siakam (43) shoots the ball against Oklahoma City Thunder guard Isaiah Joe (11) during the second half of game six of the 2025 NBA Finals between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

7. The NBA Finals end Sunday night in Oklahoma City with the first Game 7 of the ultimate round since 2016. The Indiana Pacers have been the better team for most of the six games but the Thunder have been dominant at home, winning 10 of 12 playoff games at Paycom Center in downtown OKC. Something has to give on Sunday night. Either way, a new champion will be crowned. I’m going to try to watch the game and just avoid social media. I don’t understand all of the hatred the Thunder get in that space. One would think a young team from a small market that was built organically would be more liked, but like I said, I’m fast learning that I simply don’t understand that medium. The less time I spend there, the more peaceful I feel. Regardless, I think there’s a real chance we get a classic game and we walk away raving at the brilliance of Indiana coach Rick Carlisle, whose adjustments in this series have been nothing short of incredible. History says Game 7s are low-scoring rock fights, and that further favors the Pacers My pick: Indiana 102 OKC 99

8. One of my first breaks in journalism came from Rubin Grant, the longtime prep sports editor for the now-defunct Birmingham Post-Herald. In 2021, Grant was honored by the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame with the Mel Allen Media Award, which honors media members in the state who have made a lifetime contribution to sports through their work. “Rubin was kind to everyone,” said Scott Myers, executive director of the ASHOF. “He loved Jesus and was just a wonderful person to be around. He was a mainstay in the sports writing world in Birmingham for so many years. He will surely be missed. It’s a huge loss for the sports world in Alabama, and everyone who knew him.” Grant was honored in 2022 as one of the 50 legends of sports writing in the state by the Alabama Sports Writers Association. He was 67. “I remember him covering Charles Barkley in basketball,” long-time Alabama beat writer Ray Melick said. “And, of course, he covered Michael Jordan that summer in baseball with the Barons. Rubin really had a broad depth of things that he covered, but at his core he was just a great person. He loved his family, loved his friends, encouraged people, stayed in touch with people. He meant a lot to an awful lot of people even outside of sports.” Melick was my colleague in Birmingham. I learned more from working with Melick than I did damn near anyone else in my journalism career. That wouldn’t have happened had it not been for Rubin Grant. I was working for the Shelby County Reporter in 1996 and 1997, desperately trying to get a foot-hold in Birmingham sports media. I offered to freelance for the Post-Herald, and in that era of journalism, that meant covering high school sports. I told Rubin I’d do anything, so he took me up on it, sending me to games on Thursday nights, Friday nights, Saturday afternoons and more. He started assigning me feature stories and previews and things of that ilk. I covered games in Leeds, Moody, Mountain Brook, Pelham, Trussville and damn near everywhere else in the Birmingham area. When the police beat opened up at the Post-Herald, Rubin recommended me. I got the gig. When the Auburn beat opened up months later, the sports editor reluctantly hired me — in part because he was desperate due to the imminent start of preseason camp on the Plains and in part because Rubin told him I could handle it. More importantly, Rubin always encouraged. He welcomed me into his home on several occasions and made a young journalist’s acclimation to what was then an intimidating market easier. Rubin was also very much a man of God and a licensed Baptist minister. He impacted many lives, mine included. May he rest in peace.

9. It’s time to eat. Here’s our resident Parisian chef, Burton Webb, with a belated (my fault; not his) Father’s Day version of Taste of the Place. Here’s Lesson 292 — Steakhouse-Style Burgers with Garlic Butter, Crispy Onions & Cheddar (An easy but wow-worthy Father’s Day main dish for any skill level). This burger takes a few humble ingredients and turns them into something unforgettable: juicy pan-seared or grilled patties, slathered in garlic butter, topped with crispy onions, sharp cheddar, and served on toasted buns. Bold, messy, and guaranteed to impress. The Chef’s Tidbits — No grill? No problem. This works great on a stovetop skillet or cast iron pan. — Garlic butter = secret weapon. Just mix, melt, and brush. It makes everything feel pro. — Make it personal. Add Dad’s favorite hot sauce, bacon, or keep it classic—it’s flexible. Things You Will Need: Serving: 4 people Prep Time: 15 minutes Cooking Time: 20 minutes Utensils Needed: Grill or stovetop pan Mixing bowl Spatula or tongs Sheet pan or toaster for buns Ingredients Needed: 1½ lbs ground beef (80/20 for juiciness) Salt and cracked black pepper 4 slices sharp cheddar cheese 4 brioche buns Optional: sliced pickles, lettuce, Dijon mustard For the garlic butter: 4 tbsp butter, softened 1 garlic clove, finely minced 1 tsp chopped parsley or chives Pinch of salt For the crispy onions (shortcut version): 1 cup store-bought crispy fried onions (or fry your own) Optional: sauté half a sliced onion if crispy onions aren’t available Mise en Place: — Make garlic butter: Mix softened butter with garlic, herbs, and salt. Set aside. — Form patties: Divide ground beef into 4 equal portions. Press into thick patties slightly wider than your buns. Season both sides with salt and pepper. — Prep toppings: Slice cheese, lettuce, pickles, or anything else Dad loves. Cooking Instructions: Step 1: Cook the Burgers — Heat grill or skillet to medium-high. — Cook patties 3–4 minutes per side for medium, adding cheese in the final minute to melt. — Toast buns lightly while patties rest. Step 2: Build the Burger — Spread garlic butter on bottom buns. — Add lettuce (if using), burger, crispy onions, pickles, and a touch of mustard or sauce. — Brush the top bun with a little melted garlic butter and place it on top. Final Step & Presentation: Serve with kettle chips, fries, or a cold drink. Bonus points for writing “Happy Father’s Day” on a plate in ketchup or giving Dad a homemade crown. From the Mississippian in Paris! Bon appétit and Happy Father’s Day to the Dads out there!