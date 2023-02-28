OXFORD — It was the final night of February. It was the home finale, Senior Night. A Southeastern Conference opponent fighting for a spot in the NCAA Tournament, Texas A&M, was in town. The baseball game on campus, a Louisiana Tech one-run win over Ole Miss, was over. Yet, the Sandy and John Black Pavilion wasn’t exactly lively. If Keith Carter, Glenn Boyce and anyone else in charge of the search to replace Kermit Davis needed any motivation to take a big swing in the coming days and weeks, the environment Tuesday night should have provided it. Sure, the student section filled in around tipoff and some late stragglers filled in some of the gaps, but energy was lacking for the Rebels as they tried to knock off Buzz Williams’ Aggies. One end of the arena’s food station was closed with 16:30 left. The sweet young lady working the beer kiosk behind me on press row stood bored most of the evening. Ole Miss started strong on the floor, but Texas A&M weathered the storm, claimed a six-point halftime lead and then held on for a 69-61 win. Ole Miss fell to 11-19 overall and 3-14 in the Southeastern Conference. Texas A&M avoided an 0-for-Mississippi week and improved to 22-8 overall and 14-3 in the league.

There was no lack of effort. This team, to its credit, hasn't rolled over and quit once this season. The Rebels played hard for Davis. On Tuesday, for the second time since Davis and Ole Miss mutually parted ways, they fought hard for interim coach Win Case. Ole Miss trailed by just four points when Jaemyn Brakefield missed a wide-open dunk with 2:10 left. The Rebels forced two consecutive shot-clock violations in the final four minutes of the game. A TJ Caldwell turnover led to an Andersson Garcia breakaway dunk with 1:14 left, giving the Aggies a modicum of comfort. Matthew Murrell was terrific for Ole Miss, scoring 26 points. He'll be hotly coveted in the tampering portal in the coming weeks. He'll be a priority for the Rebels' next coach. James White added nine points for the Rebels. Murrell was 9-for-15 from the floor. The rest of the team was 13-for-44. Murrell was 8-for-11 from the 3-point line. The rest of the team was 4-for-18. Texas A&M won in the paint, 36-14. The Aggies won on second-chance points, 22-10, and on points off the bench, 25-19. Tyrece Radford led Texas A&M with 13 points. Wade Taylor IV added 12 and Julius Marble had 10. "The thing I told my guys after the game is I'm just very proud of them," Case said. "The thing we want to try to do is get better with each ballgame and get ready to go into that tournament with some momentum. That's the thing we're hanging our hats on. The guys fought really, really hard tonight. We just made some costly mistakes down the stretch. ...I'm really, really happy with my team. I really am. Really happy." The Rebels' roster needs an influx of talent. The next coach coach needs to have strong recruiting connections and the ability to work the transfer portal to his advantage. Ole Miss travels to Missouri on Saturday to close out the regular season before heading to Nashville next week for the SEC Tournament. The Rebels will almost certainly face South Carolina in the tourney’s first game. Should they win, they’ll face the league’s No. 5 seed Thursday afternoon. The season, in other words, has single-digit days left. Everything now is about what — and more specifically, who — is next. It’s not my place to tell Ole Miss who to hire, and no one in that department is seeking my opinion, but goodness gracious, if the Rebels are ever going to swing big, now’s the time. I guess it’s possible things could get worse, but if that happened, no one would notice. The arena could, conceivably, have less atmosphere. The season could be irrelevant in late November instead of mid-December, I suppose. I guess Ole Miss, which won four league games last season, could just win one or two next time around. It’s not possible, however, for Sections 216 and 217 to have fewer fans than they entertained Tuesday night. Section 206 had one person in it, and he was wearing a yellow security shirt, so he was either an employee taking in the action or it was Halloween practice.

Ole Miss honored its seniors prior to Tuesday's game. (Ole Miss Athletics)