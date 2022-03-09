McCready: Assuming no change, critical offseason begins for Rebels

Assuming there is no big news — and that is most certainly the assumption at this moment — a most critical offseason for Ole Miss basketball has begun.

Ole Miss lost to Missouri for the third time this season Wednesday night, 72-60.

The first time the Rebels lost to the Tigers, a 25-point setback in Oxford, it should have sent up warning flares that something was terribly wrong with this team.

By the second time, a six-point loss last month in Columbia, most fans had checked out already. Baseball season had begun, and a sport that already battles for attention at Ole Miss had been relegated to an afterthought for most.

So Wednesday’s loss in the first game of the Southeastern Conference Tournament in Tampa, Fla., is barely news. A win would have all but certainly delayed the inevitable for a mere 18 hours or so. Missouri will face fifth-seeded LSU Thursday and likely see its season come to a halt, leaving the Tigers’ brass to make a decision on the future of coach Cuonzo Martin.

Missouri improved Wednesday to 12-20 overall, winning for just the sixth time in 19 SEC games. Do the math. One-fourth of Mizzou’s wins so far this season came against Ole Miss, including half of the Tigers’ victories against league foes.

Ole Miss finished the season 13-19 overall, winners of just four games against SEC competition. Ole Miss coach Kermit Davis took his first Rebel team to the NCAA Tournament. In 2020, the Rebels were 6-12 in the SEC and bounced from the conference tournament in Nashville hours before COViD-19 canceled it. Last season, Ole Miss was 10-8 in the SEC and a three-point SEC Tournament quarterfinal loss to LSU from likely slipping into the NCAA Tournament. This year, however, was a disaster. Spin it how you’d like — and some will try, certainly — but 4-15 against SEC competition can’t be massaged into a Jordan Davis song about the “Almost Maybes.”

Kermit Davis, it appears, will get a fifth year in Oxford. The case for that decision is this: His team was never fully healthy. Robert Allen suffered a season-ending knee injury in November. Daeshun Ruffin broke his hand and missed several weeks before suffering a season-ending knee injury of his own in a Feb. 1 win at LSU. Jarkel Joiner missed several weeks due to back surgery. The Rebels lost in overtime at Tennessee, at Florida and at home against South Carolina — on a wild half-court shot at the buzzer, no less.

When they were together, Ruffin and sophomore guard Matthew Murrell were a terrific combination. There was a stretch, culminating with Ruffin’s injury in Baton Rouge, when Ole Miss whipped Florida, lost by nine to Arkansas, beat Kansas State by 11 and downed Will Wade’s Tigers by four with Ruffin and Murrell leading the way. Sophomore forward Jaemyn Brakefield showed flashes. So did freshman guard James White here in the final weeks of the season, albeit to a lesser degree. And it should be noted White didn't play a single minute Wednesday.

There are promising prospects in the incoming recruiting class, though recruiting analysts I’ve spoken to believe all four are likely going to need significant development before they’re ready to provide meaningful contributions at the SEC level.

Is that convincing enough? That’s not my call. I think I know what I would do, but I don’t get a vote. No one at Ole Miss is asking my opinion. Of that, no assumptions are necessary.

Frankly, however, you, the fan, have a voice. You always do. The SJB Pavilion wasn’t exactly rocking this season. Other than the game against Auburn on Jan. 15, Ole Miss basketball was never a hot ticket. By the end, when all hope was lost, the arena Ole Miss so proudly calls home was all but dead for SEC games. There’s no way athletics director Keith Carter, a former player who played with fire and passion, didn’t notice.