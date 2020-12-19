RebelGrove - McCready: Corral, Rebels fall short, but they're close to breaking through

My postgame columns are brought to you by Meadowbrook Wealth Advisors of Raymond James, a team in Jackson providing planning and investment guidance to clients across our state and surrounding areas. Financial Advisors Bill Geary, Logan Phillips, Chris Correro, and Ryan Geary are partners with a commitment to personalized service. Call them at 601-368-2215 and see if they might be a good fit for your financial goals. Raymond James & Associates Inc,. member New York Stock Exchange/SIPC.

Matt Corral hadn’t played in three weeks.

He was without his human security blanket, Elijah Moore.

For a half, all of that showed. Five interceptions later, the SEC Network announcers were wondering aloud if Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin would turn to Corral’s replacement, media darling John Rhys Plumlee.

Then Corral found his stride. Without Moore, without Kenny Yeboah and ultimately, because of injuries, Braylon Sanders and Jerrion Ealy, Corral played the grittiest, most impressive half of his Ole Miss career.

Trailing by 13 at the half, Corral led Ole Miss on a dramatic run, at one point building an eight-point, fourth-quarter lead.

Ole Miss’ defense couldn’t finish it, and the Rebels’ final attempt ended with a fumble at the Tigers’ 25-yard line.

LSU won, 53-48, simply outlasting Corral and what was left of the Rebels’ offense.

Leading 48-46, Ole Miss took possession with just more than five minutes left and with the Tigers out of timeouts.

Ole Miss is a tempo team. Suddenly, the Rebels got out of their personality. They went slow. They were deliberate. A false start moved Ole Miss behind the chains. A short run on first down let LSU tee off. A sack on third down cost the Rebels and forced a punt.

LSU scored a touchdown with 1:31 left, giving Ole Miss one more chance, one that ended with Corral diving for an extra yard.

Corral was asked to do everything Saturday.

And he damn near did.

As it stands, Ole Miss went 4-5 with one game canceled due to COVID-19. The Rebels will receive a bowl bid Sunday, though the manpower to play said bowl game is in question.

Ole Miss left Baton Rouge without the Magnolia Bowl trophy, but they left Louisiana’s capital city with program momentum.

Assuming there is no traction to the Lane Kiffin-to-Auburn rumors — and I don’t think there is — Ole Miss is a fast-improving program. The Rebels traveled light years in one year.

There’s still lots of territory left to travel before Ole Miss is a true contender, but Kiffin has Ole Miss on the way. Corral still has some growing up to do, if you will, before he’s ready to be a championship quarterback.

In the second half Saturday, however, he showed he’s on his way.