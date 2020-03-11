Ole Miss’ season, one that began with hopes of a return to the NCAA Tournament, is over.

The end was overshadowed, obviously, by the COVID-19 virus, one that threatens to stop the very tournament the Rebels failed to qualify for.

But it ended, nonetheless, on Wednesday night with a loss to Georgia in the first round of the Southeastern Conference Tournament in Nashville, begging a series of questions.

What happened?

The easy answer is Ole Miss couldn’t close out close games. The Rebels had a chance on Nov. 23 at Memphis but lost by one point. Then Ole Miss blew double-digit leads on Jan. 7 at Texas A&M, versus Arkansas four days later, again against LSU on Jan. 18 and at home against Auburn on Jan. 28. The Rebels’ 1-7 start in Southeastern Conference play was an absolute killer. It was also symptomatic of several deficiencies the Rebels never truly solved.

Late in games, Ole Miss’ offense became stagnant. Shot selection was an issue. The ball stopped moving. Instead of driving to the basket, the Rebels settled for perimeter shots. When they didn’t fall, the results were disastrous.

Defensively, coach Kermit Davis openly worried about his team’s toughness as early as November. His concerns came to fruition. The Rebels struggled to get stops, got beat on critical 50-50 balls, couldn’t come up with key rebounds and simply let games get away late.

Sophomore forward Blake Hinson had a blood disorder prevent him from participating in much of the preseason. He never really found a consistent stride, and his inconsistency was often a problem. Sophomore forward Luis Rodriguez broke his foot during shoot-around hours before the Rebels beat Penn State in Brooklyn on Nov. 27. He never returned. His toughness and physicality were badly missed.

In early February, the Rebels reeled off consecutive double-digit wins over South Carolina, Florida and Mississippi State to pull to 4-7 in the SEC, feeding hopes that a strong finish was in the offing.

Then those late-game troubles emerged again. Ole Miss blew a late lead at Kentucky, wasting two opportunities to take the lead in the final minute, and then lost by three at Missouri. A blowout loss to Alabama, a close loss at Auburn and a 25-point setback at Mississippi State were part of a 2-3 finish, giving Ole Miss a 6-12 SEC mark and the 12th seed in the SEC Tournament.



